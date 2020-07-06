Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
80 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
109 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
116 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
130 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
143 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris has "made next step" as a driver - McLaren

shares
comments
Norris has "made next step" as a driver - McLaren
By:
Jul 6, 2020, 10:42 AM

McLaren believes Lando Norris' charge to third place in Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix proves he has "made the next step" as a driver.

Norris scored his first F1 podium at the Red Bull Ring after a late charge saw him pass Sergio Perez before making up the time to cash in on Lewis Hamilton's five-second penalty.

It saw Norris become the third-youngest podium finisher in F1 history, capping off an impressive weekend that saw him qualify fourth and spend much of the race leading the midfield runners.

McLaren F1 boss Andreas Seidl said it was proof of the advancements Norris had made entering his second season on the grid.

"For a driver it is important to create this momentum for himself as it gives him the confidence he needs to pull it off when it matters in qualifying and the race," Seidl said.

"Lando was simply building it up as he started well last year. You could see that last year in his race starts when he started carefully at the beginning, and then once he had a bit of confidence and races under his belt, he was there.

"With the work he has done together with his team over the winter, I think he simply made the next step.

"I am very happy, very happy with the team, so we can have some great results with him in the future."

Read Also:

The final lap saw Norris gain 0.8 seconds on Hamilton by setting the fastest lap of the race, allowing him to snare third by less than two tenths of a second in the final classification.

On-board footage of Norris' final lap has gone viral on social media in the aftermath of the race, with his race engineer instructing him when to use the overtake button before celebrating the result once Hamilton's penalty was confirmed.

"At some point we all thought we missed the podium when [Charles] Leclerc went through, but obviously we were communicating the gaps to Lando about Lewis," Seidl explained.

"Then when he got his penalty, Lando was prepared for his last laps in terms of getting the maximum of everything that the car had.

"[For] Lando to pull it off like that is impressive, and if you look now at the whole weekend, it is impressive what Lando has done. It also shows that as we expected from him, he developed, or made the next step as a driver, which you would also expect after your rookie season in Formula 1.

"He did very well in analysing last year's season and looking into how he could be even better prepared going into this next season. He grew up in terms of personality and character.

"How he was approaching the first race of the season, I was very impressed. I am sure we will have a lot more fun with him in the future."

Speaking about his final lap, Norris said: "The pace was really nice in clean air. The Ferraris were quicker than us, the Racing Points were quicker than us, especially on the race pace.

"We were very fast yesterday but the race pace they were for sure quicker. They have a nicer car to drive, a bit more downforce and that helps in the race with the tyre degradation.

"It was very difficult but I think when I had the clear air, and I kept the tyres in a good condition, then I could really lean on it and the car came alive a bit.

"We turned up the power a little bit and I put in some really nice laps. I'm still out of breath from trying so much to finish where I did."

Next article
Mercedes: Bottas radio message nothing to do with 'Multi 21'

Previous article

Mercedes: Bottas radio message nothing to do with 'Multi 21'

trending Today

Ferrari losing 0.7 seconds per lap on straights
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Ferrari losing 0.7 seconds per lap on straights

Mercedes: Bottas radio message nothing to do with 'Multi 21'
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Mercedes: Bottas radio message nothing to do with 'Multi 21'

Horner: Hamilton is the one who needs to change approach
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Horner: Hamilton is the one who needs to change approach

Hamilton reveals foiled strategy plan to beat Bottas
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Hamilton reveals foiled strategy plan to beat Bottas

Dorna will help Crutchlow find a place on 2021 MotoGP grid
MotoGP / MotoGP
2h

Dorna will help Crutchlow find a place on 2021 MotoGP grid

Ricciardo explains F1 driver unease over taking a knee
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Ricciardo explains F1 driver unease over taking a knee

Norris has "made next step" as a driver - McLaren
Formula 1 / Formula 1
13m

Norris has "made next step" as a driver - McLaren

Hamilton penalty for Albon clash "too harsh", says Wolff
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Hamilton penalty for Albon clash "too harsh", says Wolff

Latest news

Norris has "made next step" as a driver - McLaren
Formula 1 / Formula 1
13m

Norris has "made next step" as a driver - McLaren

Mercedes: Bottas radio message nothing to do with 'Multi 21'
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Mercedes: Bottas radio message nothing to do with 'Multi 21'

How Bottas won F1's survival of the fittest in Austria Prime
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

How Bottas won F1's survival of the fittest in Austria

Ferrari losing 0.7 seconds per lap on straights
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Ferrari losing 0.7 seconds per lap on straights

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lando Norris
Teams McLaren Shop Now
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari losing 0.7 seconds per lap on straights

2h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes: Bottas radio message nothing to do with 'Multi 21'

1h
3
Formula 1

Horner: Hamilton is the one who needs to change approach

2h
4
Formula 1

Hamilton reveals foiled strategy plan to beat Bottas

5
MotoGP

Dorna will help Crutchlow find a place on 2021 MotoGP grid

2h

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s season openers 03:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s season openers

F1 2020 Season Preview 21:37
Formula 1

F1 2020 Season Preview

Autosport Magazine - Returns 2nd July 01:06
Formula 1

Autosport Magazine - Returns 2nd July

Grand Prix Greats – When Renault changed F1 forever 03:18
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Renault changed F1 forever

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP greatest moments 03:57
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP greatest moments

Latest news

Norris has "made next step" as a driver - McLaren
Formula 1

Norris has "made next step" as a driver - McLaren

Mercedes: Bottas radio message nothing to do with 'Multi 21'
Formula 1

Mercedes: Bottas radio message nothing to do with 'Multi 21'

How Bottas won F1's survival of the fittest in Austria
Formula 1

How Bottas won F1's survival of the fittest in Austria

Ferrari losing 0.7 seconds per lap on straights
Formula 1

Ferrari losing 0.7 seconds per lap on straights

Horner: Hamilton is the one who needs to change approach
Formula 1

Horner: Hamilton is the one who needs to change approach

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.