Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
13 Hours
:
24 Minutes
:
26 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren: “Perfect execution” vital in huge battle over third

shares
comments
McLaren: “Perfect execution” vital in huge battle over third
By:

McLaren F1 team principal Andreas Seidl believes the battle for third in the constructors’ championship will be won by which team best executes its races in comparison to rivals.

McLaren moved up to third place in the Formula 1 constructors’ standings after Lando Norris finished seventh in the Belgian Grand Prix, beating Racing Point drivers Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll.

The result left McLaren on 68 points, two clear of Racing Point and seven ahead of Ferrari, while Renault sits just nine points off third place after a strong weekend at Spa. With Mercedes and Red Bull far clear in the top two positions, it has left the battle for third place in the constructors’ championship finely poised nearing the halfway point of the season.

Seidl said it was “difficult to judge” if McLaren was consistently the third-quickest team so far this season, feeling that Racing Point was ahead on raw performance. But he felt the battle between McLaren, Racing Point, Ferrari and Renault would be settled by which team had the cleanest weekends and avoided dropping too many points.

“We still do not have enough samples [to say if we’re third-quickest]” said Seidl. “I still think that the Racing Point is definitely the third-strongest car in the field. Then there's a very tight battle in the ranking between the Ferraris, us and the Renaults, I would say.

“Then in the end, it comes down to maximising your weekends, making sure you get the perfect laps in Q3, making sure you have the perfect execution on the race Sunday, perfect reliability. I think that in the end will decide to championship we are in.”

Read Also:

Seidl was left frustrated that McLaren missed an opportunity to take more points off Ferrari and Racing Point after a power unit failure meant Carlos Sainz could not start the race. The German is anticipating Renault to be “very strong” at Monza this weekend, given the pace of its car in a straight line at Spa, but was pleased to see McLaren fighting closely with the teams around it.

“I think we were not far off to fight the Renaults,” added Seidl. “We expect them also to be very strong in Monza, because they were also strong there last year. But if we just look at ourselves, the pace of the car was quite encouraging, and we could take points away from the Racing Points and from the Ferraris. We are back in P3 in the constructors’ championship which is good.

“Looking ahead, it is good to see we have a car that we can fight with all these teams around us. As we have seen it will also depend on track characteristics and layout, but it is good to be in this fight and to have a car and two drivers where we can take up this fight.”

Related video

Leclerc "ready to wait" for Ferrari F1 progress

Previous article

Leclerc "ready to wait" for Ferrari F1 progress
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams McLaren Shop Now
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Italian GP: Latest key F1 technical developments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Italian GP: Latest key F1 technical developments

Williams family steps aside from F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams family steps aside from F1 team

KTM: Not being able to sign Dovizioso for 2021 "hurts"
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

KTM: Not being able to sign Dovizioso for 2021 "hurts"

F1 has a "mountain to climb" to exist in 10 years - Vettel
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 has a "mountain to climb" to exist in 10 years - Vettel

Netflix announces production of new Senna drama series
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Netflix announces production of new Senna drama series

Williams reveals new board members after family exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams reveals new board members after family exit

Hamilton finds engine modes saga "amusing"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton finds engine modes saga "amusing"

Supercars must retain Holden fans – Skaife
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars must retain Holden fans – Skaife

Latest news

McLaren: “Perfect execution” vital in huge battle over third
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren: “Perfect execution” vital in huge battle over third

Leclerc "ready to wait" for Ferrari F1 progress
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc "ready to wait" for Ferrari F1 progress

Italian GP: Latest key F1 technical developments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Italian GP: Latest key F1 technical developments

Hamilton finds engine modes saga "amusing"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton finds engine modes saga "amusing"

Trending

1
Formula 1

Italian GP: Latest key F1 technical developments

1h
2
Formula 1

Williams family steps aside from F1 team

3
MotoGP

KTM: Not being able to sign Dovizioso for 2021 "hurts"

4
Formula 1

F1 has a "mountain to climb" to exist in 10 years - Vettel

5
Formula 1

Netflix announces production of new Senna drama series

3h

Latest news

McLaren: “Perfect execution” vital in huge battle over third
Formula 1

McLaren: “Perfect execution” vital in huge battle over third

Leclerc "ready to wait" for Ferrari F1 progress
Formula 1

Leclerc "ready to wait" for Ferrari F1 progress

Italian GP: Latest key F1 technical developments
Formula 1

Italian GP: Latest key F1 technical developments

Hamilton finds engine modes saga "amusing"
Formula 1

Hamilton finds engine modes saga "amusing"

Netflix announces production of new Senna drama series
Formula 1

Netflix announces production of new Senna drama series

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Italian GP greatest moments 08:37
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Italian GP greatest moments

Safety Cars, Overtake Buttons & More | 2020 Belgian GP F1 Debrief 08:09
Formula 1

Safety Cars, Overtake Buttons & More | 2020 Belgian GP F1 Debrief

The Tech That Helped Mercedes Dominate The Belgian Grand Prix 05:28
Formula 1

The Tech That Helped Mercedes Dominate The Belgian Grand Prix

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP best photos 02:52
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP best photos

Starting grid for the Belgian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting grid for the Belgian GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.