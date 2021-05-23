Archive: Monaco's magic F1 moments as told by the stars
Formula 1 returns to its jewel in the crown this weekend after a year's enforced absence. Arguably the most famous race of them all is steeped in history and has produced plenty of remarkable moments down the years, as some of its key players revealed to Motorsport.com's sister title Autosport for the 22 May 2008 magazine issue.
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile
When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher
The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1
Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix
Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia
Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit
McLaren's decision to run a one-off Gulf livery for the Monaco Grand Prix brought much in the way of praise, along with suggestions that Formula 1 could take a leaf from NASCAR's book and run throwback liveries at future Monte Carlo visits. But perhaps it's that one-off nature that has made McLaren's new paintjob so popular...
Why F1 must get rid of the point for fastest lap
It’s been a flawed concept since its reintroduction to Formula 1 in 2019. But with every passing week, the evidence mounts to underline that awarding a point for the fastest lap is a bad idea and should be dropped
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?
The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.
How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption
Red Bull has failed to capitalise on having the best car in the opening rounds. BEN EDWARDS thinks change is around the corner.