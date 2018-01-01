Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Japanese GP / Breaking news

Ocon penalised for red flag offence

shares
comments
Ocon penalised for red flag offence
Valentin Khorounzhiy
By: Valentin Khorounzhiy
4h ago

Racing Point Force India driver Esteban Ocon will drop three places on the grid for Formula 1's Japanese Grand Prix for failing to slow sufficiently for red flags in practice.

Ocon was adjudged to have breached red flag rules during the third free practice session of the weekend, after Renault's Nico Hulkenberg crashed to suspend the session.

The stewards' statement explained that Ocon had been confused by Force India's system for managing pace under red flags and ended up speeding for three mini-sectors of the lap.

“The driver informed the Stewards, and the telemetry showed, that he had slowed down for the red flags,” the decision read.

“However, after Turn 4, he heard some beeps on the radio that suggested he was too slow and sped up briefly to regularize his speed.

“In doing so, he briefly exceeded the delta by a maximum of -1.68 [seconds] over three mini sectors.

“As a result, he had failed to maintain the speed delta required under the regulations, resulting in an infringement.

“He acknowledged the infringement and attributed it to confusion caused by the beeps and the system currently being used by the team in such situations.

“In the end, given the importance of observance of the speed restrictions while red flags are being shown and recognising the limited extend of the breach, we decided to impose the above penalty.”

Ocon, who was best of the rest behind the three top teams in all three practice sessions, qualified an initial eighth in a mixed-weather Q3.

He will now drop behind Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, Force India teammate Sergio Perez and Sauber's Charles Leclerc to start 11th.

The Frenchman has also picked up two penalty points, having had none on his license for the 12-month period heading into the weekend.

Next Formula 1 article
Vettel "not blaming anybody" for failed Ferrari tyre gamble

Previous article

Vettel "not blaming anybody" for failed Ferrari tyre gamble

Next article

Hartley: Engineer's lie played part in superb qualifying

Hartley: Engineer's lie played part in superb qualifying
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Japanese GP
Drivers Esteban Ocon
Teams Force India , Racing Point Force India
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Japanese GP: Hamilton grabs pole, disaster for Vettel Japanese GP
Formula 1 / Qualifying report

Japanese GP: Hamilton grabs pole, disaster for Vettel

5h ago
Ricciardo engine problem Article
Formula 1

Ricciardo engine problem "shouldn't happen at this level" - Horner

Hartley: Engineer's lie played part in superb qualifying Article
Formula 1

Hartley: Engineer's lie played part in superb qualifying

Latest videos
Starting grid for Japanese GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting grid for Japanese GP

The F1 calendar debate 01:23
Formula 1

The F1 calendar debate

News in depth
Mercedes will have
Formula 1

Mercedes will have "different" team order plan for Suzuka race

Ericsson: Error passing Bottas caused Q1 crash
Formula 1

Ericsson: Error passing Bottas caused Q1 crash

Ricciardo engine problem
Formula 1

Ricciardo engine problem "shouldn't happen at this level" - Horner

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.