F1 stars Verstappen and Norris join forces in Bathurst 12 Hour BMW

eSports / Breaking news

By:
55m ago

Formula 1 drivers Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, BMW factory star Nicky Catsburg, and Supercars ace Shane van Gisbergen will help form an all-star two-car entry for this weekend's Bathurst 12 Hour on iRacing.

The star-studded Team Redline line-up has Verstappen and Norris alongside team boss Atze Kerkhof and BMW factory driver Catsburg in the Team Redline 4X Z4 GT3.

Catsburg will go into the race fresh from an appearance at the actual Bathurst 12 Hour last weekend, although his day was cut short when his Walkenhorst M6 was ruled out early with an oil pump issue.

"We all like sim racing. It's off-season and we've been on the sim a lot this winter", Catsburg told Motorsport.com.

"[Redline boss] Atze Kerkhof has been in the epicentre of all this. With that team we have trained a lot together in the winter. And that has lead to this.

"We share a BMW Z4, just like you would in real life. So Max virtually gets out of the car and I get in, then I drive a couple of stints and then the rotation continues.

"I'm really looking forward to it, also because my participation in the real Bathurst 12 Hour only lasted an hour due to a problem with the oil pump!"

In the Redline SR Boost entry, former real-life Bathurst 12 Hour winner van Gisbergen will team up with Ben Cornett, Justin Ruggier and McLaren simulator driver Rudy van Buren.

The race will be broadcast live on iRacing, starting at midday Saturday Australian Eastern Daylight Savings Time.

Additional reporting by Casper Bekking

