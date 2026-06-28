Juan Pablo Montoya: Lewis Hamilton "doesn't forget" Max Verstappen F1 history
Juan Pablo Montoya believes Lewis Hamilton’s fierce defence against Max Verstappen at the Austrian Grand Prix showed he has not forgotten their past
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
Former Formula 1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya has argued that Lewis Hamilton's strong defence against Max Verstappen at the Austrian Grand Prix proved that the Ferrari driver "doesn't forget" their contentious history.
While George Russell commanded the race at the Red Bull Ring with a win from pole position, some of the standout on-track action came from a fierce mid-race battle between old title rivals Hamilton and Verstappen.
The pair engaged in a tense back-and-forth, trading positions but managing to keep it clean. While Hamilton was investigated for potentially forcing Verstappen off the track, the stewards deemed that no further action was necessary.
Speaking during F1 TV's post-race broadcast, Montoya explained: "I think the racing was really good. I think sometimes people forget what happened between Max and Lewis before, and Lewis doesn't forget.
"When you're a driver, and they run you over before, you don't forget, and if you can give it to them, you will all the way. And that's what we saw today. It was unbelievable. I was giggling watching that."
The fierce on-track history between the two champions reached its boiling point during the unforgettable 2021 F1 season. As Hamilton was fighting for his eighth championship title, Verstappen was gunning for his first. The season-long battle resulted in collisions at Silverstone, Monza and Jeddah.
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images
The championship went down to the wire at the infamous 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where the Dutchman claimed his maiden drivers' title.
Since then, Verstappen has gone on to claim three further titles while Hamilton battled against a struggling Mercedes in the ground effect era before moving to Ferrari in 2025.
Verstappen finished the Austrian Grand Prix in second behind Russell after starting from fifth, and Hamilton crossed the line to finish in fifth after starting third on the grid.
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