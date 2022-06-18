Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Wolff: F1 teams have to be "protected from ourselves" over porpoising Next / Canadian GP: More F1 technical developments from Montreal
Formula 1 News

Lewis Hamilton "compelled" to defend Naomi Schiff after F1 online abuse

Lewis Hamilton says he felt “compelled” to defend racing driver and Sky Sports Formula 1 presenter Naomi Schiff after she faced online abuse from a troll.

Luke Smith
By:
Lewis Hamilton "compelled" to defend Naomi Schiff after F1 online abuse
Listen to this article

Former W Series driver Schiff became a key part of the Sky Sports F1 presenting team for this season, hosting its Monday motorsport review show Any Driven Monday and joining its coverage at a number of F1 races.

Earlier this week, Schiff faced abuse from a Twitter user that questioned her racing record, leading to support from fans and important figures throughout the racing world.

Seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton was the most prominent voice defending Schiff, writing on Twitter: “Naomi is an ex-professional racing driver and totally qualified to give her opinion as part of the Sky team.

“She’s been a great asset since joining and we should welcome more representative broadcasting with open arms. Still have a long way to go to change these attitudes in sport.”

Naomi Schiff

Naomi Schiff

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Schiff last raced full-time in the inaugural W Series campaign in 2019 and contested a number of sportscar championships throughout her career. She finished second in class at the Nurburgring 24 Hours in 2018.

Asked about his comments on Friday in Montreal, Hamilton explained that he knew the impact facing abuse online could have and there was “no place for it” – particularly against an important female ambassador within the paddock.

“I felt compelled to say something,” Hamilton said. “This has been a male-dominated sport for a long, long time. There is so much work that we need to do to improve the representation and opportunities for women in all levels within the teams and within the sport.

“I think it has progressed a lot, and I can only reflect on my own team, for example, when I go back to the factory, there’s a huge increase of women coming in, more so on the marketing space, and like HR for example.

“But in terms of engineers, we need to encourage more young women out there, more young girls out there to get into STEM subjects and creating the opportunity.

“That’s part of my role in the background working with Stefano [Domenicali, F1 CEO] and the FIA to make sure it’s a more inclusive environment for everyone.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, wears an End Racism shirt on the grid

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, wears an End Racism shirt on the grid

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Hamilton has been one of the most vocal figures in F1 pushing for greater diversity and inclusivity in the paddock. As well as working with Mercedes on its Accelerate 25 programme that looks for greater inclusion within the team, he has also launched The Hamilton Commission, a campaign targeted at getting those from underrepresented backgrounds into motorsport.

“We’ve been talking about this for a while, and you don’t see a lot of difference when you’re standing behind the camera or you’re walking down the paddock,” Hamilton said.  “It’s not shifted anywhere near as much as I would have hoped for. But it is a conversation that I’m grateful for continuing that conversation.

“Having Naomi there, representation as I said is so important, and I think she’s doing an amazing job. I just tried to encourage her to continue doing what she’s doing, because she stands for a lot.”

Schiff thanked fans for their support in the wake of the trolling and encouraged people to “not indulge in it or retaliate or seek revenge”.

“Remember that your words do have impact and that therefore we should do something positive with these platforms and be kind to one another,” she wrote.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Wolff: F1 teams have to be "protected from ourselves" over porpoising
Previous article

Wolff: F1 teams have to be "protected from ourselves" over porpoising
Next article

Canadian GP: More F1 technical developments from Montreal

Canadian GP: More F1 technical developments from Montreal
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Hamilton: Mercedes will be ‘more cautious’ with F1 set-up experiments Canadian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes will be ‘more cautious’ with F1 set-up experiments

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton: Canada F1 podium "overwhelming" after recent struggles Canadian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Canada F1 podium "overwhelming" after recent struggles

Hamilton labels Canada F1 set-up experiments a ‘disaster’ Canadian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton labels Canada F1 set-up experiments a ‘disaster’

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes

Latest news

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
8 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.