Ferrari signs Kvyat as development driver

Daniil Kvyat, Scuderia Toro Rosso
Daniil Kvyat, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
Daniil Kvyat, Red Bull Racing RB11, Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF-15T
Daniil Kvyat, Scuderia Toro Rosso, in the drivers parade
Daniil Kvyat, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
Daniil Kvyat, Scuderia Toro Rosso, on the F1 stage
By: Jonathan Noble, Formula 1 Editor
10/01/2018 01:26

Daniil Kvyat will remain involved in Formula 1 as a Ferrari development driver in 2018, the Italian outfit announced on Wednesday.

The Russian had been looking to retain links with the sport after being dropped by Toro Rosso before the end of last season, following some disappointing performances.

Kvyat approached Williams to discuss the idea of racing for the Grove-based outfit, but instead the team is set to confirm that compatriot Sergey Sirotkin has got the seat alongside Lance Stroll – with an announcement on that front set to be made next week.

With the Williams opportunity gone, there was no other race drive available for Kvyat so he has instead put together a deal to work with Ferrari.

The development role will likely entail simulator work and potentially some test running, although this has not been confirmed.

Kvyat made his debut in F1 in 2014 with Toro Rosso, and was promoted to the sister outfit Red Bull the following year as replacement for Sebastian Vettel.

But having struggled to deliver consistent form, and after getting involved in a number of incidents, he was switched back to Toro Rosso from the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen moving the other way.

Although Kvyat appeared to have regained his confidence at Toro Rosso, a run of disappointing races last year left Red Bull unconvinced about his potential.

After being replaced by Pierre Gasly for the Malaysian and Japanese Grands Prix, he returned in the United States and scored a point but it was not enough for him to keep his seat any longer.

About this article
Series Formula 1
Drivers Daniil Kvyat
Teams Ferrari
Article type Breaking news
