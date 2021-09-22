Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Berger: Intense Hamilton/Verstappen fight what F1 needs
Formula 1 / Russian GP News

'New world' thinking opens door for better F1, says Brawn

By:

Formula 1 chief Ross Brawn says some ‘new world’ thinking in the sport has opened the door for a much brighter future.

'New world' thinking opens door for better F1, says Brawn

Liberty Media’s takeover of F1 from 2016 has already resulted in a change of attitude to fans – with grand prix racing opening up its social media channels and embracing concepts like the Netflix Drive to Survive series.

But there have been differences in the way the sport is run too, with Liberty trying out radical concepts like the new sprint qualifying format before committing them to the long haul.

Brawn, who is managing director of motorsports at F1, says that the willingness of the sport to embrace new things is encouraging – and should pave the way for it to try bigger and better things in the long haul.

It is in contrast to recent history where attempts to push through any changes met resistance amid fears from teams that it could hurt any competitive advantage they had.

“What I like is the fact that F1 does seem to be changing,” Brawn told Motorsport.com about the sprint race experiment having got approval.

“It is more open minded, and people within the sport are looking at more of the whole overall good of the sport, not just in their own personal positions.

“I don't know if this format particularly helps or doesn't help any team or driver, so that probably helps. I think when you introduce an initiative, some team may see if it is in their interest or not in their interest, and then it gets difficult. But I think that's been really encouraging.

“And what I see is this sort of new world of F1 having effects in all sorts of ways. Social media has exploded in F1, it was very small five years ago, and Zandvoort, would that have happened five years ago?

“We had that opportunity to develop the track and we had the promoter who was on board to do all that.

“It's a real frustration that Vietnam didn't happen, because that would have been our first sort of Liberty designed track and that would have demonstrated the direction we want to go in. But Saudi is going to be spectacular. So you're seeing this new world of cooperation.”

Read Also:

Brawn thinks that one of the advantages F1’s bosses have now in seeking change with teams is that there is a lot more data and simulation tools available to map out benefits and consequences.

In the past, many proposed rule changes were based more on personal whims and desires rather than robust analysis.

“I think that what the teams wanted to see was it based on evidence, analysis and simulation, because that's the world they are used to,” said Brawn.

“When you sat in a room, prior to this period, everyone had an opinion and nobody had anything to substantiate it.

“After this sprint experiment, we can sit down with facts, figures and numbers. And sure, there'll be some subjective views on how we should move forward, but at least we'll have a lot of objective information to judge it on.

“I think that’s what excites me about F1, and we've got the new car next year that's based on objective analysis of what we needed to do. So all of it is pretty encouraging, and I'm optimistic for the future.”

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Berger: Intense Hamilton/Verstappen fight what F1 needs

Previous article

Berger: Intense Hamilton/Verstappen fight what F1 needs
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

'New world' thinking opens door for better F1, says Brawn

18 min
2
DTM

Why Lawson was not to blame for Assen startline chaos

21 h
3
NASCAR XFINITY

Jeb Burton's NASCAR future in limbo entering Xfinity playoffs

9 h
4
Formula 1

Formula 1 must design cars to race in rain, says Todt

1 d
5
Formula 1

Former McLaren boss Whitmarsh to return to F1 with Aston Martin

19 h
Latest news
'New world' thinking opens door for better F1, says Brawn
Formula 1

'New world' thinking opens door for better F1, says Brawn

18m
Berger: Intense Hamilton/Verstappen fight what F1 needs
Formula 1

Berger: Intense Hamilton/Verstappen fight what F1 needs

11 h
Does Gasly have reason to be "sad" over his Red Bull snub?
Formula 1

Does Gasly have reason to be "sad" over his Red Bull snub?

11 h
Albon explains why Williams was first choice for F1 comeback
Formula 1

Albon explains why Williams was first choice for F1 comeback

13 h
Honda: Tough F1 return critical for building title fight form
Formula 1

Honda: Tough F1 return critical for building title fight form

13 h
Latest videos
3 Reasons Why Formula 1's 2022 Engines Are Still Turbo-Hybrid V6s 04:45
Formula 1
16 h

3 Reasons Why Formula 1's 2022 Engines Are Still Turbo-Hybrid V6s

Formula 1: Tsunoda contract extension was never in doubt for Tost 00:57
Formula 1
23 h

Formula 1: Tsunoda contract extension was never in doubt for Tost

Alonso says F1 needs more equal cars so podium fight is open 01:12
Formula 1
23 h

