Formula 1 Monaco GP Practice report

Monaco GP: Red Bull in control as Ricciardo tops FP2

Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14
Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18
Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso STR13
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H
Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09
Lance Stroll, Williams FW41
Nico Rosberg leads his father Keke Rosberg as they tour the circuit in their world title winning cars
Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37
By: Edd Straw, Journalist
24/05/2018 02:36

Daniel Ricciardo completed a clean sweep of Thursday practice for the Monaco Grand Prix by topping the second session of the day.

The Red Bull driver set the pace in the morning, but it was teammate Max Verstappen that took top spot 19 minutes into the afternoon session with a lap of 1m12.468s using hypersoft Pirellis.

Verstappen eventually worked down to a 1m12.071s on his first set of tyres and was set to improve again when the session was red-flagged after 25 minutes.

This was to allow repairs to the track on the run from Casino to Mirabeau, with race director Charlie Whiting visiting the scene and some welding work done on what appeared to be a drain cover in the middle of the track.

When the session restarted after a 15-minute interruption, Verstappen went out on a fresh set of hypersofts and, like many, struggled with traffic.

He improved his time by a slightly to a 1m12.035s, although that run came to an end when he clipped the rear of Romain Grosjean's Haas at the hairpin while letting past Ricciardo and subsequently returned to the pits.

Ricciardo opted to complete his qualifying simulation run later than most, eventually hitting the front with a lap of 1m11.841s with 22 minutes remaining.

This put him 0.194s ahead of Verstappen, although the Dutchman would have posted a lap of 1m11.765s had he strung his three best sector times together.

Sebastian Vettel was third fastest for Ferrari with a time 0.378s off the pace set on his eighth lap using a set of hypersofts.

That put him just over a tenth ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who shaded the second Ferrari of Kimi Raikkonen by 0.009s despite a big slide coming through the second part of Swimming Pool.

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas was sixth, 0.099s slower than Raikkonen, although he was set to post an improved time when he aborted a lap on his performance run and headed into the pits.

Renault's Nico Hulkenberg was best of the rest in seventh place, his best time set on hypersofts being 1.206s off the pace and just three hundredths faster than McLaren's Stoffel Vandoorne.

McLaren left its qualifying simulation runs later than most and both Vandoorne and Fernando Alonso gradually climbed the timesheets to end up eighth and ninth respectively.

Carlos Sainz, in the second Renault that features upgraded bargeboards, rounded out the top 10 1.398s off the pace and just 0.022s quicker than the lead Toro Rosso-Honda of Brendon Hartley. He survived a brush with the wall with his right rear towards the end of the 90-minute session.

Hartley's time was set on his first set of hypersofts, as on his second he glanced the wall exiting Ste Devote on his first flier and did not subsequently improve.

Force India duo Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon were 12th and 13th ahead of the Toro Rosso of Gasly, who set his best time on his first set of hypersofts.

Williams driver Sergey Sirotkin rounded out the top 15 ahead of Haas driver Kevin Magnussen and Sauber's Charles Leclerc.

Every driver set their fastest lap using hypersoft Pirellis.

ClaDriverChassisEngineLapsTimeGap
1 australia Daniel Ricciardo  Red Bull TAG 33 1'11.841  
2 netherlands Max Verstappen  Red Bull TAG 41 1'12.035 0.194
3 germany Sebastian Vettel  Ferrari Ferrari 42 1'12.413 0.572
4 united_kingdom Lewis Hamilton  Mercedes Mercedes 34 1'12.536 0.695
5 finland Kimi Raikkonen  Ferrari Ferrari 36 1'12.543 0.702
6 finland Valtteri Bottas  Mercedes Mercedes 38 1'12.642 0.801
7 germany Nico Hulkenberg  Renault Renault 30 1'13.047 1.206
8 belgium Stoffel Vandoorne  McLaren Renault 40 1'13.077 1.236
9 spain Fernando Alonso  McLaren Renault 42 1'13.115 1.274
10 spain Carlos Sainz  Renault Renault 34 1'13.200 1.359
11 new_zealand Brendon Hartley  Toro Rosso Honda 47 1'13.222 1.381
12 mexico Sergio Perez  Force India Mercedes 39 1'13.370 1.529
13 france Esteban Ocon  Force India Mercedes 47 1'13.382 1.541
14 france Pierre Gasly  Toro Rosso Honda 32 1'13.410 1.569
15 russia Sergey Sirotkin  Williams Mercedes 44 1'13.547 1.706
16 denmark Kevin Magnussen  Haas Ferrari 41 1'13.572 1.731
17 monaco Charles Leclerc  Sauber Ferrari 45 1'13.575 1.734
18 france Romain Grosjean  Haas Ferrari 37 1'13.763 1.922
19 canada Lance Stroll  Williams Mercedes 34 1'14.011 2.170
20 sweden Marcus Ericsson  Sauber Ferrari 46 1'14.173 2.332
