Leclerc: Strategy to hold up Bottas "right thing" for Ferrari

Leclerc ran third in the opening stages of the race but was told to let Vettel through early on and then dropped behind Max Verstappen when the Red Bull pitted earlier.

He ran behind Verstappen throughout the second stint, which Ferrari extended so much that by the time he stopped for fresh tyres he was too far behind Verstappen to try to fight back at the end.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Leclerc said: “I mean, if you look my own race, I think obviously we would have pitted earlier.

“If you look the team’s race, I think they did the right thing trying to slow down the Mercedes for Seb to come back, which was, I believe, the target.

“It didn't work but that was the target, at least we tried and we look forward now.”

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto told Sky that if his driver was upset, he had the “right” to feel that way given how the race unfolded.

Binotto had explained that Leclerc was moved aside for Vettel early on because Mercedes was edging away and the team wanted to see if it could keep pace with Vettel ahead instead.

Leclerc said he did not want to make “any silly comments” about that call coming so early in the first stint before looking at the data and speaking with his engineers.

However, when asked by Sky it was a confusing afternoon, Leclerc said: “A little bit. I did a good start, then the first stint was a little bit messy.

“With Seb, I need to understand the full picture, to see the full picture, to speak with the engineers and understand the decision. I'm pretty sure there's an explanation behind this decision and I will understand it.

“Anyway, it's past. It has not been a great race for me, but overall the weekend I've not been as strong as I wanted.

“Qualifying was OK, but FP1, FP2, FP3 and going into the race without any mileage on the high-fuel runs was not ideal.

“Overall today was not a good day, but we'll come back stronger."