Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren 'strongly believes' upgrade package is needed

shares
comments
McLaren 'strongly believes' upgrade package is needed
By:

McLaren says it ‘strongly believes’ its new aero package is exactly what is needed to fightback against its closest rivals, despite Carlos Sainz’s recent doubts.

Sainz had exclusive use of the new aero package at the Eifel Grand Prix but was left unconvinced that it was a step forward as he struggled to find a good balance in both qualifying and the race.

Speaking after being too far away from a close fight for the top three, Sainz said: “With the car I had today I couldn't fight for the podium, but maybe with the one I had two races ago, maybe I could."

Read Also:

However, despite Sainz not feeling that the updates had brought an instant step forward, McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl says the outfit has no doubts about the potential of the new parts.

Seidl thinks that the key is simply unlocking the right setup, because then that will unleash the full potential that has been seen in the wind tunnel.

“In the end, we strongly believe in this new concept of the different nose box,” explained Seidl.

“It's obviously quite a significant change in terms of the aero concept and therefore it was clear for us that we need time to, let's say, exploit the full potential of that package.

“I think with everything we have seen so far, we simply need more time in order to find the right setup for it and find the sweet spot of the car.

"We see elements of, let's say, increased potential of this package. But overall it [so far] simply didn't give this overall step forward in performance throughout the corner. And that's what we need to work on and then hopefully make the next step in Portimao.”

McLaren is locked in a tight three-way fight with Racing Point and Renault for third place in the constructors’ championship - with the three teams separated by just six points.

Seidl has long believed that Racing Point has had the faster car all season, and now he also thinks that Renault has edged ahead too.

He added: “If you look at the last couple of races, I think Renault definitely is ahead by a tenth or two at the moment, so they made a step forward with their car.

“We didn't make this step yet. So I would say it's a trend and that's why it's important to make sure we make this step now as well in the next races in order to keep this fight alive.”

Related video

The headache Verstappen is giving Red Bull

Previous article

The headache Verstappen is giving Red Bull
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams McLaren
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Stoner: "Killer" Rossi celebrating top fives like a win "sad"
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Stoner: "Killer" Rossi celebrating top fives like a win "sad"

McLaren 'strongly believes' upgrade package is needed
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren 'strongly believes' upgrade package is needed

Redding questions Ducati's decision to replace Davies
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Redding questions Ducati's decision to replace Davies

COVID-19 found in sewage after the Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

COVID-19 found in sewage after the Bathurst 1000

The headache Verstappen is giving Red Bull Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

The headache Verstappen is giving Red Bull

Recovered Stroll tested COVID-19 positive after Eifel GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Recovered Stroll tested COVID-19 positive after Eifel GP

Erik Jones joins Richard Petty Motorsports for 2021 Cup Series
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Erik Jones joins Richard Petty Motorsports for 2021 Cup Series

No plans for total AMG rebrand of Mercedes F1 operation
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

No plans for total AMG rebrand of Mercedes F1 operation

Latest news

McLaren 'strongly believes' upgrade package is needed
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren 'strongly believes' upgrade package is needed

The headache Verstappen is giving Red Bull Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

The headache Verstappen is giving Red Bull

Recovered Stroll tested COVID-19 positive after Eifel GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Recovered Stroll tested COVID-19 positive after Eifel GP

No plans for total AMG rebrand of Mercedes F1 operation
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

No plans for total AMG rebrand of Mercedes F1 operation

Trending

1
MotoGP

Stoner: "Killer" Rossi celebrating top fives like a win "sad"

2h
2
Formula 1

McLaren 'strongly believes' upgrade package is needed

1h
3
World Superbike

Redding questions Ducati's decision to replace Davies

4
Supercars

COVID-19 found in sewage after the Bathurst 1000

21m
5
Formula 1

The headache Verstappen is giving Red Bull

3h

Latest news

McLaren 'strongly believes' upgrade package is needed
Formula 1

McLaren 'strongly believes' upgrade package is needed

The headache Verstappen is giving Red Bull
Formula 1

The headache Verstappen is giving Red Bull

Recovered Stroll tested COVID-19 positive after Eifel GP
Formula 1

Recovered Stroll tested COVID-19 positive after Eifel GP

No plans for total AMG rebrand of Mercedes F1 operation
Formula 1

No plans for total AMG rebrand of Mercedes F1 operation

FIA says Stroll illness hasn't exposed COVID testing loophole
Formula 1

FIA says Stroll illness hasn't exposed COVID testing loophole

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Portuguese GP greatest F1 moments 04:56
Formula 1
1h

Grand Prix Greats – Portuguese GP greatest F1 moments

PETRONAS F1 Portuguese GP Track Guide: Portimão First Laps 01:45
Formula 1

PETRONAS F1 Portuguese GP Track Guide: Portimão First Laps

What Do The Formula 1 Team Logos Mean? 04:01
Formula 1

What Do The Formula 1 Team Logos Mean?

Comparing the Ferrari F2004 vs Mercedes W11 2020 Formula 1 car 05:05
Formula 1

Comparing the Ferrari F2004 vs Mercedes W11 2020 Formula 1 car

How Did The Cold Affect F1's Nürburgring Race? 06:57
Formula 1

How Did The Cold Affect F1's Nürburgring Race?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.