Alonso says F1 needs more equal cars so podium fight is open

Formula 1: Mclaren says we must not forget we got 01:00
Formula 1
Sep 20, 2021

Formula 1: Mclaren says we must not forget we got "destroyed" at Zandvoort

Virtual Onboard - Sochi Autodrom 01:49
Formula 1
Sep 19, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Sochi Autodrom

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Berger: Intense Hamilton/Verstappen fight what F1 needs
Formula 1

Berger: Intense Hamilton/Verstappen fight what F1 needs

Honda: Tough F1 return critical for building title fight form
Formula 1

Honda: Tough F1 return critical for building title fight form

How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum Italian GP Prime
Formula 1

How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum

Trending Today

'New world' thinking opens door for better F1, says Brawn
Formula 1 Formula 1

'New world' thinking opens door for better F1, says Brawn

Why Lawson was not to blame for Assen startline chaos
DTM DTM

Why Lawson was not to blame for Assen startline chaos

Jeb Burton's NASCAR future in limbo entering Xfinity playoffs
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Jeb Burton's NASCAR future in limbo entering Xfinity playoffs

Formula 1 must design cars to race in rain, says Todt
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 must design cars to race in rain, says Todt

Former McLaren boss Whitmarsh to return to F1 with Aston Martin
Formula 1 Formula 1

Former McLaren boss Whitmarsh to return to F1 with Aston Martin

Berger: Intense Hamilton/Verstappen fight what F1 needs
Formula 1 Formula 1

Berger: Intense Hamilton/Verstappen fight what F1 needs

Aston Martin to make full-factory GT3 entry in NLS
VLN VLN

Aston Martin to make full-factory GT3 entry in NLS

Does Gasly have reason to be "sad" over his Red Bull snub?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Does Gasly have reason to be "sad" over his Red Bull snub?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Mika Hakkinen thrived at Lotus Prime

How Mika Hakkinen thrived at Lotus

Mika Hakkinen became Michael Schumacher’s biggest rival in Formula 1 in the late-90s and early 2000s, having also made his F1 debut in 1991. But as MARK GALLAGHER recalls, while Schumacher wowed the world with a car that was eminently capable, Hakkinen was fighting to make his mark with a famous team in terminal decline

Formula 1
23 h
The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey  Prime

The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey 

Before Michael Schumacher – or anyone else – had driven the 191 (or 911 as it was initially called), Eddie Jordan turned to a fellow Irishman to test his new Formula 1 car. JOHN WATSON, a grand prix winner for Penske and McLaren, recalls his role in the birth of a legend…

Formula 1
Sep 20, 2021
The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog Prime

The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog

A podium finisher in its first outing but then never again, the BRM P201 was a classic case of an opportunity squandered by disorganisation and complacency, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
Sep 18, 2021
The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from Prime

The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from

OPINION: The headlines were dominated by the Italian Grand Prix clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who had the halo to thank for avoiding potentially serious injury. But two days earlier, Formula 1 had a lucky escape with a Monza pitlane incident that could also have had grave consequences.

Formula 1
Sep 17, 2021
How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum Prime

How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum

With two sprint races under its belt, Formula 1 must now consider its options for them going forward. While they've helped deliver exciting racing on Sundays, the sprints themselves have been somewhat lacking - creating yet another conundrum for F1 to solve...

Formula 1
Sep 16, 2021
Who should Alfa Romeo sign for 2022's F1 season? Prime

Who should Alfa Romeo sign for 2022's F1 season?

OPINION: With Valtteri Bottas already signed up for 2022, all eyes are on the race for the second seat at Alfa Romeo next year. Antonio Giovinazzi is the current incumbent, but faces a tough competition from appealing short and long-term prospects

Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021
The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence Prime

The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence

OPINION: Daniel Ricciardo has long been considered one of Formula 1's elite drivers. But his struggles at McLaren since switching from Renault for 2021 have been painful to watch at times. Yet he's recovered to banish those memories with a famous Monza win – built on a critically important foundation

Formula 1
Sep 14, 2021
Italian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Italian Grand Prix driver ratings

Two drivers produced faultless performances as, for the second year in a row, Monza threw up an unpredictable result that left many to rue what might have been

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2021

Latest news

'New world' thinking opens door for better F1, says Brawn
Formula 1 Formula 1

'New world' thinking opens door for better F1, says Brawn

Berger: Intense Hamilton/Verstappen fight what F1 needs
Formula 1 Formula 1

Berger: Intense Hamilton/Verstappen fight what F1 needs

Does Gasly have reason to be "sad" over his Red Bull snub?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Does Gasly have reason to be "sad" over his Red Bull snub?

Albon explains why Williams was first choice for F1 comeback
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon explains why Williams was first choice for F1 comeback

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.