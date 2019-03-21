Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes will continue to evaluate rivals' aero concepts

shares
comments
Mercedes will continue to evaluate rivals' aero concepts
By:
51m ago

Mercedes will continue its evaluation of Ferrari's different aero concept, despite its success in the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

There was much intrigue following the launch of the 2019 cars about the vastly different front wing concepts that Mercedes and Ferrari introduced.

While Mercedes had pursued a maximum downforce approach with high flaps, Ferrari has opted for a design that swooped down towards the end plate to better manage airflow around the front tyres.

Mercedes admitted that if it had needed to change over to the Ferrari concept it was a project that would take several months, as it would require an almost total aerodynamic rethink.

But while the pressure to make a change is now off after Mercedes delivered a 1-2 finish in Melbourne last weekend, team boss Toto Wolff says the outfit needs to remain open-minded about what other teams are doing.

That is why he has not ruled out bringing updates that shift Mercedes more towards the Ferrari concept later in the campaign, if it proves to be better for the longer term.

"I think you need to evaluate all the various philosophies that are out there," said Wolff, when asked by Motorsport.com about whether or not Mercedes would still evaluate the Ferrari concept.

"You must stay open-minded and humble about your own way. But, at the same time, you must follow what you think is right and don't let yourselves be confused.

"We just look at the various concepts and continued to stick to our philosophy. But you might see different aero parts throughout the season at different tracks."

 

Next article
Teammate wars! The Australian GP verdict

Previous article

Teammate wars! The Australian GP verdict

Next article

F1 confirms replacement Middle East TV deal

F1 confirms replacement Middle East TV deal
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Mercedes will continue to evaluate rivals' aero concepts
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes will continue to evaluate rivals' aero concepts

51m ago
Honda’s podium doesn’t resolve struggles overnight Article
Formula 1

Honda’s podium doesn’t resolve struggles overnight

F1 confirms replacement Middle East TV deal Article
Formula 1

F1 confirms replacement Middle East TV deal

Latest videos
Who is winning F1's teammate wars after Australia 06:11
Formula 1

Who is winning F1's teammate wars after Australia

18h ago
Lewis Hamilton's Australian GP floor damage explained 11:17
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton's Australian GP floor damage explained

Mar 19, 2019

News in depth
F1 confirms replacement Middle East TV deal
Formula 1

F1 confirms replacement Middle East TV deal

Mercedes will continue to evaluate rivals' aero concepts
Formula 1

Mercedes will continue to evaluate rivals' aero concepts

Teammate wars! The Australian GP verdict
Formula 1

Teammate wars! The Australian GP verdict

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.