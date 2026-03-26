Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Sky Sports F1 presenter Natalie Pinkham returns for Japanese GP after neck surgery

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Sky Sports F1 presenter Natalie Pinkham returns for Japanese GP after neck surgery

“Oh, sh*t” – How Nico Hulkenberg found out about Jonathan Wheatley’s Audi exit

Formula 1
Japanese GP
“Oh, sh*t” – How Nico Hulkenberg found out about Jonathan Wheatley’s Audi exit

Lewis Hamilton shares "F1" movie sequel, documentary and TV series plans

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Lewis Hamilton shares "F1" movie sequel, documentary and TV series plans

Subaru teases new rally car for Japanese Championship

WRC
Subaru teases new rally car for Japanese Championship

Why Lewis Hamilton believes 2026 F1 rules are “what racing should be” – unlike Max Verstappen

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Why Lewis Hamilton believes 2026 F1 rules are “what racing should be” – unlike Max Verstappen

F1 extends Fanatec partnership with new sim racing products and Fan Zone features

Formula 1
Japanese GP
F1 extends Fanatec partnership with new sim racing products and Fan Zone features

“I’m not speaking before he’s leaving” – Max Verstappen bans British journalist from F1 press conference

Formula 1
Japanese GP
“I’m not speaking before he’s leaving” – Max Verstappen bans British journalist from F1 press conference

David Coulthard shares behind-the-scenes details of emotional Kimi Antonelli Chinese GP interview

Formula 1
Chinese GP
David Coulthard shares behind-the-scenes details of emotional Kimi Antonelli Chinese GP interview
Formula 1 Japanese GP

Lewis Hamilton shares "F1" movie sequel, documentary and TV series plans

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that his production company Dawn Apollo Films is planning a five-year slate of projects

Lydia Mee Jake Boxall-Legge
Edited:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Marcel van Dorst / EYE4images / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton has shared an insight into the five-year plan of his production company, Dawn Apollo Films, including an update on the sequel to F1: The Movie and other projects he is working on.

F1 has made several appearances in the recent awards season, with the latest recognition at the Oscars, where it won the award for Best Sound. After exceeding $630million at the global box office, it is no surprise that plans for a sequel are underway.

The seven-time champion explained to the media in Japan that the team is currently working on the script, but the first draft has been completed.

"I'm just in the process of putting together this thing called Apollo, which is a production company I started," Hamilton said.

"We're working on the second script now, so we had the first meetings with it in the mid-part of last year, and we already have kind of a first draft of the direction we're going in. So that's going to take time."

In addition to the F1 sequel, Hamilton confirmed he is working on other projects, including a TV series and "at least one documentary", which he has written.

Brad Pitt, actor playing Sonny Hayes, a driver of the fictional Apex APXGP F1 team

Brad Pitt, actor playing Sonny Hayes, a driver of the fictional Apex APXGP F1 team

Photo by: Getty Images

"But I have other things that are in the pipeline," the Ferrari driver continued. "I've got a couple of other scripts that I've been trying to get finished that are my own stories that I've come up with, or ideas that I've come up with. There should be a TV series. There'll be a documentary, at least one documentary.

"But this is going to be over the next five years, I would say."

The F1 movie followed nomadic driver Sonny Hayes, played by Brad Pitt, as he returned to Formula 1 to help the struggling APXGP team alongside rookie driver Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris). At this stage, it is not known whether the sequel will continue to follow Hayes and Pearce, or if it might pivot to follow new characters.

Photos from Japanese GP - Thursday

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Mercedes W17 front wing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Fans

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
A team member of Aston Martin F1 Team poses for a photo with fans

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Mattia Binotto, Audi F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Mercedes W17

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Fans

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Fan of Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Fan detail

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Front wing of Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Fans

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Jenson Button, Aston Martin F1 Team Ambassador

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Fans

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Front wing of Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Fans

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Racing Bulls detail

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, Peter Bayer, Racing Bulls, Alan Permane, Racing Bulls, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Formula 1
59

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Why Lewis Hamilton believes 2026 F1 rules are “what racing should be” – unlike Max Verstappen

Top Comments

More from
Lydia Mee

Sky Sports F1 presenter Natalie Pinkham returns for Japanese GP after neck surgery

Formula 1
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Sky Sports F1 presenter Natalie Pinkham returns for Japanese GP after neck surgery

F1 extends Fanatec partnership with new sim racing products and Fan Zone features

Formula 1
Formula 1
Japanese GP
F1 extends Fanatec partnership with new sim racing products and Fan Zone features

David Coulthard shares behind-the-scenes details of emotional Kimi Antonelli Chinese GP interview

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
David Coulthard shares behind-the-scenes details of emotional Kimi Antonelli Chinese GP interview
More from
Lewis Hamilton

Why Lewis Hamilton believes 2026 F1 rules are “what racing should be” – unlike Max Verstappen

Formula 1
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Why Lewis Hamilton believes 2026 F1 rules are “what racing should be” – unlike Max Verstappen

Ferrari pushes energy recovery to the limit: How its strategy will change at Suzuka

Formula 1
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Ferrari pushes energy recovery to the limit: How its strategy will change at Suzuka

How Antonelli became F1's youngest-ever polesitter

Formula 1
Chinese GP
How Antonelli became F1's youngest-ever polesitter
More from
Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton backed for Ferrari resurgence as James Hinchcliffe spots major change

Formula 1
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Lewis Hamilton backed for Ferrari resurgence as James Hinchcliffe spots major change

Guenther Steiner makes bold Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc prediction for 2026 F1 season

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Guenther Steiner makes bold Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc prediction for 2026 F1 season

Ferrari’s last front-engined winner

Formula 1
Ferrari’s last front-engined winner

Latest news

Sky Sports F1 presenter Natalie Pinkham returns for Japanese GP after neck surgery

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Sky Sports F1 presenter Natalie Pinkham returns for Japanese GP after neck surgery