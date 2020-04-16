Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
140 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
154 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
161 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
175 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
197 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
211 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
224 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: Long Beach's Formula 1 history in pictures

shares
comments
Slider
List

James Hunt, McLaren M23 flies into the air as he collides with John Watson, Brabham BT45B at the start of the race

James Hunt, McLaren M23 flies into the air as he collides with John Watson, Brabham BT45B at the start of the race
1/50

Photo by: David Phipps

Patrick Depailler, Tyrrell P34 Ford

Patrick Depailler, Tyrrell P34 Ford
2/50

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Patrick Tambay, Ferrari 126C2B, leads from Keke Rosberg, Williams FW08C Ford, Jacques Laffite, Williams FW08C Ford and René Arnoux, Ferrari 126C2B, at the start

Patrick Tambay, Ferrari 126C2B, leads from Keke Rosberg, Williams FW08C Ford, Jacques Laffite, Williams FW08C Ford and René Arnoux, Ferrari 126C2B, at the start
3/50

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Podium: race winner John Watson, McLaren, second place Niki Lauda, McLaren, third place René Arnoux, Ferrari

Podium: race winner John Watson, McLaren, second place Niki Lauda, McLaren, third place René Arnoux, Ferrari
4/50

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Patrick Tambay, Ferrari 126C2B, Keke Rosberg, Williams FW08C Ford, and René Arnoux, Ferrari 126C2B, lead at the start

Patrick Tambay, Ferrari 126C2B, Keke Rosberg, Williams FW08C Ford, and René Arnoux, Ferrari 126C2B, lead at the start
5/50

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Members of the Niki Lauda Fan Club

Members of the Niki Lauda Fan Club
6/50

Photo by: David Phipps

Niki Lauda, McLaren MP4/1B-Ford, second place Keke Rosberg, Williams, third place Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari

Niki Lauda, McLaren MP4/1B-Ford, second place Keke Rosberg, Williams, third place Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari
7/50

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Nigel Mansell, Lotus practices shooting with the local Police

Nigel Mansell, Lotus practices shooting with the local Police
8/50

Photo by: Sutton Images

Andrea de Cesaris, Alfa Romeo 182 leads Niki Lauda, McLaren MP4/1B-Ford Cosworth, Rene Arnoux, Renault RE30B, Alain Prost, Renault RE30B, Bruno Giacomelli, Alfa Romeo 182, Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari 126C2, Nelson Piquet, Brabham BT49D-Ford Cosworth and Keke Rosberg, Williams FW07C-Ford Cosworth, at the start

Andrea de Cesaris, Alfa Romeo 182 leads Niki Lauda, McLaren MP4/1B-Ford Cosworth, Rene Arnoux, Renault RE30B, Alain Prost, Renault RE30B, Bruno Giacomelli, Alfa Romeo 182, Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari 126C2, Nelson Piquet, Brabham BT49D-Ford Cosworth and Keke Rosberg, Williams FW07C-Ford Cosworth, at the start
9/50

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Alan Jones, Williams FW07C Ford

Alan Jones, Williams FW07C Ford
10/50

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Podium: race winner Nelson Piquet, Brabham, second place Riccardo Patrese, Arrows, third place Emerson Fittipaldi

Podium: race winner Nelson Piquet, Brabham, second place Riccardo Patrese, Arrows, third place Emerson Fittipaldi
11/50

Photo by: David Phipps

Nelson Piquet, Brabham BT49 Ford, leads from René Arnoux, Renault RE20, Patrick Depailler, Alfa Romeo 179, Jan Lammers, ATS D4 Ford, Alan Jones, Williams FW07B Ford, and Bruno Giacomelli, Alfa Romeo 179, at the start while further back Mario Andretti, Lotus 81 Ford, and Jean-Pierre Jarier, Tyrrell 010 Ford, make contact

Nelson Piquet, Brabham BT49 Ford, leads from René Arnoux, Renault RE20, Patrick Depailler, Alfa Romeo 179, Jan Lammers, ATS D4 Ford, Alan Jones, Williams FW07B Ford, and Bruno Giacomelli, Alfa Romeo 179, at the start while further back Mario Andretti, Lotus 81 Ford, and Jean-Pierre Jarier, Tyrrell 010 Ford, make contact
12/50

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Clay Regazzoni, Ensign N180

Clay Regazzoni, Ensign N180
13/50

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Alan Jones with two 'Miss Toyota Grand Prix'

Alan Jones with two 'Miss Toyota Grand Prix'
14/50

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Mario Andretti, Alfa Romeo 179C, bounces over a kerb

Mario Andretti, Alfa Romeo 179C, bounces over a kerb
15/50

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Podium: race winner Nelson Piquet, Brabham, second place Riccardo Patrese, Arrows, third place Emerson Fittipaldi

