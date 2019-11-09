Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Massa: Leclerc could win first title before Verstappen

shares
comments
Massa: Leclerc could win first title before Verstappen
By:
Co-author: Roberto Chinchero
Nov 9, 2019, 9:06 AM

Former Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa says he would not rule out Charles Leclerc winning the drivers’ championship before Max Verstappen.

The Brazilian, who took 11 victories for Ferrari during an eight-year stint at Maranello, says that he has been hugely impressed with the way that Leclerc has settled in there.

And he thinks the qualities that the Monegasque driver have shown in only his second season of F1 point to him having what it takes to win the world title soon.

“He's a very talented guy, but the thing that strikes me most is his head, and his ability to handle pressure,” Massa told Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview.

“I do not know whether he is faster or slower than Verstappen, but the seven pole positions in his first year of Ferrari say a lot. He made some mistakes, but I think we all have to consider his still limited experience in F1 and it was his first year in a top team.

“He is a future world champion, and I think we will not have to wait long. I do not exclude that he can achieve that goal even before Verstappen.”

Read Also:

Massa says that it is easy to underestimate the pressure that comes from racing for Ferrari, which is what has made Leclerc’s campaign even more impressive.

Asked how hard it is adjusting to life at Ferrari, Massa said: “You have to be ready in many respects. You must learn to handle the pressure of the media, the fans, and the one that you put on yourself when you realise that you drive for Ferrari.

“It is not a simple thing, and Charles has handled this aspect perfectly. He's a good guy, and is more clever than he is given credit for.”

Felipe Massa, Venturi Formula E at the pit wall

Felipe Massa, Venturi Formula E at the pit wall

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Next article
Miami GP thrown lifeline after mayor vetoes City Hall resolution

Previous article

Miami GP thrown lifeline after mayor vetoes City Hall resolution
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Felipe Massa Shop Now , Max Verstappen Shop Now , Charles Leclerc
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Brazilian GP

Brazilian GP

14 Nov - 17 Nov
FP1 Starts in
6 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
09:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
13:00
16:00
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
10:00
13:00
QU
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
13:00
16:00
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
12:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Massa: Leclerc could win first title before Verstappen

34m
2
Formula 1

Vettel counters Brawn’s criticism of current F1 cars

3
Formula E

The ex-F1 driver finding his fifth new home in a year

4
WEC

Shanghai WEC: Rebellion takes first-ever outright pole

2h
5
Formula 1

Breach of fuel-flow rule would be "foul play" - Wolff

Latest videos

F1’s flawed financial model explained 04:46
Formula 1

F1’s flawed financial model explained

The verdict on F1's plans for 2021 09:42
Formula 1

The verdict on F1's plans for 2021

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his first F1 world championship 02:59
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his first F1 world championship

Why Verstappen accused Ferrari of cheating 09:16
Formula 1

Why Verstappen accused Ferrari of cheating

The pivotal moments in Lewis Hamilton's sixth F1 world championship 07:01
Formula 1

The pivotal moments in Lewis Hamilton's sixth F1 world championship

Latest news

Massa: Leclerc could win first title before Verstappen
F1

Massa: Leclerc could win first title before Verstappen

Miami GP thrown lifeline after mayor vetoes City Hall resolution
F1

Miami GP thrown lifeline after mayor vetoes City Hall resolution

Renault needed reset after French GP "milestone" - Abiteboul
F1

Renault needed reset after French GP "milestone" - Abiteboul

Formula 1's mission to go carbon neutral
F1

Formula 1's mission to go carbon neutral

Vettel counters Brawn’s criticism of current F1 cars
F1

Vettel counters Brawn’s criticism of current F1 cars

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.