Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
114 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
121 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
135 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
149 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren confident of avoiding repeat of Australia withdrawal

shares
comments
McLaren confident of avoiding repeat of Australia withdrawal
By:
Jul 1, 2020, 8:14 AM

McLaren Formula 1 chief Andreas Seidl is confident new protocols in place for this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix should prevent a repeat of the team’s race withdrawal in Australia.

McLaren pulled out of the planned 2020 season-opening Australian Grand Prix on the Thursday night before the race after one of its team members tested positive for COVID-19.

The team’s withdrawal set the ball rolling for the cancellation of the grand prix, which was confirmed two hours before the scheduled start of practice.

After being forced to call off a further nine races due to the coronavirus pandemic, F1 will commence its season this weekend in Austria, with a strict set of procedures to prevent transmission of the virus in the paddock.

Speaking to select media in a conference call on Monday, Seidl expressed his confidence in the new procedures that would mean McLaren would not have to pull out in the event of a positive test result.

“I’m very happy with the plan that has been developed under the leadership of the FIA, which clearly gives us clear procedures of how we execute the race weekend in Austria,” Seidl said.

“What is different now to Australia is that we have a clear concept of isolation of the teams, between each other. We will show up in Austria in these different groups, and we are building, in addition to that, set groups within the team.

“The policy is clear. If anyone would develop symptoms, we would immediately test the team member in the paddock, plus all the close contacts as well, so all the members of this sub-group.

“We should get the test result within a couple of hours on-site, which then allows us to make a quick decision of what the next steps are.

“If someone is positive, he needs to be isolated from the team and can’t continue. But for everyone else who is not affected or who is negative, we can simply keep going.”

Read Also:

McLaren will have back-up personnel on standby in the UK to fly to Austria should one of the race team be forced to pull out.

All members of the race team have undergone regular testing in recent weeks, with all results coming back negative.

Seidl said that even with all of the procedures in place, the nature of the virus meant the risk of a driver being forced to miss a session due to a positive test result remained.

“We have to be honest, the risk is there, because in the end it’s a virus, and as we have seen, it can spread quite quickly,” Seidl said.

“But at the same time, with all the measures we have in place now, with all the testing of the people already before arriving at the circuit, and following this over several weeks now, we think we will arrive down there in Austria well prepared.

“We know it can happen anytime, that some team members are developing the virus, and then it’s important we strictly follow all the procedures we have in place.”

Next article
Race of my Life: Emerson Fittipaldi on the 1972 Italian GP

Previous article

Race of my Life: Emerson Fittipaldi on the 1972 Italian GP

trending Today

Williams wins Formula E Gen3 battery contract
Formula E / Formula E
48m

Williams wins Formula E Gen3 battery contract

McLaren confident of avoiding repeat of Australia withdrawal
Formula 1 / Formula 1
43m

McLaren confident of avoiding repeat of Australia withdrawal

Ferrari to run testing-spec car in Austria ahead of big revamp
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Ferrari to run testing-spec car in Austria ahead of big revamp

Glock renews calls for Supercars approach in DTM
DTM / DTM
1h

Glock renews calls for Supercars approach in DTM

Arrow McLaren SP reveals Alonso’s Indy 500 livery
IndyCar / IndyCar

Arrow McLaren SP reveals Alonso’s Indy 500 livery

F1 drivers discussing taking a knee in Austria
Formula 1 / Formula 1

F1 drivers discussing taking a knee in Austria

Honda to run upgraded engine in Austrian GP
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Honda to run upgraded engine in Austrian GP

COTA expects US GP decision to involve Canada, Mexico
Formula 1 / Formula 1

COTA expects US GP decision to involve Canada, Mexico

Latest news

McLaren confident of avoiding repeat of Australia withdrawal
Formula 1 / Formula 1
43m

McLaren confident of avoiding repeat of Australia withdrawal

Race of my Life: Emerson Fittipaldi on the 1972 Italian GP
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Race of my Life: Emerson Fittipaldi on the 1972 Italian GP

COTA expects US GP decision to involve Canada, Mexico
Formula 1 / Formula 1

COTA expects US GP decision to involve Canada, Mexico

Ferrari to run testing-spec car in Austria ahead of big revamp
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Ferrari to run testing-spec car in Austria ahead of big revamp

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams McLaren Shop Now
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula E

Williams wins Formula E Gen3 battery contract

48m
2
Formula 1

McLaren confident of avoiding repeat of Australia withdrawal

43m
3
Formula 1

Ferrari to run testing-spec car in Austria ahead of big revamp

4
DTM

Glock renews calls for Supercars approach in DTM

1h
5
IndyCar

Arrow McLaren SP reveals Alonso’s Indy 500 livery

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – When Renault changed F1 forever 03:18
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Renault changed F1 forever

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP greatest moments 03:57
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP greatest moments

The New Protocols That Will Change F1 08:28
Formula 1

The New Protocols That Will Change F1

Grand Prix Greats – How to win a Grand Prix with a broken leg 03:01
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – How to win a Grand Prix with a broken leg

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's first F1 title - 1998 Japanese GP 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's first F1 title - 1998 Japanese GP

Latest news

McLaren confident of avoiding repeat of Australia withdrawal
Formula 1

McLaren confident of avoiding repeat of Australia withdrawal

Race of my Life: Emerson Fittipaldi on the 1972 Italian GP
Formula 1

Race of my Life: Emerson Fittipaldi on the 1972 Italian GP

COTA expects US GP decision to involve Canada, Mexico
Formula 1

COTA expects US GP decision to involve Canada, Mexico

Ferrari to run testing-spec car in Austria ahead of big revamp
Formula 1

Ferrari to run testing-spec car in Austria ahead of big revamp

Ranked: Top 10 Austrian Grands Prix
Formula 1

Ranked: Top 10 Austrian Grands Prix

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.