Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / 2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 / British GP News

Leclerc: Ferrari should sacrifice P3 fight for 2022 F1 title bid

By:

Charles Leclerc says he would be happy for Ferrari to sacrifice the fight for third place in the constructors’ championship to focus on a Formula 1 title bid in 2022.

Leclerc: Ferrari should sacrifice P3 fight for 2022 F1 title bid

Ferrari currently finds itself battling McLaren in the race for third in the teams’ standings and to top the midfield behind the leading Mercedes and Red Bull teams.

Ferrari has already scored two pole positions courtesy of Leclerc and a podium in Monaco with Carlos Sainz, but trails McLaren by 19 points in the standings.

2022 will see F1’s technical regulations be overhauled, offering teams the chance to try and vault up the order and take the fight to Mercedes and Red Bull.

Leclerc explained how he is pushing on Ferrari to place as much focus as possible on the car for 2022, revealing that he would be happy to sacrifice the remainder of this year in order to be competitive next season.

“If you had the contract in front of me telling me that we sacrifice 2021 for a competitive 2022, I will be happy to take it - but nobody has this guarantee, unfortunately,” Leclerc said on F1’s Beyond the Grid podcast.

“[I’m pushing the team] more to focus on 2022. And I think this is clear for everyone. 2022 will be a huge opportunity for everyone. These new cars are going to stay for many years after that.

“This year, OK, we are still fighting with McLaren for the third place in the constructors, but at the end, we know that our goal is to fight for the first position very, very soon, and this will be from 2022 onwards, and not this year.

“So I will be happy to give up about the third place in the constructors in 2021 to be fighting for the first place in 2022.”

Read Also:

Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies revealed in May that “90% to 95%” of the team’s focus was already on the 2022 car, and more recently said no further upgrades would be coming to solve the weaknesses on the SF21 car.

The team has enjoyed a significant upswing in performance this year after a miserable 2020 season that saw it slump to sixth place in the constructors’ championship, marking its worst campaign in 40 years.

Leclerc was able to take pole in Monaco and Azerbaijan, but then struggled in race trim in France before seeing qualifying become more of a weakness over one lap at the two Austria races.

“It is frustrating, because one race it's one way, the other race is the other way,” Leclerc said of Ferrari’s varying strengths and weaknesses.

“You never get the best out of both worlds. But it's part of life, I guess. And we'll try to find the right balance.”

shares
comments

Related video

2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview

Previous article

2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Marko: "Changed" Gasly wouldn’t perform in F1 now how he did at Red Bull

18 h
2
MotoGP

Vinales’ MotoGP future “at a standstill” following Yamaha exit

23 h
3
Formula 1

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions

1 d
4
Formula 1

Sauber extends Alfa Romeo F1 naming rights deal

19 h
5
Formula 1

British GP "designed to feel like 2019" F1 race - Silverstone boss

15 h
Latest news
Leclerc: Ferrari should sacrifice P3 fight for 2022 F1 title bid
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari should sacrifice P3 fight for 2022 F1 title bid

3m
2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview

1 h
British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

10 h
F1 to revive classic wreaths for Silverstone sprint race
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 to revive classic wreaths for Silverstone sprint race

11 h
Stroll: Being pushed around won't make Aston Martin F1 winners
Video Inside
Formula 1

Stroll: Being pushed around won't make Aston Martin F1 winners

11 h
Latest videos
How PS1's Formula 1 And PC's GP2 Paved The Way For Modern F1 Games 06:11
Formula 1
10m

How PS1's Formula 1 And PC's GP2 Paved The Way For Modern F1 Games

Formula 1: Classic Wreath Tradition to be revived for Silverstone Sprint Race 00:27
Formula 1
16 h

Formula 1: Classic Wreath Tradition to be revived for Silverstone Sprint Race

Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen take on the Best of British including a Spitfire! 06:17
Formula 1
17 h

Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen take on the Best of British including a Spitfire!

