Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Russell: Too many penalties will force F1 drivers to be cautious Next / Haas planning to solve Schumacher's crooked F1 seat for Hungary
Formula 1 News

F1 cannot rule out further Verstappen/Hamilton crashes, says Wolff

By:

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says Formula 1 cannot rule out further crashes between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen if the pair do not resume their rivalry in a ‘sportsmanlike’ manner.

F1 cannot rule out further Verstappen/Hamilton crashes, says Wolff

The collision between the drivers at the recent British Grand Prix has become a major talking point in F1, after Red Bull and Verstappen angrily hit out at their Mercedes rivals for what happened.

And ahead of what is likely to be an intense Hungarian GP this weekend with the two drivers set to meet for the first time since their crash, Wolff accepts that further incidents remain possible.

He is in no doubts that the events of the British GP have lifted the rivalry between Hamilton and Verstappen to a new level, and that makes it hard to predict where things go from here.

Speaking to Motorsport.com about how he thinks the battle between Hamilton and Verstappen will develop, Wolff said: “I think that the intensity has increased since Silverstone.

“It certainly will not be the last time they fight for position and hopefully they can do it in a sportsmanlike way. And, if not, we will see more collisions.”

Hamilton and Verstappen have been involved in a number of battles over the course of the 2021 F1 season, but the British GP was the first time that there had been proper contact between them.

Wolff thinks that in the past, Hamilton has elected to avoid trouble because he’s been happy to play the long game, whereas this time around neither man wanted to give up ground.

“I think part of his [Hamilton’s] success is not only his race craft, but also his maturity,” said Wolff. “Long-term strategy is important in order to win championships because you need to score points.

“It has come to a situation that ceding a track position has been part of the pattern of the last few races. This time neither of them conceded and it ended up in a heavy collision."

But Wolff is adamant that Hamilton did not deliberately cause the accident to prove a point.

“I think he's much beyond proving a point,” said Wolff. “He is a 99-time race winner, and seven-time world champion. There is nothing Lewis Hamilton needs to prove to anybody anymore.”

Read Also:

Wolff is no stranger in having to deal with the aftermath of crashes, with former driver Nico Rosberg having had some run-ins with Hamilton in the past.

However, the latest scenario is slightly different in that the dispute is an external one with a different team.

Asked if that was easier or harder to manage, Wolff said: “The external ones are easy to deal with. This is far away from the controversy that we had within the team.

“Those are very difficult to manage because you need both drivers in a good headspace to win the constructors' championship, and to drive respecting the team's values and the mighty Mercedes brand.

“The external fight, this is how F1 has always been and not something that is difficult to manage.”

However, the fact it is with another team makes it more uncertain how the situation will develop.

“You have tools to de-escalate the situation within the team if you have such a rivalry going ugly,” added Wolff.

“Competing with another team, things that need to happen will happen. And we have no particular judgement on what is going to happen at this stage.”

shares
comments

Related video

Russell: Too many penalties will force F1 drivers to be cautious

Previous article

Russell: Too many penalties will force F1 drivers to be cautious

Next article

Haas planning to solve Schumacher's crooked F1 seat for Hungary

Haas planning to solve Schumacher's crooked F1 seat for Hungary
Load comments

Trending

1
Other bike

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14

18 h
2
Formula 1

F1 cannot rule out further Verstappen/Hamilton crashes, says Wolff

1 h
3
Supercars

Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership

3 h
4
Formula E

FIA to close FE loophole that allowed di Grassi to take race lead

14 h
5
Formula 1

Mercedes braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary

7 min
Latest news
Mercedes braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary
Formula 1

Mercedes braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary

7m
Haas planning to solve Schumacher's crooked F1 seat for Hungary
Formula 1

Haas planning to solve Schumacher's crooked F1 seat for Hungary

42m
F1 cannot rule out further Verstappen/Hamilton crashes, says Wolff
Formula 1

F1 cannot rule out further Verstappen/Hamilton crashes, says Wolff

1 h
Russell: Too many penalties will force F1 drivers to be cautious
Formula 1

Russell: Too many penalties will force F1 drivers to be cautious

18 h
How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't

22 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Red Bull still considering FIA action over $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash 01:00
Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull still considering FIA action over $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash

