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Lewis Hamilton shares “full circle” moment after "unreal" samurai experience

Lewis Hamilton reflected on a “full circle” moment in Tokyo after taking a samurai lesson from Kill Bill fight choreographer Tetsuro Shimaguchi ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Lars Baron / Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton has shared a "full circle" moment after having a samurai lesson from the artist who choreographed the sword-fighting scenes from Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill.

After doing karate as a young boy, Hamilton shared how he began the martial art as a way of dealing with bullying at school, but learned so much more from it than he originally expected. Now, using the time between the Chinese and Japanese Grands Prix, the seven-time champion took the opportunity to return to the dojo.

"Back in the dojo," he shared on Instagram alongside photos from the lesson and some throwback shots from him as a child. "So unreal to have a lesson with @tetsuroshimaguchi, a legendary samurai artist.

"He choreographed all the sword fighting scenes in Kill Bill, which is mad. One of my favourite films of all time.

"Our lesson took me way back and reminded me of when I did karate as a little kid. I first started having lessons to help me handle the bullies at school. It did more than teach me to defend myself, it instilled in me discipline, respect and humility.

 

"I took lessons every week for seven years and every class began with us kneeling and bowing to our sensei. I did the same yesterday to begin my lesson with Tetsuro.

"It’s amazing in life when you have these full circle moments. I didn’t understand why we had to bow when I was younger, but as I’ve grown up and learned to respect the tradition, I came to appreciate the beauty of the gesture. Thank you, Sensei, and thank you Tokyo for the beauty, culture and warm welcome."

Hamilton secured his first podium finish as a Ferrari driver at the Chinese Grand Prix and now looks to continue the strong form at the Japanese Grand Prix, which runs from 27-29 March.

Photos from Japanese GP - Thursday

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Lewis Hamilton shares “full circle” moment after "unreal" samurai experience

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