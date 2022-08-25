Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Domenicali: F1 doesn’t need new teams like Andretti Next / The key floor trends that have defined F1 2022
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Leclerc admits 2022 F1 title revival “a very difficult challenge”

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc admits reviving his 2022 Formula 1 title hopes will be “a very difficult challenge” but he still “believes in the championship”.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Leclerc admits 2022 F1 title revival “a very difficult challenge”
Listen to this article

Leclerc comes into this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix 80 points down on standings leader Max Verstappen following a DNF in France while he was leading and a questionable strategy from Ferrari in Hungary, dropping him to sixth while Verstappen won the race.

Ahead of the resumption of hostilities, Leclerc admitted he was worn out by an “accumulation of emotions” in the first half of the campaign and says Ferrari must “maximise every opportunity” that comes its way now.

"I needed it," Leclerc said of the summer break. "The first half of the season has been full of highs and lows, so loads of emotions.

"There’s lots of accumulation of emotions, which leads to being tired. So, I was quite happy to go on holidays and I used these three weeks as best as possible with my family and friends. It was just great.

"Well, I think we will take it one by one, as a team. But for sure we have to maximise every opportunity that we have ahead, and I still believe in the championship.

"Of course, it’s going to be a very difficult challenge. But I will believe in it until the very end."

Ferrari’s strategic decisions during races has been called into question following the first half of the season, having contributed to Leclerc’s gulf to Verstappen in the standings.

Team boss Mattia Binotto insists nothing inside the squad needs changing, while Leclerc is certain it “will grow” from the mistakes it made in Hungary.

Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, Mattia Binotto, Ferrari Team Principal

Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, Mattia Binotto, Ferrari Team Principal

Photo by: Charles Leclerc

He also clarified a team photo taken at Maranello during the summer break was a tradition within Ferrari that couldn’t be done in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and didn’t give away anything as to what discussions were had with senior management behind closed doors.

"The picture was actually something we did in 2019 that we couldn’t do in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID reasons," he added.

"But it’s something that we just do with absolutely all the factory, all the people involved with the Formula 1 department, which is very nice because you can finally see faces and speak with them directly and thank them for the support they’ve given us and the work they’ve done in 2020 and 2021 when we were going through these tough times with the performance of the car. And now we are fighting for wins again.

Read Also:

"But speaking about Hungary, obviously we looked at it and we will grow from that as a team, I’m sure and in 2020 and 2021 we’ve been working very unified as a team.

"And I think this has helped us to be at the level we are at, in terms of the performance today. And this is exactly the same thing we are trying to do now to get better."

shares
comments

Related video

Domenicali: F1 doesn’t need new teams like Andretti
Previous article

Domenicali: F1 doesn’t need new teams like Andretti
Next article

The key floor trends that have defined F1 2022

The key floor trends that have defined F1 2022
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
2022 MotoGP title fight now "very tight", says Aleix Espargaro
MotoGP

2022 MotoGP title fight now "very tight", says Aleix Espargaro

Leclerc owns up to "extremely frustrating" French GP mistake French GP
Formula 1

Leclerc owns up to "extremely frustrating" French GP mistake

Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought? Prime
MotoGP

Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought?

Latest news

Alonso found F1 conspiracy theories over contract saga "sad and annoying"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso found F1 conspiracy theories over contract saga "sad and annoying"

Fernando Alonso found it “sad and annoying” to read suggestions of a conspiracy involving him, Flavio Briatore and Mark Webber in the latest Formula 1 driver market saga.

F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

The Spa-Francorchamps circuit hosts the 14th round of the 2022 Formula 1 season this weekend on August 26-28. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Belgian GP: Latest F1 technical images from the pitlane
Formula 1 Formula 1

Belgian GP: Latest F1 technical images from the pitlane

Join us as we delve into the new and interesting technical features on display up and down the pitlane as teams prepare for Formula 1's Belgian Grand Prix.

Wolff: Audi and Porsche arrival will make F1 tougher
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Audi and Porsche arrival will make F1 tougher

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says that Audi's arrival alongside fellow Volkswagen Group brand Porsche will only make the sport tougher.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race Prime

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race

Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both face a battle to recover from the rear of the grid after engine penalties. But it appears the championship leader is in the box seat on pace to salvage the most from a potentially tricky Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
11 h
How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised Prime

How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised

Formula 1 has pulled off a major coup in encouraging Audi to join the series as an engine manufacturer from the 2026 season. It speaks to the surge in popularity F1 is enjoying. This is how it came to pass and how the famous German marque will tackle its new challenge

Formula 1
20 h
Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection Prime

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection

After a difficult start to Formula 1's ground effect-era, Mercedes has shown signs of recovery in recent races by regularly finishing on the podium and even taking pole last time out in Hungary. With more time to understand its W13 car and its improvement in recent races, plus a new technical directive coming into force for Spa, the Belgian GP could be a crucial barometer of its progress.

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2022
How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman Prime

How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman

Designed by Gerard Ducarouge, the 97T returned Lotus to the winners circle for the first time since the death of its founder but also, as STUART CODLING reveals, gave the team a problem holding onto its new star

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2022
Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term Prime

Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term

Over the first 13 races of Formula 1's new ground effects era, Max Verstappen has surged into the lead in the world championship over Charles Leclerc. But as the 2022 season prepares to roar back into life, who stacks up as the top of the class, and who must do better? We graded every driver based on their performances so far

Formula 1
Aug 19, 2022
The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season Prime

The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season

It’s 13 down, nine to go as the Formula 1 teams pause for breath in the summer break. But what can we expect to happen over the next three months from Belgium to Abu Dhabi? Here's the key storylines to keep an eye out for the rest of the 2022 season

Formula 1
Aug 18, 2022
Nicholas Latifi: The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future Prime

Nicholas Latifi: The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future

Personable, articulate and devoid of the usual racing driver airs and graces, Nicholas Latifi is the last Formula 1 driver you’d expect to receive death threats, but such was the toxic legacy of his part in last year’s explosive season finale. And now, as ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains, he faces a battle to keep his place on the F1 grid…

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2022
The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes Prime

The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes

Modern grand prix drivers like to think the tyres they work with are unusually difficult and temperamental. But, says  MAURICE HAMILTON, their predecessors faced many of the same challenges – and some even stranger…

Formula 1
Aug 12, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.