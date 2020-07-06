Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
80 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
109 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
116 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
129 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
143 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris wasn't tricking system in water bottle video

shares
comments
Norris wasn't tricking system in water bottle video
By:
Jul 6, 2020, 2:15 PM

McLaren has explained how a video that appeared to show Lando Norris and his trainer using cold water bottles to pass a forehead temperature check on their way into the Red Bull Ring last weekend did not tell the real story of what happened.

The short edited clip that appeared on social media showed the pair arriving at the gates and being stopped after the temperature sensor gave a high reading.

The pair then appeared to cool their foreheads with cold water bottles before taking the test again and walking into the track.

 

The video prompted some to question whether the pair had tried to trick the system and get through the circuit safety measures despite potentially having a raised body temperature.

However, McLaren has clarified that the edited video did not reveal the true circumstances around what happened, and the team has emphasised how seriously it is taking the coronavirus protocols.

The incident happened on Thursday, and not Saturday as had been suggested in the text around the clip.

Norris and his trainer had been standing chatting in the sun for 10 minutes before walking to the entrance, and when the surface temperature of their foreheads was taken, it gave an indicated reading of 50C for both men.

With a normal body temperature being 37C, and death normally occurring above 44C, it was clear that the surface forehead temperature was inaccurate.

During discussions with the track official, Norris' trainer asked for a temple or inner-ear check for a more accurate reading, and then explained how the forehead temperature can vary so much. He then started rolling a cold water bottle on it to further explain matters.

The operator took another temperature reading after the bottle had been on there, and it was registered as 30C, which is below the temperature that would be regarded as a body emergency.

In the end, the operator took a temperature check from the temple and both Norris and his trainer were within the normal range.

McLaren has tested its entire team, including drivers, extensively for more than four weeks and has introduced a number of rigorous protocols to minimise the chances of an outbreak if someone is infected. Some of its measures are in excess of those mandated by the FIA.

Both Norris and his trainer were among those tested on the Monday of the Austrian GP weekend, and again twice on Wednesday, to ensure they were free of the virus before embarking on the race weekend.

F1 has conducted around 6000 tests so far on the people present in Austria for the first two grands prix of the season, and has so far found no positive cases.

Next article
Mercedes confident of solutions for Austria gearbox issue

Previous article

Mercedes confident of solutions for Austria gearbox issue

Next article

Red Bull: Social media prompted Hamilton penalty review

Red Bull: Social media prompted Hamilton penalty review

trending Today

President Donald Trump calls out NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup
13m

President Donald Trump calls out NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace

Norris wasn't tricking system in water bottle video
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Norris wasn't tricking system in water bottle video

Red Bull: Social media prompted Hamilton penalty review
Formula 1 / Formula 1
17m

Red Bull: Social media prompted Hamilton penalty review

Mercedes: Bottas radio message nothing to do with 'Multi 21'
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Mercedes: Bottas radio message nothing to do with 'Multi 21'

Horner: Hamilton is the one who needs to change approach
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Horner: Hamilton is the one who needs to change approach

Ferrari losing 0.7 seconds per lap on straights
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Ferrari losing 0.7 seconds per lap on straights

Dorna will help Crutchlow find a place on 2021 MotoGP grid
MotoGP / MotoGP

Dorna will help Crutchlow find a place on 2021 MotoGP grid

Ricciardo explains F1 driver unease over taking a knee
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Ricciardo explains F1 driver unease over taking a knee

Latest news

Red Bull: Social media prompted Hamilton penalty review
Formula 1 / Formula 1
17m

Red Bull: Social media prompted Hamilton penalty review

Norris wasn't tricking system in water bottle video
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Norris wasn't tricking system in water bottle video

Mercedes confident of solutions for Austria gearbox issue
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Mercedes confident of solutions for Austria gearbox issue

2020 Austrian Grand Prix - Driver ratings Prime
Formula 1 / Formula 1

2020 Austrian Grand Prix - Driver ratings

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lando Norris
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

President Donald Trump calls out NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace

13m
2
Formula 1

Norris wasn't tricking system in water bottle video

1h
3
Formula 1

Red Bull: Social media prompted Hamilton penalty review

17m
4
Formula 1

Mercedes: Bottas radio message nothing to do with 'Multi 21'

5
Formula 1

Horner: Hamilton is the one who needs to change approach

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s season openers 03:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s season openers

F1 2020 Season Preview 21:37
Formula 1

F1 2020 Season Preview

Autosport Magazine - Returns 2nd July 01:06
Formula 1

Autosport Magazine - Returns 2nd July

Grand Prix Greats – When Renault changed F1 forever 03:18
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Renault changed F1 forever

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP greatest moments 03:57
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP greatest moments

Latest news

Red Bull: Social media prompted Hamilton penalty review
Formula 1

Red Bull: Social media prompted Hamilton penalty review

Norris wasn't tricking system in water bottle video
Formula 1

Norris wasn't tricking system in water bottle video

Mercedes confident of solutions for Austria gearbox issue
Formula 1

Mercedes confident of solutions for Austria gearbox issue

2020 Austrian Grand Prix - Driver ratings
Formula 1

2020 Austrian Grand Prix - Driver ratings

Norris has "made next step" as a driver - McLaren
Formula 1

Norris has "made next step" as a driver - McLaren

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.