F1 Unveils New Scholarship Programme 00:33
Formula 1
17 h

F1 Unveils New Scholarship Programme

Formula 1: Luke Smith gives his comments on Sprint Race 04:43
Formula 1
19 h

Formula 1: Luke Smith gives his comments on Sprint Race

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
F1 to revive classic wreaths for Silverstone sprint race British GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 to revive classic wreaths for Silverstone sprint race

Ocon gets new F1 chassis for British GP to "eradicate doubt" British GP
Formula 1

Ocon gets new F1 chassis for British GP to "eradicate doubt"

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Charles Leclerc More from
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari: Russell's pace spoiled Austrian GP qualifying strategy Austrian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari: Russell's pace spoiled Austrian GP qualifying strategy

Gasly "surprised" F1 clash with Leclerc wasn't investigated Austrian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Gasly "surprised" F1 clash with Leclerc wasn't investigated

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

More from
Scuderia Ferrari
Obituary: Carlos Reutemann, 1942-2021
Video Inside
Formula 1

Obituary: Carlos Reutemann, 1942-2021

Formula 1 great Carlos Reutemann dies aged 79
Video Inside
Formula 1

Formula 1 great Carlos Reutemann dies aged 79

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger Monaco GP Prime
Formula 1

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger

Trending Today

Marko: "Changed" Gasly wouldn’t perform in F1 now how he did at Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: "Changed" Gasly wouldn’t perform in F1 now how he did at Red Bull

Vinales’ MotoGP future “at a standstill” following Yamaha exit
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales’ MotoGP future “at a standstill” following Yamaha exit

Frustrated NASCAR drivers speak out over 'disconnect'
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Frustrated NASCAR drivers speak out over 'disconnect'

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions

Sauber extends Alfa Romeo F1 naming rights deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sauber extends Alfa Romeo F1 naming rights deal

Stroll: Being pushed around won't make Aston Martin F1 winners
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll: Being pushed around won't make Aston Martin F1 winners

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

FIA slashes London FE energy levels following concerns from teams
Formula E Formula E

FIA slashes London FE energy levels following concerns from teams

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Prime

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged.

Formula 1
20 h
Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions Prime

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions

Lawrence Stroll is a man who likes getting what he wants. And, right now, what he wants above all else is to turn his Aston Martin Formula 1 team into winners and world champions.

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test Prime

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test

Lewis Hamilton has swept all before him in recent seasons, becoming F1’s most successful driver ever. Building himself into the ultimate grand prix winning machine wasn’t the work of a moment, and the traits he has picked up along the way will prove crucial in his 2021 battle with Max Verstappen, as BEN ANDERSON explains

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Prime

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Forget the ridiculous ‘Mr Saturday’ tag. There’s more to George Russell than impressive qualifying statistics. This thrillingly complete young talent is driving Williams out of the doldrums even as he eyes a future at Mercedes, says Luke Smith.

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2021
The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez Prime

The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez

It's 50 years to the day since Pedro Rodriguez lost his life in an inconsequential sportscar race at the Norisring. To mark the anniversary, Motorsport.com picks out the 10 greatest races of the Mexican all-rounder.

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2021
Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless Prime

Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless

Silverstone will be the first trial of Formula 1's new sprint race format on Saturday, which sets the grid for Sunday's British Grand Prix. But one key decision means the history books will be unnecessarily warped for this and other repeat experiments.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2021
On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell Prime

On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell

Over 30 years ago an exciting young French talent not only swept to the Formula 3000 title but rocked F1 with Tyrrell too. Charles Bradley reminisces with Jean Alesi on 1989…

Formula 1
Jul 9, 2021
Why F1’s latest technical wrangling is nothing new Prime

Why F1’s latest technical wrangling is nothing new

F1 teams have been accusing each other of playing fast and loose with the technical rules for many years. And sometimes, reveals Pat Symonds, that provides a great excuse to fix something that wasn’t working in the first place…

Formula 1
Jul 9, 2021

Latest news

Leclerc: Ferrari should sacrifice P3 fight for 2022 F1 title bid
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari should sacrifice P3 fight for 2022 F1 title bid

2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 to revive classic wreaths for Silverstone sprint race
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 to revive classic wreaths for Silverstone sprint race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.