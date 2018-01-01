Mercedes bested Ferrari in psychological war – Hamilton

Hamilton has won the last four grands prix to build a 67-point lead over Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and can win his fifth championship at the next race in the United States.

Vettel's challenge has crumbled thanks to mistakes of his own, such as crashing in Germany and spinning in Italy and Japan, as well as strategic blunders by Ferrari.

Hamilton said: "Together we [he and Mercedes] can claim credit for applying the pressure and ultimately, maybe, that's what happens in a head-to-head battle with top competitors.

"Even though they are still performing great, one of them can't always perform the same.

"It's a psychological battle and war we're in, and I think it's come from everyone.

"Everyone has put in 100% and everyone has delivered time and time again.

"I'm grateful to have delivered and that the team delivered."

Hamilton has won six of the last seven races to overturn the small points lead Vettel enjoyed after the first half of the season.