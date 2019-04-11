Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP / Breaking news

Leclerc explains defiance of Ferrari's Bahrain order

shares
comments
Leclerc explains defiance of Ferrari's Bahrain order
By:
1h ago

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc has explained why he defied his team's instruction to stay behind Sebastian Vettel in the early stages of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Leclerc had slipped behind Vettel and the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas at the start, but swiftly cleared the latter and was soon all over Vettel, who had been struggling with this car.

The Monegasque informed his team that he was quicker and soon went around the outside of his teammate at Turn 1 despite having received the instruction to "stay there for two laps" a few corners prior.

Quizzed about this situation at the next F1 grand prix in China, Leclerc pointed out that he had obeyed the order to stay behind Vettel in the closing stages of the season opener in Melbourne.

"I think as I showed in Australia, the interest of the team is extremely important, but in this particular situation I think I had quite a big pace advantage at this moment of the race," he said.

"I had the opportunity in the straight, and I just didn't see myself lifting and staying behind, I just went for the opportunity, it was a safe pass and I went for it."

Opinion:

Team boss Mattia Binotto said in the build-up to the season that Ferrari would prioritise Vettel over Leclerc in certain race situations, but the Monegasque had the edge on Vettel all throughout the Bahrain weekend.

Asked about the instruction to Leclerc and his subsequent defiance, Vettel said he had not heard the radio exchange but added that he's "not surprised" by the his teammate's decision.

"I think it was quite clear he was quite a lot faster at that point," Vettel said. "I could have passed him back on the next straight, but for me, the way I judged it at that point it was going to lose me more time and him more time.

"The race was very long from that point onwards, something as I said didn't go exactly my way on that Sunday. So at that point it wasn't about trying to hold up or destroy Charles' Sunday back."

Leclerc has insisted that his relationship with his four-time world champion teammate has "not at all" changed because of how the Bahrain weekend panned out.

"At the end, from the beginning, we both want to beat each other and I think that's normal like in every team, you always want to beat your teammate who has the same car as yours," he said.

"On the other hand I think we have found a very good compromise by competing with each other on the track and working together when we are getting out of the car, which is extremely important for the team and for the development of the car.

"So, yeah, I think we found the right compromise but nothing has changed."

Additional reporting by Roberto Chinchero

Next article
Ricciardo trying to be "too clever" with set-up

Previous article

Ricciardo trying to be "too clever" with set-up

Next article

Ricardo Rosset: Underrated? Or one of F1's least-impressive drivers?

Ricardo Rosset: Underrated? Or one of F1's least-impressive drivers?
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain GP
Sub-event Race
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now , Charles Leclerc
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Vettel: Hamilton only one with no short memory over my errors
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Hamilton only one with no short memory over my errors

13m ago
Ricciardo trying to be "too clever" with set-up Article
Formula 1

Ricciardo trying to be "too clever" with set-up

Bottas says Ferrari's performance step "unusual" Article
Formula 1

Bottas says Ferrari's performance step "unusual"

Latest videos
The F1 tech race ahead of the Chinese GP 10:27
Formula 1

The F1 tech race ahead of the Chinese GP

18h ago
9 times F1 drivers lost maiden victories 08:18
Formula 1

9 times F1 drivers lost maiden victories

18h ago

Shop Our Store
Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel

Shop Now
Ferrari

Ferrari

Shop Now

News in depth
Vettel: Hamilton only one with no short memory over my errors
Formula 1

Vettel: Hamilton only one with no short memory over my errors

Renault adds second Chinese driver to F1 junior ranks
Formula 1

Renault adds second Chinese driver to F1 junior ranks

Set-up error to blame for Verstappen's struggles in Bahrain
Formula 1

Set-up error to blame for Verstappen's struggles in Bahrain

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.