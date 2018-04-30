Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GPFormula 1Azerbaijan GPMore events
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP Breaking news

Magnussen "the most dangerous" driver I've raced - Gasly

0 shares
Magnussen "the most dangerous" driver I've raced - Gasly
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR13 Honda
Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18 with damage
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR13 Honda, leads Lance Stroll, Williams FW41 Mercedes, Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37 Ferrari, Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, and the remainder of the field
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR13 Honda, leaves his pit box after a stop
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18 Ferrari, Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR13 Honda
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR13 Honda, Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Get alerts
By: Pablo Elizalde, News Editor
30/04/2018 09:19

Pierre Gasly has labelled Haas rival Kevin Magnussen "the most dangerous" driver he has ever raced against following their clash in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The duo made contact near the end of the race after Magnussen moved to the left and hit the Toro Rosso driver as they fought for position at the very fast Turn 20 that leads into the main straight.

The FIA deemed Magnussen's move "unpredictable and unnecessary" and handed him a 10-second penalty and two penalty points.

It put Magnussen on eight penalty points, four away from the 12 that would translate into a race ban, but he has now dropped to seven as one of the points expired on Monday.

An angry Gasly hit out at the Haas driver, suggesting he had put him in the wall at 300km/h on purpose.

"Kevin is the most dangerous guy I've ever raced with," said Gasly. "He literally put me in the wall at 300km/h at the restart.

"I went on the side and he just put me in the wall right in the middle. Both my front wheels went in the air and broke my right mirror and bent my steering as well.

"He told me he didn't see me because he had vibrations and damage. I don't care about all this. He did all the race like this so he knew exactly what he was doing and he literally put me in the wall.

"He's been always like this, he's been always racing hard. I don't mind racing drivers who are hard, but like this it's just way over the limit. You don't put someone in the wall at 300kph."

He added: "These guys should have half of the points on their licence removed [sic]."

Sunday's incident was Gasly's second big scare of the weekend, after he nearly crashed into teammate Brendon Hartley during qualifying on Saturday.

When told of Gasly's comments about his driver, Haas team principal Gunther Steiner had little sympathy for the Frenchman's complaint.

"And that [dangerous] is what he called Hartley, his teammate, yesterday so nothing changed there," Steiner said.

"Sometimes you need to think for yourself as well. He's pretty new here. We wait until he makes mistakes."

Additional reporting by Oleg Karpov and Valentin Khorounzhiy

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP
Track Baku City Circuit
Drivers Kevin Magnussen , Pierre Gasly
Teams Toro Rosso , Haas F1 Team
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GPFormula 1Azerbaijan GPMore events