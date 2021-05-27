Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mazepin “didn’t want to be responsible” for Haas collision Next / Why Perez has to become another Mr Saturday
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is Achilles’ heel

By:

Mercedes technical director James Allison says his team needs to work out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel for its Formula 1 cars after struggling once again last weekend.

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is Achilles’ heel

Mercedes lost the lead of both F1 world championships on Sunday as Lewis Hamilton brought home its only points in seventh place, with team-mate Valtteri Bottas retiring due to a wheel nut failure.

The result saw Hamilton fall to second place in the drivers’ standings behind race winner Max Verstappen, whose victory also helped vault Red Bull to the top of the constructors’ table.

Mercedes struggled to match Red Bull and Ferrari for pace through much of the Monaco weekend, but accepted afterwards that it was a track where it typically struggled.

The team has won in Monaco just once in the last five years, taking victory in 2019 courtesy of Hamilton.

“I think if you are a proper anorak and if you look at our team’s performance at this track over the last several seasons, you would see that in years where we have won championships at some ease, we have nevertheless struggled here,” explained Allison, Mercedes’ technical director.

“Although we have generally been on a path that has delivered a car that is broad-sworded weapon that you can attack most tracks with, this has been an Achilles’ heel.

“Ironically [for] a car which one of its best weapons has been the usage of its tyres at circuit after circuit after circuit, this particular track, we always struggled a bit with that.

“We are normally all out of ideas with a tyre that has died a little sooner than our competitors and it is understanding that which we have failed to do for a number of seasons.

“We need to figure out from first principles what are we getting wrong at this track, and what are we doing year on year, that is just not right for here.”

Hamilton felt the longer wheelbase design that Mercedes has traditionally pursued with its cars left it on the back foot for Monaco every year.

“This has never generally been a strong track for us,” Hamilton said.

“We have the longest car, the longer the car means it is like a bus to turn through corners, so it is not as nimble as the others on a small track like this but it is great elsewhere.”

Read Also:

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff spoke about the importance of designing a car that worked well for the full season, accepting there would be certain layouts that exposed weaknesses.

“We had outliers, such as 2019 I believe, in terms of pace, but it is similar to the kind of events we had in Singapore in the past,” Wolff said.

“It’s somehow ingrained in the DNA when our car goes well or not, and the answers are not always easy to find. It seems to be like an inherent DNA in the car.

“But in our case, we know where we need to optimise the car, how we need to get the tyres in a better window. And you’re building a car for 23 races, and there will be outliers in both directions where you will underperform.

“Monaco is definitely an outlier where you need a totally different car to, let’s say, the average tracks.”

shares
comments
Mazepin “didn’t want to be responsible” for Haas collision

Previous article

Mazepin “didn’t want to be responsible” for Haas collision

Next article

Why Perez has to become another Mr Saturday

Why Perez has to become another Mr Saturday
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP
Teams Mercedes
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

17h
2
Formula 1

Why Perez has to become another Mr Saturday

36min
3
IndyCar

F1 drivers who won the Indy 500

14h
4
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style hurting Ricciardo

17h
5
Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is Achilles’ heel

1h
Latest news
Why Perez has to become another Mr Saturday
Formula 1

Why Perez has to become another Mr Saturday

36m
Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is Achilles’ heel
Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is Achilles’ heel

1h
Mazepin “didn’t want to be responsible” for Haas collision
Formula 1

Mazepin “didn’t want to be responsible” for Haas collision

13h
F1 drivers who won the Indy 500
IndyCar

F1 drivers who won the Indy 500

14h
Monaco kerb jumps “rattled my brain", says Stroll
Formula 1

Monaco kerb jumps “rattled my brain", says Stroll

14h
Latest videos
Formula 1: McLaren's driving style hurting Ricciardo 00:36
Formula 1
41m

Formula 1: McLaren's driving style hurting Ricciardo

What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1? 05:14
Formula 1
16h

What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1?

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief 14:12
Formula 1
18h

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief

Formula 1: Ferrari uncovers cause of Leclerc's Monaco driveshaft hub failure 00:42
Formula 1
May 25, 2021

Formula 1: Ferrari uncovers cause of Leclerc's Monaco driveshaft hub failure

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid 02:12
Formula 1
May 25, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Marko: Verstappen has reached a ‘different level of maturity’ Monaco GP
Formula 1

Marko: Verstappen has reached a ‘different level of maturity’

Hamilton grateful for ‘crappy days’ like Monaco to learn from Monaco GP
Formula 1

Hamilton grateful for ‘crappy days’ like Monaco to learn from

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up
Formula 1

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up

Mercedes thought Hamilton's strategy had "bigger potential" Monaco GP
Formula 1

Mercedes thought Hamilton's strategy had "bigger potential"

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Prime
Formula 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger Prime

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success .

Formula 1
23h
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Prime

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist.

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Prime

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Prime

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Prime

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix Prime

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

Why Perez has to become another Mr Saturday
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Perez has to become another Mr Saturday

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style hurting Ricciardo

F1 drivers who won the Indy 500
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 drivers who won the Indy 500

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is Achilles’ heel

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Mazepin “didn’t want to be responsible” for Haas collision
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin “didn’t want to be responsible” for Haas collision

The new threat facing SRO's ultra-successful GT3 category Prime
GT GT

The new threat facing SRO's ultra-successful GT3 category

Latest news

Why Perez has to become another Mr Saturday
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Perez has to become another Mr Saturday

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is Achilles’ heel

Mazepin “didn’t want to be responsible” for Haas collision
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin “didn’t want to be responsible” for Haas collision

F1 drivers who won the Indy 500
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 drivers who won the Indy 500

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.