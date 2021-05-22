Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Hamilton to be critical of Mercedes "behind closed doors" Next / Perez's bodyguard shot during car robbery attempt in Mexico
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Leclerc feeling "quite shit" as he waits on gearbox inspection

By:

Charles Leclerc says he feels "quite shit" after topping Formula 1 qualifying for the eighth time, due to the circumstances of his Q3 crash at the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix.

Leclerc crashed at the second part of the Swimming Pool sequence on a flying lap with just few seconds of qualifying remaining, clipping the barriers on the inside of the first apex and breaking the suspension at the right-front of his car.

The initial impact and damage sent him across the kerbs of the second apex and into the barriers on the outside, where he also suffered significant damage to the rear of his SF21.

After the resulting red flags ended the session early, Leclerc's qualifying P1 was confirmed after he had led the Q3 runners through the opening runs – although he now waits on Ferrari discovering the details of the damage and finding out if he must take a new gearbox ahead of the Monaco race, which would result in a grid penalty.

After climbing from his car, Leclerc told F1 television "it doesn't feel the same" compared to the joy of usually taking pole.

When asked by Motorsport.com to explain how he was feeling once the initial post-qualifying period had passed, Leclerc replied: "For now, it feels quite shit, to be honest.

"I'm just waiting for the gearbox and that's it. For now, I can't enjoy that qualy as I would like to."

Read Also:

Leclerc, who he said he had heard "nothing" by way of an update regarding the damage done to his car at the time he was speaking in the Monaco paddock, also responded to questions from reporters regarding suggestions that his crash had been done deliberately, which he rebuffed.

"I think Valtteri and Max [third and second in qualifying] were actually speaking about that in the press conference together. I think they hadn't seen the images before thinking it was on purpose.

"I'm pretty sure that once they'd seen the images… I can tell you that if it was done on purpose, I would have done it a lot more cleverly and not gone at full speed into [the barrier] and risking breaking the gearbox.

"So, no, it was definitely not on purpose."

Leclerc also explained that his final Q3 lap "didn't start great" and that "in the last sector I tried to push a bit more".

He added: "I had gained a little bit at the beginning of it, but then lost it all with the crash.

"So, yeah, it's like this. I went for it at the end. It's one of my strengths sometimes and it's why sometimes I am good in qualifying. It's also why I've done this mistake today.

"Whether this will make me change the approach for all the races to come, no, because at the end I had to go for it.

"But, it will be hard one to take if we have to change the gearbox."

shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton to be critical of Mercedes "behind closed doors"

Previous article

Hamilton to be critical of Mercedes "behind closed doors"

Next article

Perez's bodyguard shot during car robbery attempt in Mexico

Perez's bodyguard shot during car robbery attempt in Mexico
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP
Drivers Charles Leclerc
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari "will not gamble" on Leclerc’s gearbox despite pole

2min
2
Formula 1

Hamilton to be critical of Mercedes "behind closed doors"

1h
3
Formula 1

Leclerc feeling "quite shit" as he waits on gearbox inspection

1h
4
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc on pole for Monaco F1

2h
5
Formula 1

Ricciardo refuses to believe he's one second slower than Norris

35min
Latest news
Ferrari "will not gamble" on Leclerc’s gearbox despite pole
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ferrari "will not gamble" on Leclerc’s gearbox despite pole

2m
Ricciardo refuses to believe he's one second slower than Norris
Formula 1

Ricciardo refuses to believe he's one second slower than Norris

35m
Perez's bodyguard shot during car robbery attempt in Mexico
Formula 1

Perez's bodyguard shot during car robbery attempt in Mexico

1h
Leclerc feeling "quite shit" as he waits on gearbox inspection
Video Inside
Formula 1

Leclerc feeling "quite shit" as he waits on gearbox inspection

1h
Hamilton to be critical of Mercedes "behind closed doors"
Formula 1

Hamilton to be critical of Mercedes "behind closed doors"

1h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Leclerc grabs pole, then crashes in Monaco 04:31
Formula 1
1h

Formula 1: Leclerc grabs pole, then crashes in Monaco

Starting Grid for the Monaco Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
2h

Starting Grid for the Monaco Grand Prix

Formula 1: Vestappen tops FP3 in Monaco 00:41
Formula 1
4h

Formula 1: Vestappen tops FP3 in Monaco

Formula 1 Stewards: Who Are They & What Do They Do? 06:10
Formula 1
20h

Formula 1 Stewards: Who Are They & What Do They Do?

