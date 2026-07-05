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Formula 1 British GP

John Elkann releases statement after Ferrari F1 British GP milestone

Charles Leclerc delivered Ferrari’s 250th grand prix win at Silverstone, with president John Elkann celebrating the landmark result

Lydia Mee
Edited:
John Elkann, Ferrari

John Elkann, Ferrari

Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images

Ferrari president John Elkann has reacted to Charles Leclerc's victory at the 2026 British Grand Prix, which marked the Maranello outfit's 250th grand prix victory.

After starting from second on the grid, Leclerc took the lead at the race start, overtaking polesitter Kimi Antonelli, who slipped to third behind Leclerc's team-mate Lewis Hamilton. After coming out on top during the round of pitstops, Leclerc won the race under safety car conditions.

Ferrari's 250th grand prix victory came at the same venue where José Froilán González claimed the outfit's first Formula 1 race victory in 1951.

Elkann was present in the Silverstone pitlane to witness the milestone moment and spoke with Sky Sports F1 Italy after the race. "That's 250 wins for Ferrari, and the first was here at Silverstone," he said.

"And this shows how important today is for our history and, above all, for the present and the future. When everyone at Ferrari works together, from our great drivers like Charles, who had a great race, like Lewis, to the whole team, both in Maranello and here on the track, great things happen."

Leclerc described his first British Grand Prix victory as "incredible" during the post-race press conference.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Liam Fabre

"It feels incredible. I mean, unfortunately the end was maybe not the one I would have dreamt of, but to win after the last few weekends that have been particularly difficult," he explained.

"All the work that we put into trying to get the feeling back in the car, I felt like I had found something yesterday between the sprint race and qualifying, but I had to confirm that today and today the feeling was back where it needs to be. So, I’m so incredibly happy."

The 28-year-old now sits fourth in the drivers' championship with 108 points. Kimi Antonelli continues to lead the standings despite finishing outside the points at Silverstone. The Italian driver leads with 179 points, followed by his Mercedes team-mate George Russell with 154 points. Hamilton sits third with 147 points.

Photos from British GP - Sunday

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Goldie

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Jeremy Clarkson enters the paddock.

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Moses

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Sir Brian May

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Motorsports and Cassidy Towriss

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Flavio Briatore, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Ben Whittaker

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Sir Brian May, Ferrari garage

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Alex Greenwood, Audi F1 Team garage

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Ben Whittaker, Aston Martin F1 Team garage

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Sam Claflin

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes; Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Jeremy Clarkson, Alpine F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Carlos Sainz, Williams

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Sir Jackie Stewart

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
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