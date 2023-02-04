No Bathurst lap record for Red Bull F1 car
Jenson Button continues to hold the unofficial lap record at Bathurst following the latest Formula 1 demonstration at the circuit.
Liam Lawson lapped Mount Panorama in a V8-powered Red Bull RB7 today in a special demonstration run at the Bathurst 12 Hour.
There was a lot of talk heading into the weekend that the demo could yield a new unofficial Bathurst lap record.
The benchmark was last reset way back in 2011 when Button stopped the clocks at 1m48.8s in a McLaren Formula 1 car.
However there was no record-breaking laps today, Lawson not even breaking the two-minute barrier.
Still, the Kiwi was left overwhelmed by his first experience of the Bathurst circuit.
"That was probably the coolest thing I've ever done in my life," he told the broadcast. "It was really, really cool.
"I did one lap in the safety car this morning to get an eye for this place. Doing it in a Formula 1 car is completely crazy.
"The first lap I was honestly so nervous, but after that it actually felt really good.
"It's completely flat through the chase, braking at 120, 130 metres. The car handled the bumps really well. Over the top it was really fast.
"It's the most special thing [I've done]. Doing an official F1 session, free practice last year, is the biggest achievement that I've had. But doing something like this in a car that I grew up watching is more special.
"Pure fun. It was cool."
