Previous / How Williams accommodated its switch in design F1 concept Next / Bottas to start Austrian GP from back of grid after power unit change
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Latest Austrian GP F1 updates revealed

Red Bull has bucked the trend of its main Formula 1 rivals Ferrari and Mercedes in bringing some upgrades to the Austrian Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Latest Austrian GP F1 updates revealed
At a track where historically the Milton Keynes-based operation has shone strongly, it has elected to bring both aerodynamic and cooling tweaks to its RB18.

The most visually obvious is a more cut away central cooling exit in its engine cover, which will help reject heat better from the power unit at the high-altitude Red Bull Ring circuit.

Red Bull Racing RB18 rear

Red Bull Racing RB18 rear

Photo by: Jon Noble

The new exit also works in conjunction with a minor revision to the floor fence leading edge geometries (below), which the team has made to help improve flow stability at all ride heights.

Red Bull Racing RB18 side detail

Red Bull Racing RB18 side detail

Photo by: Jon Noble

Red Bull has also enlarged the front brake disc clearance in a bid to improve cooling for the specific demands of the Red Bull Ring circuit.

McLaren wing and brakes

McLaren MCL36 technical detail

McLaren MCL36 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren has introduced a new small trim to the lower edge of the rear wing endplate that is aimed at increasing clearance to nearby components.

The team has also modified the rear brake duct scoop surface, to help improve local flow in the area – which serves to boost both cooling and aerodynamic performance.

Alpine rear wing

Alpine A522 rear wing

Alpine A522 rear wing

Photo by: Jon Noble

Alpine has introduced a revised outboard top rear wing, that has a much bigger endplate notch compared to the previous wing that operated at the same downforce level.

The team explained: “The top rear wing is offloaded on the outboard ends, which gives a drag reduction and more downforce from the bigger endplate notch.”

The airflow on the underside of the wing has more room to expand, thus increasing the downforce.

Williams suspension

Williams FW44 front suspension detail

Williams FW44 front suspension detail

Photo by: Jon Noble

Williams is continuing to evaluate the major update package that it introduced at the British Grand Prix – with its understanding of it limited thanks to the wet weather at Silverstone.

Despite the damage sustained by Alex Albon in his lap 1 incident last weekend, Williams has prepared another set of new bodywork for him to run at the Red Bull Ring.

As part of a further revision, Williams has updated the front suspension leg surfaces. This change is aimed at reducing the local flow separations, as well as improving the onset flow to the rear of the car.

How Williams accommodated its switch in design F1 concept
How Williams accommodated its switch in design F1 concept
Bottas to start Austrian GP from back of grid after power unit change

Bottas to start Austrian GP from back of grid after power unit change
Prime
The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Prime

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Sebastian Vettel's demo laps on board his own Williams FW14B were not only a great spectacle for the fans, but were carried out with a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel. And it begs the question - for all of the money F1 has spent on championing hybrids and electric components, could it go back to V8s or V10s with a similar kind of fuel?

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2022

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2022
The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best" Prime

The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best"

OPINION: The late battling in the British Grand Prix wowed Formula 1 fans and surely represents the best racing action of the season so far. And there was a cocktail of factors that created the action, from which Carlos Sainz emerged as a popular new winner.

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine Prime

How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

OPINION: Ferrari won the British Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz, but it ultimately cost Charles Leclerc a chance to make a bigger dent in Max Verstappen's title lead by leaving the Monegasque out on old tyres towards the end. Like Monaco, indecision over strategy proved to be the Scuderia's biggest issue - and if the team doesn't reflect, the headache can only intensify

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2022

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2022
The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost Prime

The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here's how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2022

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2022
Why there was no case to answer in Aston's latest F1 copycat saga Prime

Why there was no case to answer in Aston's latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2022

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2022
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Prime

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day's worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world's number one racing driver… and he's determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he's relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he's not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Prime

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue.

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
