The 'other' Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes' empire-building goals
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Norris reacts to Hamilton's Austrian GP 'great driver' compliment

By:

Lando Norris says competing against Mercedes and Red Bull during Formula 1’s Austrian events made him realise “it’s not like they’re not raceable”, while responding to Lewis Hamilton’s in-race compliment.

Norris reacts to Hamilton's Austrian GP ‘great driver’ compliment

Hamilton and Norris fought over second place during the opening stint of last weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, following the McLaren driver’s controversial clash with Sergio Perez, which left the Red Bull driver in the gravel and Norris handed a penalty.

After Norris had defied Hamilton for 15 laps, the younger Briton defending harder and longer than he had against Valtteri Bottas and Perez during the preceding Styrian GP at the same venue, the world champion said, “great driver, Lando”, over his team radio after passing by.

Norris eventually repassed Hamilton when the Mercedes driver’s pace slowed after he picked up damage to his left-rear brake duct when running heavily over a kerb but finished third behind Bottas (and dominant winner Max Verstappen) as he fell behind the Finn when his penalty was applied at his pitstop.

When asked by Motorsport.com how it had felt racing against the Mercedes and Red Bull, as well as his reaction to Hamilton’s radio message, Norris replied: “Thanks. I don’t know what to say.

“It was tough, it wasn’t easy.

“Like, the whole of the first stint I think both Mercs were quicker than me, which was not a surprise, something I was expecting, but to hold them off as well as we did was a little bit of a surprise and for that long into the race.

“But it was like it was the first time I’ve really raced against him.”

Norris also explained how the battle had allowed him to witness Hamilton’s driving close up for the first time in his F1 career, with his McLaren squad having one of its strongest showings in recent seasons after Norris beat both Mercedes and Perez to qualify second behind Verstappen.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

McLaren’s form for the second Austrian race was even stronger than it had been in the Styrian round, where Norris started third (after Bottas’s penalty for spinning the in the pitlane in FP2 had been applied) and finished fifth.

The team utilised excellent straightline speed and corner exit traction, as well as key updates added to the floor of the MCL35M, as well as fine-tuning its set-up and tweaking its strategic approach following the Styrian race.

“You get to learn how he drives and how he races – as well as learning from Valtteri and how he approaches things – when there are risks taken and things like that,” Norris said.

“Like, as much as I appreciate the kind words, it’s not like he was driving perfectly.

“There were still times he ran wide out of Turn 1 or made a mistake in Turn 3.

“It’s not like they’re not raceable.

“You kind of get there and when you have the car to perform and do well, you realise you have a chance against them.

“It’s hard to ever say that until you’re actually racing against them and your car is there and you’re going head-to-head.

“Normally, they’re way too far ahead of me, so it was cool.

“It’s a good feeling to race against not just Lewis, but Valtteri as well and Max and Sergio.

“To be in that pack and say we’re fighting for a podium because our pace is just that good, was a really good feeling.”

The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals

Previous article

The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals
Alex Kalinauckas
Alex Kalinauckas
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Austrian GP Prime
Formula 1

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

How Norris and McLaren finally took on F1’s top teams “on merit” Austrian GP Prime
Formula 1

How Norris and McLaren finally took on F1’s top teams “on merit”

Austrian GP: Verstappen takes dominant win from Bottas, Norris Austrian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Austrian GP: Verstappen takes dominant win from Bottas, Norris

Lando Norris More from
Lando Norris
Seidl: "Not right" F1 penalty system puts Norris close to race ban Austrian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Seidl: "Not right" F1 penalty system puts Norris close to race ban

Norris: F1 penalty points should be reserved for dangerous driving Austrian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Norris: F1 penalty points should be reserved for dangerous driving

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Prime
Formula 1

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals Prime

The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals

Some drivers step back entirely from motor racing when they hang up their helmets – but others, like Esteban Gutierrez, have ambitions to move from the hot seat to the c-suite. Stuart Codling gets down to business with the man blazing a trail for Mercedes in Latin America

Formula 1
1 h
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Formula 1's repeat visit to the Red Bull Ring offered a repeat winner, but there were several notable changes to the Styrian Grand Prix resulting from cooler temperatures and softer tyre compounds. Amid the shakeup in the order, there were several performances worthy of high ratings

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2021
How Norris and McLaren finally took on F1’s top teams “on merit” Prime

How Norris and McLaren finally took on F1’s top teams “on merit”

Max Verstappen was rarely troubled in the Austrian Grand Prix as he completed a clean sweep of Formula 1's two races at the Red Bull Ring. He leaves with his points advantage extended thanks in no small part to the disruption caused to Mercedes by an on-form Lando Norris, in perhaps the most complete McLaren showing since the V8 era

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2021
The inconvenient truth behind F1's anti-plastic stance Prime

The inconvenient truth behind F1's anti-plastic stance

Single-use plastics have become a pressing environmental issue, and Formula 1 has committed to removing them from the paddock by 2025. But behind these headline initiatives, says STUART CODLING, the commercial rights holder and several teams continue to operate partnerships with some of the world’s largest producers of the raw materials that make these plastic items

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2021
How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams Prime

How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams

Formula 1’s budget cap means that even the richest teams now have to juggle what they can afford to spend – to the extent that Mercedes recently had to back out of an important tyre test. MARK GALLAGHER explains how the bean-counters now have to work to the limits of the regulations just like technical directors do

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2021
Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull after F1 practice Prime

Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull after F1 practice

After a comprehensive defeat to Red Bull and Max Verstappen in Austria last weekend, Mercedes remains wary of taking its promising pace as a guarantee for success. But with lessons learned from the Styrian GP, the Black Arrows squad continues to be poised for another almighty tussle against its familiar foe

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021
Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Prime

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career. He's been comprehensively outscored by his teammate so far, and with each passing race the explanations of his struggles can increasingly be seen as excuses. But while admitting that his on-track performances don’t merit a particularly flattering mark, Ricciardo is convinced that he will make a success of the move

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021
Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Prime

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

With competition on the track increasing as the 2021 Formula 1 season intensifies, any possible advantage is being aggressively fought over. This includes off the track, as F1's rules and regulations come under scrutiny which, for multiple reasons, is causing unease up and down the grid

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021