Formula 1: Horner continues to criticise Mercedes celebrations at Silverstone 00:55
Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Formula 1: Horner continues to criticise Mercedes celebrations at Silverstone

Formula 1: Mercedes felt enormous pressure to perform at British GP 00:51
Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Formula 1: Mercedes felt enormous pressure to perform at British GP

Formula 1: Schumacher's new Haas deal just 00:52
Formula 1
Jul 23, 2021

Formula 1: Schumacher's new Haas deal just "needs t's crossed and i's dotted"

Formula 1: Ocon confident Alpine has solved problem on his car 01:08
Formula 1
Jul 23, 2021

Formula 1: Ocon confident Alpine has solved problem on his car

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes was "absolutely desperate" to perform in British GP British GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes was "absolutely desperate" to perform in British GP

Horner stands by criticism of Mercedes British GP celebrations British GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Horner stands by criticism of Mercedes British GP celebrations

The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat British GP Prime
Formula 1

The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
F1 clash between Hamilton and Verstappen ‘inevitable’ – Shovlin British GP
Formula 1

F1 clash between Hamilton and Verstappen ‘inevitable’ – Shovlin

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen F1 clash debate
Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen F1 clash debate

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test Prime
Formula 1

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test

Trending Today

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14
Video Inside
Other bike Other bike

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14

F1 cannot rule out further Verstappen/Hamilton crashes, says Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 cannot rule out further Verstappen/Hamilton crashes, says Wolff

Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership
Supercars Supercars

Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership

FIA to close FE loophole that allowed di Grassi to take race lead
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

FIA to close FE loophole that allowed di Grassi to take race lead

Mercedes braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary

Haas planning to solve Schumacher's crooked F1 seat for Hungary
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas planning to solve Schumacher's crooked F1 seat for Hungary

Gow could combine BTCC, Supercars commitments
Supercars Supercars

Gow could combine BTCC, Supercars commitments

Di Grassi disqualified from London E-Prix, Audi fined €50,000
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

Di Grassi disqualified from London E-Prix, Audi fined €50,000

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't Prime

How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says Oleg Karpov, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
22 h
The signs that point to F1's rude health Prime

The signs that point to F1's rude health

OPINION: Formula 1's calendar might still be facing disruption as the pandemic affects travel but, says Mark Gallagher, the business itself is fundamentally strong thanks to the epic rivalry taking place on track and the consistent arrival of new sponsors.

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021
The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat Prime

The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat

OPINION: Formula 1's sprint race trial at Silverstone drew mixed feedback on Saturday, but there remained the true test of how it would impact Sunday's Grand Prix. While fans were busy marvelling at Fernando Alonso's progress, a key lesson was being learned that would directly contribute to the dramatic lap-one clash at Copse the following day

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2021
The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt Prime

The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt

OPINION: Formula 1’s 2021 title fight turned ugly last weekend when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the start of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen thankfully walked away unharmed, but this had been a clash long-since coming.

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2021 British Grand Prix will live long in the memory for the dramatic clash between Formula 1's two title protagonists, which opened the door for other drivers to capitalise. One did so in spectacular fashion, while others fluffed their lines

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash Prime

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash

A poor start for Valtteri Bottas and the lap one clash between Formula 1's 2021 title protagonists gave Charles Leclerc a surprise lead in the British Grand Prix that he almost held to the end. Here's how the Ferrari driver came close to a famous victory, ultimately denied by a recovering Lewis Hamilton three laps from home

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone Prime

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone

Red Bull and Max Verstappen scored an early blow against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at Silverstone, with sprint qualifying race victory. But that doesn’t mean Sunday’s grand prix is a foregone conclusion. Although Verstappen starts as the favourite, here’s why Mercedes still holds hope of winning

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Prime

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix.

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021

Latest news

Mercedes braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary

Haas planning to solve Schumacher's crooked F1 seat for Hungary
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas planning to solve Schumacher's crooked F1 seat for Hungary

F1 cannot rule out further Verstappen/Hamilton crashes, says Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 cannot rule out further Verstappen/Hamilton crashes, says Wolff

Russell: Too many penalties will force F1 drivers to be cautious
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Too many penalties will force F1 drivers to be cautious

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.