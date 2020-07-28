Silverstone business set back five years by pandemic

The Northamptonshire track was forced to shut down for 12 weeks as a result of the UK government lockdown coming into effect on 23 March.

That occurred just as the track was set to exit its usual quiet trading period over the winter and in early Spring, and it has been forced to cancel several major events – including what was set to the 2020/21 World Endurance Championship season opener and the British MotoGP round for 2020.

The upcoming British and 70th Anniversary GPs were rearranged after discussions with F1, but they will take place without fans, which removes valuable ticket revenue – although it is understood that Silverstone will not pay its usual F1 event hosting fee and the championship itself will pay the running costs for those events.

The developments of the pandemic followed Silverstone’s work to diversify its business away from being wholly reliant on major summer races and become a motorsport-inspired leisure and business destination.

“It's like a big game of snakes and ladders,” Pringle told Motorsport.com.

“We've been crawling up a very long ladder - and it's been getting very tiring - but we're now just going all the way back down the snake. “And it's going to set our business back about five years in terms of balance-sheet positions.

“But we're still in the game. It's not unique to us. This is not of our making, the bank understand it and are very supportive of us and bought into our strategy and vision.

“And the membership of the BRDC is also similarly supportive – desperately sad that the progress they've seen made with their prized possession has taken a turn for the worse for no reason of its own making.

“But, we are where we are. We're still in business. And that's a lot better than a lot of businesses at the moment. It's a tough time for everybody.”