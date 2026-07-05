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Formula 1 British GP

Lance Stroll got three penalties in nine laps at Silverstone

The Aston Martin driver collected 15 seconds in track limits sanctions late in the F1 British GP

Fabien Gaillard
Edited:
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Goldie

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Jeremy Clarkson enters the paddock.

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Moses

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Sir Brian May

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Motorsports and Cassidy Towriss

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Flavio Briatore, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Ben Whittaker

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Sir Brian May, Ferrari garage

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Alex Greenwood, Audi F1 Team garage

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Ben Whittaker, Aston Martin F1 Team garage

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Sam Claflin

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes; Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Jeremy Clarkson, Alpine F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Carlos Sainz, Williams

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Sir Jackie Stewart

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
58

In an otherwise anonymous race, Lance Stroll managed to get noticed at Silverstone by collecting three penalties in the space of just nine laps, each one for exceeding track limits.

The Aston Martin driver had little chance of shining in Sunday's race. Struggling badly for outright pace, the AMR26 is currently the slowest car on the grid, and onboard footage throughout the weekend showed Stroll battling severe understeer around the Silverstone circuit.

The Canadian had qualified 21st and second-last on Saturday, ahead of only his teammate, Fernando Alonso. However, he started Sunday's race from 22nd on the grid after changing components in his Honda engine beyond the permitted quota, resulting in a 10-place grid penalty.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Stroll attracted attention only in the closing stages, when he reached the maximum number of track limits infringements permitted before penalties are applied. Having already accumulated the three allowed violations, every subsequent excursion beyond the white lines carried an immediate sanction.

And he did it in spectacular fashion, receiving no fewer than three separate five-second penalties for repeated track limits offences.

After the race, the stewards issued three separate decisions just before 8 pm confirming the sanctions.

The first five-second penalty was handed down for exceeding track limits at Turn 18 on Lap 33—his fourth infringement of the race. The second followed after another offence at Turn 9 on Lap 35, his fifth, while the third and final penalty came after leaving the track at Turn 15 on Lap 42, marking his sixth infringement overall.

Those six unjustified track limits violations ultimately resulted in a total of 15 seconds being added to Stroll's race time. It made little difference to the final classification, however, as he had already finished 19th and last of the drivers still running at the chequered flag.

See also:

Photos from British GP - Sunday

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Goldie

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Jeremy Clarkson enters the paddock.

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Moses

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Sir Brian May

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Motorsports and Cassidy Towriss

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Flavio Briatore, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Ben Whittaker

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Sir Brian May, Ferrari garage

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Alex Greenwood, Audi F1 Team garage

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Ben Whittaker, Aston Martin F1 Team garage

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Sam Claflin

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes; Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Jeremy Clarkson, Alpine F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Carlos Sainz, Williams

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Sir Jackie Stewart

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari