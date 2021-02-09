Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
103 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
116 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
124 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
138 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
141 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
159 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
173 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
201 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
208 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
215 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
228 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
232 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
242 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
257 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
264 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
271 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
284 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
299 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
306 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Monaco-based start-up team still interested in F1 entry

shares
comments
Monaco-based start-up team still interested in F1 entry
By:

A Monaco-based start-up team remains interested in a Formula 1 entry in the near future, calling a possible waiver of the $200m dilution fund fee "a step forward".

Monaco Increase Management announced in late 2019 that it was targeting an entry to F1 in conjunction with Campos Racing upon the change in technical regulations in 2021.

Founder Salvatore Gandolfo claimed at the time that the group had "the financial solidity required by the FIA to make this project a success", but FIA president Jean Todt had downplayed the chances of a new team joining the grid.

Under the new Concorde Agreement coming into force this year, any team wishing to join the grid along the existing 10 squads must pay a $200m dilution fund fee that would be divided between its rivals in a bid to protect their revenues.

F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali recently said discussions were taking place with manufacturers about future involvement, and that he would be open to discussing a review of the anti-dilution fee, depending on the circumstances.

In a statement issued on Monday, Gandolfo confirmed that Monaco Increase Management remained commitment to the project, and welcomed any possible waiver of the anti-dilution fee.

"The current Monaco F1 Racing Team Project was the first to actively discuss the possibility of an entry with the F1 Governance, as early as 2019, and to set up a structure accordingly, realising the potential of the new technical regulations that were initially supposed to come into force in 2021 (and was subsequently delayed because of the pandemic)," the statement from Gandolfo reads.

"We believe that the recent statements of the new F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, which suggest that the 200m entry fee for new teams could be waived, represent a step forward in the right direction.

"We appreciate the open attitude of both Stefano and the FIA and are ready to take the necessary steps in order to have our application finalised."

In the 2019 announcement, project named current Porsche Formula E driver Pascal Wehrlein and IndyCar racer Alex Palou as candidate drivers in 2019, as well as working with ex-Ferrari, Arrows and Super Aguri figure Daniele Audetto as an advisor.

But F1 responded to the claims by saying it was holding "no serious discussions" with new teams, and it is understood that this position has not changed.

Read Also:

Any candidate F1 team must apply in response to an FIA tender, with the last successful addition to the grid coming in 2016 when Haas joined the field.

Related video

The Senna saga that Hamilton’s new F1 deal avoids

Previous article

The Senna saga that Hamilton’s new F1 deal avoids

Next article

How Hamilton's one-year deal opens up the 2022 driver market

How Hamilton's one-year deal opens up the 2022 driver market
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

The Senna saga that Hamilton’s new F1 deal avoids

3h
2
Formula 1

Wolff explains Hamilton one-year F1 deal, no veto clause

16h
3
Formula 1

Monaco-based start-up team still interested in F1 entry

1h
4
MotoGP

Rossi criticises MotoGP for allowing Marquez's Jerez return

14h
5
NASCAR Cup

Harvick: Drivers will need to be "extraordinary" road racers

20h
Latest news
How Hamilton's one-year deal opens up the 2022 driver market
Formula 1

How Hamilton's one-year deal opens up the 2022 driver market

31m
Monaco-based start-up team still interested in F1 entry
Formula 1

Monaco-based start-up team still interested in F1 entry

1h
The Senna saga that Hamilton’s new F1 deal avoids
Formula 1

The Senna saga that Hamilton’s new F1 deal avoids

3h
Grosjean "surprised" by Alpine's management shake-up
Formula 1

Grosjean "surprised" by Alpine's management shake-up

15h
Wolff explains Hamilton one-year F1 deal, no veto clause
Formula 1

Wolff explains Hamilton one-year F1 deal, no veto clause

16h
Latest videos
Everything You Need to Know About TYRES in Motorsport 06:51
Formula 1
28m

Everything You Need to Know About TYRES in Motorsport

Why Lewis Hamilton Still Hasn't Signed His F1 2021 Contract 13:32
Formula 1
Feb 4, 2021

Why Lewis Hamilton Still Hasn't Signed His F1 2021 Contract

McLaren Unboxed | First Impressions | Daniel Ricciardo 07:57
Formula 1
Feb 4, 2021

McLaren Unboxed | First Impressions | Daniel Ricciardo

How The First McLaren Mercedes F1 Car Led To Greatness - The MP4/10 06:56
Formula 1
Feb 3, 2021

How The First McLaren Mercedes F1 Car Led To Greatness - The MP4/10

Circuit Catalunya turn 10 renovations 00:43
Formula 1
Feb 2, 2021

Circuit Catalunya turn 10 renovations

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
How Hamilton's one-year deal opens up the 2022 driver market Prime
Formula 1 / Opinion

How Hamilton's one-year deal opens up the 2022 driver market

Ferrari F1 tester Ilott set for GT programme in 2021
GT / Breaking news

Ferrari F1 tester Ilott set for GT programme in 2021

Hamilton finally extends Mercedes F1 contract
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton finally extends Mercedes F1 contract

Trending Today

The Senna saga that Hamilton’s new F1 deal avoids
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

The Senna saga that Hamilton’s new F1 deal avoids

Wolff explains Hamilton one-year F1 deal, no veto clause
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff explains Hamilton one-year F1 deal, no veto clause

Monaco-based start-up team still interested in F1 entry
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Monaco-based start-up team still interested in F1 entry

Rossi criticises MotoGP for allowing Marquez's Jerez return
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi criticises MotoGP for allowing Marquez's Jerez return

Harvick: Drivers will need to be "extraordinary" road racers
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Harvick: Drivers will need to be "extraordinary" road racers

How Hamilton's one-year deal opens up the 2022 driver market Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Opinion

How Hamilton's one-year deal opens up the 2022 driver market

Hamilton finally extends Mercedes F1 contract
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton finally extends Mercedes F1 contract

World Superbike publishes entry list for 2021 season
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

World Superbike publishes entry list for 2021 season

Latest news

How Hamilton's one-year deal opens up the 2022 driver market Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Opinion

How Hamilton's one-year deal opens up the 2022 driver market

Monaco-based start-up team still interested in F1 entry
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Monaco-based start-up team still interested in F1 entry

The Senna saga that Hamilton’s new F1 deal avoids
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

The Senna saga that Hamilton’s new F1 deal avoids

Grosjean "surprised" by Alpine's management shake-up
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean "surprised" by Alpine's management shake-up

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.