Leclerc runs 2020 F1 Ferrari on Maranello streets

The team had used up both of its on-track promotional days, so the run gave Leclerc an unusual opportunity to put a few low-speed kilometres on the car ahead of the return to racing in Austria next month.

It was the first time in the modern era that a current F1 car has been driven around Ferrari's home town, and the team says it was to mark the approaching start of the season after the COVID-19 crisis.

The route started at the Officina Classiche, and thus Leclerc emerged through the historic front gate of the original factory, where the racing team used to be based.

He then drove past the current team base and the museum, before returning to the Fiorano test track. However, he did not run any laps.

It was the first time that the car had run for 100 days, since the end of winter testing in Barcelona.

"I don't normally like getting up early, but this morning there was a great reason to do so," said Leclerc. "Maybe it woke a few people up, but it was great to drive through the streets of Maranello in the SF1000.

"It was exciting to get back in the car today, particularly on such a special route. Being back in the cockpit felt like coming home again.

"It seemed like a fun way of saying we are ready to get back on track. Now I can't wait to drive the SF1000 in Austria."