Massa column: No regrets as F1 career nears its end

Having announced he would leave Formula 1 at the end of 2017, Motorsport.com columnist Felipe Massa has no regrets about the way his Williams comeback has panned out.

I had promised myself that I would go to my home Brazilian Grand Prix with a clear vision about my future, which is why I asked Williams Martini Racing for an answer about 2018 before this weekend.

And, as I think you now know, my F1 adventure will end after this season. With the decision taken, I am approaching the final two grands prix of my career in a relaxed manner.

Part of me wanted to carry on because I think I'm still competitive enough to race a top-line Formula 1 car, and also because I feel very good at Williams. But every story has to come to an end at some point, and on my part I have no regrets.

Exactly a year ago I lived the same situation, and then suddenly the team asked me to come back. For me, it was a real privilege to do so and something I appreciated a lot, and a year later I am ready to follow a different path – happy with what I have done and what we have achieved this season.

There are those who will be curious to know where I will be racing next year, but it is too early to declare now. For now my focus is on finishing the season. I have two more grands prix to do, which will be important for me and the team, and then you will see.

I will consider all the possibilities that I have been offered, and then decide without hesitation nor with the stress of being on track at all costs. I like to race, I feel competitive, and that's what I want

to do.

I would like to accept a new challenge, as long as it is a professional role and with good prospects to deliver strong results. While I enjoy racing, I want to keep doing it – and keep getting the pleasure that I have always had throughout my career.

As I've mentioned, I'm expecting two important grands prix now. I want to do the best for myself and the team – which is racing for fifth place in the constructors' championship.

During the time I have been at Williams, we've always managed to achieve the best possible result with the car we have had, so I hope that again we can deliver what we hope for.

It is fair to say that I'm living with a lot of emotion on the eve of my home race, in Sao Paolo. Last year I received an affection that I will never forget, but at every Brazilian Grand Prix I've always received great support from the public and there have been many special moments that will stay with me for the rest of my life.

It would be a dream to be able to return all this support from the fans with a good result so we can celebrate together. I know it will not be easy, but on my part I will do as much as possible so that it can happen.