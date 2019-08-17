Formula 1
Kvyat podium a "reward" for Toro Rosso helping Honda

shares
comments
Kvyat podium a "reward" for Toro Rosso helping Honda
By:
Aug 17, 2019, 11:00 AM

Honda thinks Daniil Kvyat’s shock podium in the German Grand Prix rewarded the Toro Rosso team’s willingness last year to help the engine manufacturer prepare for its Red Bull switch.

Toro Rosso adopted Honda engines last year after the Japanese company split with McLaren, as Red Bull used its junior team to evaluate a potential Honda partnership for itself. 

Honda’s progress with Toro Rosso convinced Red Bull to strike a deal for 2019, and after that was done Toro Rosso was willing to take the hit of more grid drops to encourage Honda to push on with development.

Red Bull has won two races with Honda power this season, with Max Verstappen’s victory in Germany complemented by Kvyat finishing third in a chaotic race. 

“Kvyat in third was a very big thing for us because we were improving together last year, with some struggles as well,” Honda’s F1 managing director Masashi Yamamoto told Motorsport.com. "We made a big effort to improve together with Toro Rosso as a team. 

"That was only the second time for Toro Rosso as well, since [Sebastian] Vettel’s win [in the 2008 Italian GP]. It was a very big moment for the team as well and we were very glad we could achieve it together.

“I was talking to [team principal] Franz Tost last year, looking at this year as we knew we were going to be with Red Bull from the middle of the season. 

“We were discussing we can try various things with Toro Rosso towards this year. So we thank them for their contribution and we’re glad we could be on the podium with them.”

Verstappen and Kvyat sharing the podium at Hockenheim marked the first time since 1992 that two Honda-powered cars finished inside the top three, and the first time since 1988 that two different Honda teams did so.

In terms of significance for Honda this year, though, Yamamoto admitted the first win with Verstappen in Austria was bigger for the Japanese marque.

“That victory meant a lot for Honda, and after this we are managing our engine very well, better than before," he said. “The biggest thing is that the engineers were so motivated from that win, they were so encouraged.”

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium with Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium with Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Series Formula 1

Drivers Daniil Kvyat
Teams Toro Rosso
Author Scott Mitchell
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
8 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
10:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
14:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
11:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
14:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
14:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

