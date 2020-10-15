Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
56 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes stopped developing 2020 F1 car "a long time ago"

shares
comments
Mercedes stopped developing 2020 F1 car "a long time ago"
By:
Co-author: Adam Cooper

Mercedes stopped developing its 2020 Formula 1 "a long time ago", according to team boss Toto Wolff, as its advantage over Red Bull appeared to narrow at the Nurburgring.

Mercedes has won 9 of the 11 races so far this season and is on course to win both championships for the seventh year in a row, its drivers sitting first and second in the drivers' championship.

But Red Bull appeared to make a step towards Mercedes' level of performance across last weekend's Eifel Grand Prix after bringing a series of updates for its RB16 car to the race.

Max Verstappen took provisional pole ahead of the final runs in Q3, and was able to stay close to the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas in the opening stages of the race.

Teammate Alexander Albon also said he thought Red Bull was now "a lot closer" to Mercedes thanks to its latest updates.

Read Also:

Mercedes has not released any updates for its W11 car for a number of races, with team boss Wolff saying it had halted its development a while back.

"We finished [the updates] a long time ago, and that has always been in the past," Wolff said.

"What we looked at is a very thoroughly thought through decision, because not in every championship can you afford to close the book early.

"But the rules changed quite a lot for next year and in that respect, like in previous years, we decided to switch to next year's car.

"This is why you can see the shifting performance between the teams. We always have a very strong start and middle of the season, and then whoever continues to develop is strong at the end."

Although the 2020 cars will largely be carried over into 2021 as part of a cost-saving measure resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, teams will be allowed to develop certain areas of the chassis via a token system.

Wolff's thoughts were echoed by Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin, who acknowledged Red Bull was making progress more quickly at the moment.

"I think they are developing quicker than we are at the moment," said Shovlin.

"And we've seen that progressively. But to be honest, we've seen that in most of the recent years, they tend not to start as strongly as we do. I can't really think of a year recently where they've not been with us by the end.

"So if we see that trend continue, then the remaining races are going to get tougher, and it will be harder to try and keep getting the pole on Saturday and winning on a Sunday."

Red Bull has claimed a single race win this year, courtesy of Verstappen at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, and sits 180 points behind Mercedes in the constructors' standings.

Related video

Why Hulkenberg's Red Bull chance is out of his hands

Previous article

Why Hulkenberg's Red Bull chance is out of his hands
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Red Bull Racing , Mercedes
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Red Bull's first choice is to take over Honda's F1 project
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull's first choice is to take over Honda's F1 project

Mercedes stopped developing 2020 F1 car "a long time ago"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes stopped developing 2020 F1 car "a long time ago"

Schumacher and Hamilton compared, by those who worked with both
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Schumacher and Hamilton compared, by those who worked with both

Ferrari could wait until Abu Dhabi to run Schumacher, Ilott
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari could wait until Abu Dhabi to run Schumacher, Ilott

Sato: Indy win “not revenge on Ganassi, just pure satisfaction”
IndyCar IndyCar / Interview

Sato: Indy win “not revenge on Ganassi, just pure satisfaction”

Why Hulkenberg's Red Bull chance is out of his hands Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Opinion

Why Hulkenberg's Red Bull chance is out of his hands

How Toyota’s LMP1 reject became a formidable force
Super GT Super GT / Interview

How Toyota’s LMP1 reject became a formidable force

Supercars unveils 'hybrid ready' Gen3 Camaro, Mustang
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars unveils 'hybrid ready' Gen3 Camaro, Mustang

Latest news

Mercedes stopped developing 2020 F1 car "a long time ago"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes stopped developing 2020 F1 car "a long time ago"

Why Hulkenberg's Red Bull chance is out of his hands Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Opinion

Why Hulkenberg's Red Bull chance is out of his hands

Ferrari could wait until Abu Dhabi to run Schumacher, Ilott
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari could wait until Abu Dhabi to run Schumacher, Ilott

Schumacher and Hamilton compared, by those who worked with both
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Schumacher and Hamilton compared, by those who worked with both

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull's first choice is to take over Honda's F1 project

2
Formula 1

Mercedes stopped developing 2020 F1 car "a long time ago"

47m
3
Formula 1

Schumacher and Hamilton compared, by those who worked with both

3h
4
Formula 1

Ferrari could wait until Abu Dhabi to run Schumacher, Ilott

3h
5
IndyCar

Sato: Indy win “not revenge on Ganassi, just pure satisfaction”

Latest news

Mercedes stopped developing 2020 F1 car "a long time ago"
Formula 1

Mercedes stopped developing 2020 F1 car "a long time ago"

Why Hulkenberg's Red Bull chance is out of his hands
Formula 1

Why Hulkenberg's Red Bull chance is out of his hands

Ferrari could wait until Abu Dhabi to run Schumacher, Ilott
Formula 1

Ferrari could wait until Abu Dhabi to run Schumacher, Ilott

Schumacher and Hamilton compared, by those who worked with both
Formula 1

Schumacher and Hamilton compared, by those who worked with both

Has "hungry shark" Alonso timed his Renault return perfectly?
Formula 1

Has "hungry shark" Alonso timed his Renault return perfectly?

Latest videos

How Did The Cold Affect F1's Nürburgring Race? 06:57
Formula 1

How Did The Cold Affect F1's Nürburgring Race?

First Lap Battles, Power Unit Problems & More | 2020 Eifel GP F1 Race Debrief 07:42
Formula 1

First Lap Battles, Power Unit Problems & More | 2020 Eifel GP F1 Race Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher’s F1 wins record 08:47
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher’s F1 wins record

Grand Prix Greats – Kimi Raikkonen sets new F1 starts record 05:30
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Kimi Raikkonen sets new F1 starts record

Starting Grid for the Eifel Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Eifel Grand Prix

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.