Podium: race winner Nelson Piquet, Brabham, second place Riccardo Patrese, Arrows, third place Emerson Fittipaldi
16/50

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Podium: race winner Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari, second place Jody Scheckter, Ferrari, third Alan Jones, Williams

Podium: race winner Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari, second place Jody Scheckter, Ferrari, third Alan Jones, Williams
17/50

Photo by: David Phipps

Patrick Depailler, Tyrrell talks with George Harrison, former Beatle and F1 fan

Patrick Depailler, Tyrrell talks with George Harrison, former Beatle and F1 fan
18/50

Photo by: David Phipps

Podium: race winner Carlos Reutemann, Ferrari, second Mario Andretti, Lotus, third Patrick Depailler, Tyrrell

Podium: race winner Carlos Reutemann, Ferrari, second Mario Andretti, Lotus, third Patrick Depailler, Tyrrell
19/50

Photo by: David Phipps

John Watson, Brabham BT46 dives down the inside of Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari 312T3, Carlos Reutemann, Ferrari 312T3 and team mate Niki Lauda, Brabham BT46

John Watson, Brabham BT46 dives down the inside of Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari 312T3, Carlos Reutemann, Ferrari 312T3 and team mate Niki Lauda, Brabham BT46
20/50

Photo by: David Phipps

Carlos Reutemann, Ferrari 312T3 passes the adult film cinema

Carlos Reutemann, Ferrari 312T3 passes the adult film cinema
21/50

Photo by: David Phipps

Patrick Tambay, McLaren M28 Ford flies over the back of Niki Lauda, Brabham BT48 Ford at the hairpin on lap 1

Patrick Tambay, McLaren M28 Ford flies over the back of Niki Lauda, Brabham BT48 Ford at the hairpin on lap 1
22/50

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari 312T4 leads at the start

Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari 312T4 leads at the start
23/50

Photo by: Motorsport Images

James Hunt, with F1 celebrity fans George Harrison, Beatles guitarist, and Leo Sayer, Singer

James Hunt, with F1 celebrity fans George Harrison, Beatles guitarist, and Leo Sayer, Singer
24/50

Photo by: David Phipps

The Grand Prix attracted front page headlines in the local newspapers

The Grand Prix attracted front page headlines in the local newspapers
25/50

Photo by: David Phipps

Race winner Mario Andretti, Lotus

Race winner Mario Andretti, Lotus
26/50

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR1 Ford leads into Queens Hairpin with Mario Andretti, Lotus 78 Ford and Niki Lauda, Ferrari 312T2

Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR1 Ford leads into Queens Hairpin with Mario Andretti, Lotus 78 Ford and Niki Lauda, Ferrari 312T2
27/50

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Race winner Mario Andretti, Lotus celebrates on the podium by having his trophy filled with champagne

Race winner Mario Andretti, Lotus celebrates on the podium by having his trophy filled with champagne
28/50

Photo by: David Phipps

Mario Andretti, Lotus 78-Ford Cosworth

Mario Andretti, Lotus 78-Ford Cosworth
29/50

Photo by: Bill Murenbeeld / Motorsport Images

Stirling Moss, interviews Ronnie Peterson, March

Stirling Moss, interviews Ronnie Peterson, March
30/50

Photo by: David Phipps

Podium: race winner Clay Regazzoni, Ferrari and third place Patrick Depallier, Tyrrell

Podium: race winner Clay Regazzoni, Ferrari and third place Patrick Depallier, Tyrrell
31/50

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Stirling Moss in conversation with Juan Manuel Fangio with on-lookers Rene Dreyfus, Phil Hill, Dan Gurney and Maurice Trintignant

Stirling Moss in conversation with Juan Manuel Fangio with on-lookers Rene Dreyfus, Phil Hill, Dan Gurney and Maurice Trintignant
32/50

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Mario Andretti stands next to his Parnelli VPJ4B Ford in the pits

Mario Andretti stands next to his Parnelli VPJ4B Ford in the pits
33/50

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Photographers gather at the bottom of Linden Avenue to shoot the race, as two city workers decide to use their dumpster truck as a great vantage point

Photographers gather at the bottom of Linden Avenue to shoot the race, as two city workers decide to use their dumpster truck as a great vantage point
34/50

Photo by: David Phipps

Niki Lauda, Ferrari 312T

Niki Lauda, Ferrari 312T
35/50

Photo by: Motorsport Images

James Hunt, McLaren M23

James Hunt, McLaren M23
36/50

Photo by: David Phipps

Alan Jones, Surtees TS19 negotiates Les Esses du Clos

Alan Jones, Surtees TS19 negotiates Les Esses du Clos
37/50

Photo by: David Phipps

Clay Regazzoni, Ferrari 312T leads Patrick Depailler, Tyrrell 007 into the first corner at the start of the race

