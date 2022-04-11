Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Hamilton plans Zoom push to rally Mercedes troops Next / Norris: Australian GP "might be as good as it gets for a while"
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Are Verstappen's F1 title hopes already fading?

Formula 1's return to Australia looked set to offer the latest chapter in the early fight between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen for supremacy in 2022.

Listen to this article

Yet it instead was a race that saw the momentum swing firmly in Leclerc and Ferrari's direction as Verstappen suffered his second DNF in three races following another fuel system issue

Leclerc may have been out of reach for outright pace, yet Red Bull was still left licking the wounds of more dropped points, with Verstappen now trailing by 46 points at the top of the standings. Leclerc is 34 points clear of Mercedes' George Russell, who is a surprising P2 in the championship after three races.

It has left Red Bull not only pondering what fixes it needs to implement to resolve the recurring issues, having only reached the chequered flag on three out of six occasions this year, but also what impact the early losses could have on its title hopes.

In the latest edition of Motorsport.com's Paddock Packdown series, Luke Smith reports direct from Albert Park with all the latest updates from Red Bull, and considers whether Verstappen's hopes of defending his title are already fading.

shares
comments
Hamilton plans Zoom push to rally Mercedes troops
Previous article

Hamilton plans Zoom push to rally Mercedes troops

Next article

Norris: Australian GP "might be as good as it gets for a while"

Norris: Australian GP "might be as good as it gets for a while"
Load comments

Latest news

Ten things we learned from the 2022 Australian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the 2022 Australian Grand Prix

Stroll says he 'doesn't get' Australian GP F1 weaving penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll says he 'doesn't get' Australian GP F1 weaving penalty

Norris: Australian GP "might be as good as it gets for a while"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: Australian GP "might be as good as it gets for a while"

Are Verstappen's F1 title hopes already fading?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Are Verstappen's F1 title hopes already fading?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
6 h
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
8 h
The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism Prime

The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism

OPINION: Does Gerhard Berger’s recent slating of new Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack suggest an ambition unfulfilled? Stuart Codling thinks that may be the case

Formula 1
Apr 10, 2022
Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown Prime

Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown

As in Jeddah, Ferrari swept both practice sessions on Friday in Melbourne. But Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked strong on race pace long runs and, with four DRS zones in play, F1's Albert Park return could produce a similarly enthralling battle to the one seen last time out between the two teams in Jeddah

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2022
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems Prime

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race winner

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing Prime

The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing

Intrigue around Mercedes' updates beyond the Australian Grand Prix will focus on whether it can answer Lewis Hamilton’s demands for more grip and more power. Solving the W13's weaknesses appears to be multifaceted, including the obvious porpoising problem, with a low-drag wing in the pipeline after Albert Park

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Prime

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg had a surprise return to Formula 1 at the start of 2022 after Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel tested positive for COVID. But with two races under his belt, what comes next for the German supersub?

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne after 2020's aborted start Prime

The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne after 2020's aborted start

OPINION: Formula 1 is heading to a reconciling moment with this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix – the first since 2019 and two years on from the awful saga of the aborted 2020 race. It should be a moment of celebration and recognition for the championship’s supporters

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.