Formula 1: Alfa Romeo blasts FIA’s flexi-wing clampdown 00:29
Formula 1
May 21, 2021

Formula 1: Alfa Romeo blasts FIA’s flexi-wing clampdown

Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Monaco GP: Leclerc grabs pole, then crashes Monaco GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Monaco GP: Leclerc grabs pole, then crashes

Monaco GP: Verstappen pips Sainz, Leclerc in final practice Monaco GP
Formula 1

Monaco GP: Verstappen pips Sainz, Leclerc in final practice

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Prime
Formula 1

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Charles Leclerc More from
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari "will not gamble" on Leclerc’s gearbox despite pole Monaco GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ferrari "will not gamble" on Leclerc’s gearbox despite pole

Leclerc fears gearbox damage after 'big surprise' pole in Monaco Monaco GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Leclerc fears gearbox damage after 'big surprise' pole in Monaco

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy Prime
WEC

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Prime

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
5h
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Prime

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix Prime

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021
Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit Prime

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit

McLaren's decision to run a one-off Gulf livery for the Monaco Grand Prix brought much in the way of praise, along with suggestions that Formula 1 could take a leaf from NASCAR's book and run throwback liveries at future Monte Carlo visits. But perhaps it's that one-off nature that has made McLaren's new paintjob so popular...

Formula 1
May 20, 2021
Why F1 must get rid of the point for fastest lap Prime

Why F1 must get rid of the point for fastest lap

It’s been a flawed concept since its reintroduction to Formula 1 in 2019. But with every passing week, the evidence mounts to underline that awarding a point for the fastest lap is a bad idea and should be dropped

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption Prime

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption

Red Bull has failed to capitalise on having the best car in the opening rounds. BEN EDWARDS thinks change is around the corner.

Formula 1
May 18, 2021
The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke Prime

The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke

Pierre Gasly has driven superbly since demotion from Red Bull in 2019, but the team formerly known as Toro Rosso has come on strong too – building a car that can often challenge Ferrari and McLaren. Here Gasly reveals to ALEX KALINAUCKAS how AlphaTauri has given him the tools needed to rebuild his reputation

Formula 1
May 17, 2021

Trending Today

Ferrari "will not gamble" on Leclerc’s gearbox despite pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari "will not gamble" on Leclerc’s gearbox despite pole

Hamilton to be critical of Mercedes "behind closed doors"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton to be critical of Mercedes "behind closed doors"

Leclerc feeling "quite shit" as he waits on gearbox inspection
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc feeling "quite shit" as he waits on gearbox inspection

Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc on pole for Monaco F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc on pole for Monaco F1

Ricciardo refuses to believe he's one second slower than Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo refuses to believe he's one second slower than Norris

Perez's bodyguard shot during car robbery attempt in Mexico
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez's bodyguard shot during car robbery attempt in Mexico

Hamilton: Win out of reach after Monaco qualifying "disaster"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Win out of reach after Monaco qualifying "disaster"

Sainz "not happy at all" to lose Monaco F1 pole opportunity
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz "not happy at all" to lose Monaco F1 pole opportunity

Latest news

Ferrari "will not gamble" on Leclerc’s gearbox despite pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari "will not gamble" on Leclerc’s gearbox despite pole

Ricciardo refuses to believe he's one second slower than Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo refuses to believe he's one second slower than Norris

Perez's bodyguard shot during car robbery attempt in Mexico
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez's bodyguard shot during car robbery attempt in Mexico

Leclerc feeling "quite shit" as he waits on gearbox inspection
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc feeling "quite shit" as he waits on gearbox inspection

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.