Clay Regazzoni, Ferrari 312T leads Patrick Depailler, Tyrrell 007 into the first corner at the start of the race
38/50

Photo by: David Phipps

Niki Lauda, Ferrari 312T, is photographed by photographers perched on top of a building roof

Niki Lauda, Ferrari 312T, is photographed by photographers perched on top of a building roof
39/50

Photo by: David Phipps

Clay Regazzoni, Ferrari, with his model of the Queen Mary boat for a winner's trophy

Clay Regazzoni, Ferrari, with his model of the Queen Mary boat for a winner's trophy
40/50

Photo by: David Phipps

Podium: race winner Clay Regazzoni, Ferrari and third place Patrick Depallier, Tyrrell

Podium: race winner Clay Regazzoni, Ferrari and third place Patrick Depallier, Tyrrell
41/50

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Women in the pits

Women in the pits
42/50

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Niki Lauda, Ferrari 312T2

Niki Lauda, Ferrari 312T2
43/50

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Niki Lauda takes a seat in a Mercedes Grand Prix car from 1954 with next to him Juan Manuel Fangio

Niki Lauda takes a seat in a Mercedes Grand Prix car from 1954 with next to him Juan Manuel Fangio
44/50

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Niki Lauda, Ferrari 312T2

Niki Lauda, Ferrari 312T2
45/50

Photo by: Motorsport Images

World Champion Mario Andretti, Lotus 79

World Champion Mario Andretti, Lotus 79
46/50

Photo by: David Phipps

Mario Andretti, Lotus 79 Ford, leads Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari 312T4

Mario Andretti, Lotus 79 Ford, leads Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari 312T4
47/50

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari 312T5

Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari 312T5
48/50

Photo by: Motorsport Images

The turbocharger fitted to the Ferrari 126CK

The turbocharger fitted to the Ferrari 126CK
49/50

Photo by: Sutton Images

James Hunt, Wolf WR7 Ford

James Hunt, Wolf WR7 Ford
50/50

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Apr 16, 2020, 12:55 PM

Although Long Beach is more famous as an IndyCar venue, it also enjoyed a brief stint on the Formula 1 calendar as the host of the United States Grand Prix West between 1976-83.

Related video

Next article
How Project Pitlane has changed F1's battle lines

Previous article

How Project Pitlane has changed F1's battle lines
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1

Race hub

French GP

French GP

25 Jun - 28 Jun
FP1 Starts in
70 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 26 Jun
Fri 26 Jun
02:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 26 Jun
Fri 26 Jun
06:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 27 Jun
Sat 27 Jun
03:00
12:00
QU
Sat 27 Jun
Sat 27 Jun
06:00
15:00
Race
Sun 28 Jun
Sun 28 Jun
06:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Brawn wants F1 spending turned down from 11

3h
2
Esports

F1 reveals line-up for virtual Chinese GP

3h
3
Formula 1

"Cautious" Italian GP chiefs say they cannot afford Australia repeat

2h
4
NASCAR Cup

Is Chastain the obvious choice to replace Larson? Maybe...

5
WEC

Senna wants "proper race" with Toyota in WEC title run-in

37m

Latest videos

Stirling Moss and Jack Brabham take part 1976 Bathurst 1000 04:12
Formula 1
38m

Stirling Moss and Jack Brabham take part 1976 Bathurst 1000

Grand Prix Greats – Sir Stirling Moss remembered 04:52
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Sir Stirling Moss remembered

Ferrari F2008 'S' duct 3D animation 01:41
Formula 1

Ferrari F2008 'S' duct 3D animation

Sir Stirling Moss at the 1967 Monte Carlo Rally 03:51
Formula 1

Sir Stirling Moss at the 1967 Monte Carlo Rally

Sir Stirling Moss: A Racing Life 03:41
Formula 1

Sir Stirling Moss: A Racing Life

Latest news

Gallery: Long Beach's Formula 1 history in pictures
F1

Gallery: Long Beach's Formula 1 history in pictures

How Project Pitlane has changed F1's battle lines
F1

How Project Pitlane has changed F1's battle lines

"Cautious" Italian GP chiefs say they cannot afford Australia repeat
F1

"Cautious" Italian GP chiefs say they cannot afford Australia repeat

Why Brawn wants F1 spending turned down from 11
F1

Why Brawn wants F1 spending turned down from 11

F1 can survive crisis, but some teams might not - Seidl
F1

F1 can survive crisis, but some teams might not - Seidl

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.