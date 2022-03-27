Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Wolff: Mercedes F1 form right now "totally unacceptable"
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Ocon “one degree” away from having same F1 crash as Schumacher

Alpine’s Esteban Ocon says he nearly had an identical crash to Mick Schumacher's in qualifying for the Formula 1 Saudi Grand Prix, saying he was one degree of slip angle away from going into the same wall.

By:
Co-author:
Erwin Jaeggi
Ocon “one degree” away from having same F1 crash as Schumacher
Listen to this article

In Q2 on Saturday Schumacher suffered a massive accident on the exit of Turn 10 after going over the kerbs and losing control over his car.

Schumacher then veered into the inside concrete wall at high speed, which destroyed his Haas, but he was fortunate to escape the dramatic wreck without injuries.

Later in Q3, after a lengthy clean-up and Schumacher taken to the medical centre and then hospital for check-ups, Ocon nearly suffered the same fate as the German.

At exactly the same spot the Frenchman also took too much kerb, which made his Alpine bottom out and sent the car heading straight for the same wall that Schumacher hit, the impact marks clearly visible.

But Ocon just managed to save it and keep the car out of the barriers, admitting afterwards that he was one degree of slip angle away from emulating Schumacher's shunt.

“I think one more degree and I would have been gone [into the wall],” Ocon admitted. “I would have had exactly the same thing that happened to Mick.

“Not nice. Not nice at all. I pushed hard; I didn't get the tyre up to temperature as much as I wanted. And yeah, I tried to get the lap time.”

The medical team attend the crash of Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, in Q2

The medical team attend the crash of Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, in Q2

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Ocon said that after his hair-raising near miss, which was caught on the TV broadcast, he decided enough was enough and aborted his lap.

He added: “In the end, I backed off. I said, 'look, it's enough and let's go back into the pits.'”

Despite his “scary moments” Ocon starred by qualifying fifth for Sunday's race behind the dominant Red Bull and Ferrari cars, outqualifying teammate Fernando Alonso in seventh by a tenth.

Ocon acknowledged that the ultra-high speed Jeddah street circuit is inviting drivers to take big risks in qualifying.

“There's not much runoff, we know it – we know it's a risk and reward track, you need to push in quali,” he explained. “We've seen not all the drivers being aware of that, because there was no incident in practice. And once you push the limit very hard, you are very near them.

“Of course, there's a few scary moments but we know it's risk and reward, especially in that place.”

On Saturday night Haas confirmed Schumacher would sit out Sunday's race, preferring not to take risks with either its driver or with its spare parts situation, having to fly out its cars from Jeddah to Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix in a fortnight.

Schumacher was released from hospital later that evening without any physical injuries.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Wolff: Mercedes F1 form right now "totally unacceptable"
Previous article

Wolff: Mercedes F1 form right now "totally unacceptable"
Load comments
More from
Filip Cleeren
Saudi Arabian GP qualifying halted after huge Schumacher shunt Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Saudi Arabian GP qualifying halted after huge Schumacher shunt

Bottas explains Alfa Romeo F1 start issue in Bahrain Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Bottas explains Alfa Romeo F1 start issue in Bahrain

Albon: F1 safety car unlapping rules may need further review Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Albon: F1 safety car unlapping rules may need further review

Esteban Ocon More from
Esteban Ocon
Ricciardo handed three-place F1 grid penalty for impeding Ocon Saudi Arabian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ricciardo handed three-place F1 grid penalty for impeding Ocon

Alpine to stick with new F1 sidepod design despite Ocon failure Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Alpine to stick with new F1 sidepod design despite Ocon failure

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust Prime
Formula 1

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust

Alpine More from
Alpine
Szafnauer: Aston Martin fate sealed when responsibilities taken away Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Szafnauer: Aston Martin fate sealed when responsibilities taken away

Can Alpine's latest F1 personnel shuffle turn the tide? Prime
Formula 1

Can Alpine's latest F1 personnel shuffle turn the tide?

Alpine encouraged by new Renault F1 power unit performance
Formula 1

Alpine encouraged by new Renault F1 power unit performance

Latest news

Ocon “one degree” away from having same F1 crash as Schumacher
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon “one degree” away from having same F1 crash as Schumacher

Wolff: Mercedes F1 form right now "totally unacceptable"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes F1 form right now "totally unacceptable"

F1 drivers call for further talks over Saudi GP’s future
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers call for further talks over Saudi GP’s future

Saudi Arabia would have cancelled F1 race for credible threat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi Arabia would have cancelled F1 race for credible threat

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer Prime

Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer

With the Formula 1 weekend in Saudi Arabia now going ahead as planned, there's the small matter of a race to prepare for. After winning in Bahrain, Ferrari is looking to continue its battle with Red Bull over the victory spoils. But, after both drivers crashed in FP2, the Scuderia has made life difficult for itself in Jeddah.

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2022
The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era Prime

The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era

Formula 1's 2022 rules centre around the move towards ground effect cars, but the tyres had to advance along with the cars for the new regulations to have actually worked. Despite concerns the early signs are positive.

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2022
What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era Prime

What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era

OPINION: Formula 1’s long-awaited new car formula made its race debut in last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix. There were good signs it may achieve its key aims, but those came alongside issues causing for alarm for some of the championship’s big players.

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2022
Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order Prime

Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order

Ferrari’s celebrations for its 1-2 at the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix were arguably matched both in and out of the paddock by Kevin Magnussen finishing fifth for Haas. After years of toil and trouble, the Haas recovery plan has yielded instant rewards in 2022 and ensures the US team returns to the midfield fight.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover Prime

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover

Mercedes is no stranger to tempering expectations ahead of a Formula 1 season, only to kick off the season in dominant fashion. But the team's 2022 car has legitimate concerns, leaving the Silver Arrows to pursue "damage limitation" at Bahrain. Here's why Mercedes was right to play its W13 down, and how it might find a return to form.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The opening round of the 2022 Formula 1 season means the first Driver Ratings of the year. The Bahrain Grand Prix provided the opportunity for a handful of star drivers to shine, even if some were denied the results their performances deserved, while others failed to make it count when it mattered most

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Prime

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Max Verstappen’s fight for victory in the opening race of Formula 1’s new era and his first as defending world champion was ultimately ended by a fuel pump problem, although an unseen mechanical woe became key to him losing out to Charles Leclerc at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive Prime

The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive

Formula 1 is beginning to tackle serious questions about its environmental credibility and sustainability with firm action, but against a backdrop of burnout and a relentlessly expanding schedule. Something’s got to give, says MARK GALLAGHER

Formula 1
Mar 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.