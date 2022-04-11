Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Are Verstappen's F1 title hopes already fading? Next / Stroll says he 'doesn't get' Australian GP F1 weaving penalty
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Norris: Australian GP "might be as good as it gets for a while"

McLaren's Lando Norris has cautioned that his team's Australian Grand Prix result "might be as good as it gets for a while" due to how well the track suited its Formula 1 car.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Co-author:
Luke Smith
Norris: Australian GP "might be as good as it gets for a while"
Listen to this article

After running Ferrari close for third in the 2021 championship, McLaren has taken several steps back under the new 2022 regulations and only managed to score six points from the first two races.

But while McLaren failed to make it into Q3 in either event, in Melbourne Norris progressed to qualify fourth, with Ricciardo claiming seventh on the grid.

While Norris and Ricciardo were powerless to resist the quicker Mercedes cars during Sunday's 58-lap race, the retirements of Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen allowed them to finish fifth and sixth respectively, bumping the team from eighth to fourth in the standings.

Ricciardo was encouraged by the "mega" result in front of his home fans, but Norris cautioned that it "might be as good as it gets for a while" as the Albert Park circuit appeared to suit the MCL36, which hadn't been substantially changed compared the configuration that failed to deliver in the opening rounds.

"The car has been good from the FP1 and throughout the whole weekend, which is a good thing. It shows that there are still those strengths in the car," Norris said when quizzed by Motorsport.com on how smooth McLaren's weekend went.

"We just need to keep working on the weaknesses, to be honest, if we want to be here more often because not all tracks are as smooth and as quick as this.

"So, I think this might be as good as it gets for a while and we're going to a couple of tracks which might be a bit tougher for us.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"But the team is motivated. I guess a day like today really helps them out and keeps them happy, so a good result for the team."

Norris admitted that he had one eye on trying to catch the Mercedes cars ahead after losing position to them due to a poor start, but conceded that the world champion squad is still too quick for McLaren.

"I guess we wanted to fight the Mercedes a little bit more than we did," he said.

"If I was ahead after turn one without a bad start, they would have passed us at some point in the race anyway, so I don't think we can be too unhappy. I think we have to be happy with the job we did, they just have a much better car.

Read Also:

"We've seen in Bahrain how much quicker they were and the car we have today is basically exactly the same as the car we had in Bahrain. We've not changed too much but it shows we still have a lot of work to do.

"Fifth and sixth is still a great result, I guess it would have been worse if both Ferraris were ahead of us and both Red Bulls. We capitalised on some other failures from others.

"But we still have some good points, so we have to be happy with that."

shares
comments

Related video

Are Verstappen's F1 title hopes already fading?
Previous article

Are Verstappen's F1 title hopes already fading?
Next article

Stroll says he 'doesn't get' Australian GP F1 weaving penalty

Stroll says he 'doesn't get' Australian GP F1 weaving penalty
Load comments
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Verstappen: F1 must speed up "turtle" Aston Martin safety car Australian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 must speed up "turtle" Aston Martin safety car

Vettel says 2022 F1 season "can't get any worse" Australian GP
Formula 1

Vettel says 2022 F1 season "can't get any worse"

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Lando Norris More from
Lando Norris
Norris says F1 Saudi Arabian GP result "massive" for McLaren Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Norris says F1 Saudi Arabian GP result "massive" for McLaren

Verstappen: Drive to Survive editing made Norris "look like a dick" Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Drive to Survive editing made Norris "look like a dick"

The steps Norris took to reach a new level in the 2021 F1 season Prime
Formula 1

The steps Norris took to reach a new level in the 2021 F1 season

Latest news

Ten things we learned from the 2022 Australian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the 2022 Australian Grand Prix

Stroll says he 'doesn't get' Australian GP F1 weaving penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll says he 'doesn't get' Australian GP F1 weaving penalty

Norris: Australian GP "might be as good as it gets for a while"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: Australian GP "might be as good as it gets for a while"

Are Verstappen's F1 title hopes already fading?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Are Verstappen's F1 title hopes already fading?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
6 h
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
8 h
The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism Prime

The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism

OPINION: Does Gerhard Berger’s recent slating of new Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack suggest an ambition unfulfilled? Stuart Codling thinks that may be the case

Formula 1
Apr 10, 2022
Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown Prime

Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown

As in Jeddah, Ferrari swept both practice sessions on Friday in Melbourne. But Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked strong on race pace long runs and, with four DRS zones in play, F1's Albert Park return could produce a similarly enthralling battle to the one seen last time out between the two teams in Jeddah

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2022
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems Prime

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race winner

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing Prime

The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing

Intrigue around Mercedes' updates beyond the Australian Grand Prix will focus on whether it can answer Lewis Hamilton’s demands for more grip and more power. Solving the W13's weaknesses appears to be multifaceted, including the obvious porpoising problem, with a low-drag wing in the pipeline after Albert Park

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Prime

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg had a surprise return to Formula 1 at the start of 2022 after Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel tested positive for COVID. But with two races under his belt, what comes next for the German supersub?

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne after 2020's aborted start Prime

The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne after 2020's aborted start

OPINION: Formula 1 is heading to a reconciling moment with this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix – the first since 2019 and two years on from the awful saga of the aborted 2020 race. It should be a moment of celebration and recognition for the championship’s supporters

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.