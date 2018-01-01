Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Japanese GP / Breaking news

Vettel "not blaming anybody" for failed Ferrari tyre gamble

shares
comments
Vettel
Pablo Elizalde
By: Pablo Elizalde
4h ago

Sebastian Vettel says he is "not blaming anybody" at Ferrari for the failed tyre gamble during qualifying for Formula 1's Japanese Grand Prix.

Vettel and teammate Kimi Raikkonen were the only drivers to be sent out on intermediate tyres at the start of Q3, but both returned to the pits after just one lap as the track was dry.

With rain hitting the circuit at the end of the session, the time lost at the start proved crucial, as Vettel wound up ninth after a poor fastest lap.

"I think, why we took the decisions, five or six minutes later it started to rain quite heavy so there was something in the air," said Vettel.

"I think we expected there was more rain coming and obviously it didn't so then it was the wrong decision. When the conditions are like this then either you get it right or you get it wrong.

"So I'm not blaming anybody," added the German.

When asked who had made the decision, Vettel said: "Why does it matter? Our call."

Vettel, who is set to start the race eight places behind championship rival Lewis Hamilton, made a mistake on the only flying lap that he managed to complete, but said the track was still in good condition.

He conceded the tyre call made Ferrari "look stupid", but insisted he stood by the decision.

"It [the track] was OK. I lost it into Turn 14 so that was obviously the only lap that I had, which didn't help," he said.

"We obviously lost a bit of timing due to that in the beginning but as I said, if it starts to rain five/six/seven minutes earlier, then we did a miracle because we're the only clever ones.

"And if it's like that, we're the only ones looking stupid.

"As I said, therefore I defend the decision, it's our decision as a team. Obviously it wasn't wet enough to start with and the rain didn't come, it came later."

Vettel finished behind Raikkonen, who qualified fourth despite also making a mistake on his flying lap.

The Finn reckons that Ferrari got off lightly from its tyre gamble.

"You have two decisions and one is right and one is wrong. We got it wrong. At least it wasn't a complete disaster after that. We managed to put one lap, kind of okay even with the mistake.

"I think we got away lightly from it."

Additional reporting by Jonathan Noble and Scott Mitchell

Next Formula 1 article
Q3 calls showed Mercedes "best in the world" - Hamilton

Previous article

Q3 calls showed Mercedes "best in the world" - Hamilton

Next article

Ocon penalised for red flag offence

Ocon penalised for red flag offence
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Japanese GP
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Author Pablo Elizalde
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Japanese GP: Hamilton grabs pole, disaster for Vettel Japanese GP
Formula 1 / Qualifying report

Japanese GP: Hamilton grabs pole, disaster for Vettel

5h ago
Ricciardo engine problem Article
Formula 1

Ricciardo engine problem "shouldn't happen at this level" - Horner

Hartley: Engineer's lie played part in superb qualifying Article
Formula 1

Hartley: Engineer's lie played part in superb qualifying

Latest videos
Starting grid for Japanese GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting grid for Japanese GP

The F1 calendar debate 01:23
Formula 1

The F1 calendar debate

Shop Our Store
Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel

Shop Now

News in depth
Mercedes will have
Formula 1

Mercedes will have "different" team order plan for Suzuka race

Ericsson: Error passing Bottas caused Q1 crash
Formula 1

Ericsson: Error passing Bottas caused Q1 crash

Ricciardo engine problem
Formula 1

Ricciardo engine problem "shouldn't happen at this level" - Horner

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.