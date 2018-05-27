Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Monaco GPFormula 1Monaco GPMore events
Formula 1 Monaco GP Race report

Monaco GP: Ricciardo wins despite engine problem

0 shares
Monaco GP: Ricciardo wins despite engine problem
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14 leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H at the start of the race
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H
Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11, leads Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR13, Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, and the remainder of the field at the start
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09
Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, leads Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14 leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR13, leads Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, and Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09
The start of the race
Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, leads Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18
Lance Stroll, Williams FW41
Get alerts
By: Scott Mitchell, Journalist
27/05/2018 03:02

Daniel Ricciardo survived a reliability scare to hold off Sebastian Vettel and take his second win of the 2018 Formula 1 season in the Monaco Grand Prix.

Ricciardo was comfortably in charge early on before an apparent energy recovery system problem took hold for the majority of the race.

He managed that loss of power to the end to clinch his seventh GP victory, with Vettel dropping back in second late on and Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes a distant third.

Ricciardo covered Vettel into Turn 1 and had built a lead of 3.6s before the leaders pit to shed their used hypersofts from qualifying.

Vettel stopped on lap 16, with Ricciardo staying out a lap later and rejoining with a lead still above three seconds.

However, Ricciardo started to report a loss of power and Vettel closed in.

Red Bull indicated the problem would not get better and Ricciardo was able to maintain the lead, albeit at a reduced pace.

That allowed Vettel to run just over a second behind him, with Hamilton gradually closing in and putting the top three within three seconds of each other.

However, Hamilton was complaining more about the state of his tyres and gradually slipped back to a lonely third.

Ricciardo's loss of pace meant Kimi Raikkonen and Valtteri Bottas threatened to stop privately duelling over fourth and join the lead train, but never quite managed to do so.

Bottas had briefly threatened to be a dark horse after taking supersofts at his only pitstop with the top four on ultrasofts and was considerably faster in clean air.

His charge ended as soon as he caught Raikkonen and found himself stuck behind the Ferrari, and although they closed right up on Hamilton at the end they held position.

Esteban Ocon just held on to finish best-of-the-rest for Force India.

Ocon pitted later than most frontrunners but not as late as Pierre Gasly and Nico Hulkenberg, who ran exceptionally long opening stints and had fierce pace in the second half of the race.

Toro Rosso driver Gasly had supersofts to the hypersofts on Hulkenberg's Renault, but just about managed to keep seventh place as Ocon kept the pair at bay.

Max Verstappen scored points after his crash on Saturday condemned him to a back-of-the-grid start.

The Red Bull drove gradually rose up the order and finished ninth after wresting the place from Carlos Sainz with a forceful move at the Nouvelle chicane.

Sainz survived one attack there by cutting the chicane, but a lap later Verstappen made it stick on the outside – he ran slightly deep into the corner and half-cut it, half-clobbered the kerb on the first right-hand apex, but kept the place.

A tame conclusion was interrupted by Charles Leclerc rear-ending Brendon Hartley under braking for the Nouvelle Chicane with seven laps to go.

Hartley was running 11th with Leclerc just behind when the Sauber rookie smashed into the rear of the Toro Rosso shortly after exiting the tunnel.

Leclerc, who reported "no brakes" immediately afterwards, skated down the escape road with the front of his car deranged, while Hartley limped back to retire in the pits with a broken rear wing.

That triggered a virtual safety car, but with so little time remaining the frontrunners did not risk pitting and the order remained the same, albeit with Vettel falling further back from Ricciardo.

Fernando Alonso was the race's other retiree. The Spaniard was on course to finish seventh until he was forced to retire his McLaren, which was smoking at the rear as he came to a halt on the exit of Ste Devote on lap 53.

ClaDriverChassisEngineTime
1 australia Daniel Ricciardo  Red Bull TAG -
2 germany Sebastian Vettel  Ferrari Ferrari 7.336
3 united_kingdom Lewis Hamilton  Mercedes Mercedes 17.013
4 finland Kimi Raikkonen  Ferrari Ferrari 18.127
5 finland Valtteri Bottas  Mercedes Mercedes 18.822
6 france Esteban Ocon  Force India Mercedes 23.667
7 france Pierre Gasly  Toro Rosso Honda 24.331
8 germany Nico Hulkenberg  Renault Renault 24.839
9 netherlands Max Verstappen  Red Bull TAG 25.317
10 spain Carlos Sainz  Renault Renault 1'09.013
11 sweden Marcus Ericsson  Sauber Ferrari 1'09.864
12 mexico Sergio Perez  Force India Mercedes 1'10.461
13 denmark Kevin Magnussen  Haas Ferrari 1'14.823
14 belgium Stoffel Vandoorne  McLaren Renault 1 lap
15 france Romain Grosjean  Haas Ferrari 1 lap
16 russia Sergey Sirotkin  Williams Mercedes 1 lap
17 canada Lance Stroll  Williams Mercedes 2 laps
  monaco Charles Leclerc  Sauber Ferrari 8 laps
  new_zealand Brendon Hartley  Toro Rosso Honda 8 laps
  spain Fernando Alonso  McLaren Renault 26 laps
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP
Track Monte Carlo
Article type Race report
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Monaco GPFormula 1Monaco GPMore events