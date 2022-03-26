Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Saudi Arabian GP qualifying halted after huge Schumacher shunt

Qualifying for Formula 1's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has been red-flagged following a heavy crash for Haas driver Mick Schumacher.

With five minutes to go in Q2, Schumacher smashed nose first into the wall at high speed in Turn 12, near the end of the first sector.

The session was immediately red-flagged while the FIA medical crew was deployed to extricate Schumacher from the Haas, who was then taken to the medical centre by ambulance.

Soon after the accident Haas reported that Schumacher was "physically fine" and had spoken to his mother, adding that medical centre checks had revealed no injuries.

Schumacher was still airlifted to the King Fahad Armed Forces hospital for precautionary checks.

"Mick is physically in a good condition but will be flown by helicopter to hospital for further precautionary check-ups," Haas said.

Schumacher had progressed to Q1 for the second consecutive race as Haas continued to be in the midfield mix.

The red flag was brought out a first time for a crash for Williams' Nicholas Latifi in Q1.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton was eliminated in Q1 for the first time since the 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix after being bumped out by Aston Martin's Lance Stroll, starting Sunday's race in 16th.

