Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Mazepin keeping legal options open after Haas F1 team split
Formula 1 News

F1's "mega" hype pushing commercial growth, says Alfa boss

Alfa Romeo chief Frederic Vasseur believes the raft of fresh commercial deals being struck by teams proves there is currently a "mega" hype surrounding Formula 1.

F1's "mega" hype pushing commercial growth, says Alfa boss
Luke Smith
By:
Listen to this article

F1 is currently enjoying a surge in interest across the world, aided by the success of the Netflix Drive to Survive series and expansion in markets such as the United States.

A number of teams have been reporting new commercial deals over the winter and adding new partners to their portfolio.

Off the back of Max Verstappen’s title win last year, Red Bull has struck sizeable deals with US tech giant Oracle and crypto company Bybit, while Ferrari has welcomed two new major partners in Santander and Velas.

Alfa Romeo has also been prolific in announcing new deals throughout the winter, linking up with over a dozen new partners since the end of last season. The team also enjoyed a boost thanks to the backing brought by new signing Guanyu Zhou, who becomes China’s first full-time F1 driver this year.

Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur felt the influx of new commercial deals for F1 teams was proof of the growing interest around the series, making it attractive for businesses to get involved.

“It’s a combination [of things] but the hype around F1 is mega,” said Vasseur.

“We saw it last year at different events, we had the biggest number of spectators in F1’s life in Austin last year. It was a mega event, and the TV audiences are going up.

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal, Alfa Romeo Racing, in the Press Conference

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal, Alfa Romeo Racing, in the Press Conference

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“I think that we are very, very attractive as a sport, more and more, and as a team also because we have ambitions. I think we are building up a strong project with new sponsors coming in.

“It’s a great feeling. Sorry if we bother you with the press releases! But it’s a great feeling to have new sponsors joining the team every day.”

Vasseur told Motorsport.com over the winter that the added backing brought by Zhou would allow Alfa Romeo to run close to the budget cap of $140 million per year, calling it a “mega opportunity”.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown recently predicted that F1 was set for a strong decade commercially thanks to the growing interest across the world. 

This year’s calendar was due to be the biggest in F1 history with 23 races originally planned, but the schedule currently stands at 22 following the cancellation of the Russian Grand Prix. F1 boss Stefano Domenicali felt there would be “no problem at all” in replacing the race.

Qatar and China are set to rejoin the calendar next year, while talks are ongoing with Las Vegas that would expand F1’s footprint to three races in the United States.

shares
comments

Related video

Mazepin keeping legal options open after Haas F1 team split
Previous article

Mazepin keeping legal options open after Haas F1 team split
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Mercedes reveals new F1 safety and medical cars for 2022 season
Formula 1

Mercedes reveals new F1 safety and medical cars for 2022 season

Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review Prime
Formula 1

Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review

New official F1 Manager 2022 video game announced
Video Inside
Formula 1

New official F1 Manager 2022 video game announced

Alfa Romeo More from
Alfa Romeo
Bottas ready to be "best version of myself" with Alfa Romeo
Formula 1

Bottas ready to be "best version of myself" with Alfa Romeo

Bottas and Zhou doubt F1 porpoising will be safety issue
Formula 1

Bottas and Zhou doubt F1 porpoising will be safety issue

Why newly-retired Kimi Raikkonen won't miss F1 Prime
Formula 1

Why newly-retired Kimi Raikkonen won't miss F1

Latest news

F1's "mega" hype pushing commercial growth, says Alfa boss
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's "mega" hype pushing commercial growth, says Alfa boss

Mazepin keeping legal options open after Haas F1 team split
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin keeping legal options open after Haas F1 team split

Mazepin to set up foundation for excluded athletes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin to set up foundation for excluded athletes

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022 Prime

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022

After a year on the sidelines, Alex Albon returns to Formula 1 race duties with a revived Williams team. Having exceeded the Grove squad's expectations in testing, Albon is looking to make his second attempt at F1 a success - and fill the void left by the Mercedes-bound George Russell

Formula 1
4 h
Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review Prime

Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review

Netflix’s latest series of Drive to Survive is its most highly anticipated yet, covering the frenetic 2021 Formula 1 season. With so many storylines to explore beyond the dramatic title battle between Red Bull and Mercedes, here’s a breakdown of the key moments ahead of its release

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2022
Revisiting sportscar great McNish's one and only F1 season Prime

Revisiting sportscar great McNish's one and only F1 season

It’s 20 years since Allan McNish made his long overdue Formula 1 debut with the brand-new Toyota team. But the circumstances were hardly ideal for the Scot, whose spell in F1 would prove to be all-too brief before making a successful return to sportscar racing.

Formula 1
Mar 6, 2022
Finding the greatest number two drivers in F1 history Prime

Finding the greatest number two drivers in F1 history

In every Formula 1 championship-winning team, one driver has to play second fiddle to their team-mate in the final ranking. While some drivers have been thrashed and others have competed for equal number one status, several have fallen into the 'happy' medium that qualifies them for consideration in this debate...

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2022
The mechanics behind porpoising in F1 - and how to fix it Prime

The mechanics behind porpoising in F1 - and how to fix it

Formula 1 teams face a race against time before the final pre-season test in Bahrain to address the alarming porpoising development that emerged in their first public running at Barcelona. Key in doing so is properly wrapping their heads around an issue which as a top former F1 aerodynamicist explains is often misunderstood

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2022
The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022 Prime

The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022

Ferrari’s eye-catching start at the Barcelona pre-season test wasn’t entirely unexpected but still created cause for concern among its Formula 1 rivals. While certain rules played in its favour, the Scuderia will be wary of how any early advantage can be deceiving.

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2022
The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem Prime

The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem

After months of hype, the new generation of Formula 1 cars appeared on track last week for pre-season testing in Barcelona. While the new-for-2022 regulations were implemented to improve overtaking, some teams have found that the aerodynamic changes have already had a detrimental effect - one which could soon become the subject of a political game.

Formula 1
Feb 26, 2022
The early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends Prime

The early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends

With new rules, new cars and new drivers, plenty has happened over the three days of running at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Here, Motorsport.com takes stock after the first of Formula 1's pre-season tests in 2022.

Formula 1
Feb 26, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.