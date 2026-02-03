Kimi Antonelli: Racing will be like “speed chess” in F1 2026

Mercedes’ Andrea Kimi Antonelli has likened upcoming Formula 1 racing to “speed chess” based on the world championship’s new technical regulations.

Entering a new era, F1 has discarded the DRS and introduced new tools such as active aerodynamics (mobile front and rear wings) and Overtake Mode (a power boost that will be used just like DRS was).

More interestingly, the new machinery also features Boost Mode, an energy deployment tool that can be used anywhere to attack or defend, while drivers will need to optimise energy harvesting as electric power takes greater prominence, which could lead to intriguing gambits.

“With all this energy management, also the way you race, the way you have to use your energy while fighting with others, that is a very big step,” Antonelli said.

“This year you have to come into the season very open-minded, and in some way you need to be very creative as well, because you can play so much with the energy, especially when fighting other people. When, you know, it's like playing chess, but like kind of a speed chess.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes Photo by: Mercedes AMG

“Obviously you don't have as much time to think for every move, but this year you always have to try and be two steps ahead of the others, especially when fighting. When you're planning an overtake or when you're defending, you always have to try and be two steps ahead of the other and try to predict him or force him to do something.

“So there's a lot to play. And that's why I think this season you have to be really open-minded – and as I said before, even creative at times.”

The new machinery represents a steep learning curve across the board, but Antonelli believes younger drivers may have an advantage despite their lack of F1 experience.

“Definitely for all the rookies that joined F1 last year, coming into this year with a new car is kind of good, because obviously we've been used to drive a different car every year,” the 19-year-old Italian pointed out. “So we've been used to try and adapt as quickly as possible to a new car.

“So of course, on that side, it's good that we have a new car this year, because it's a reset for everyone. Maybe it will help us out to understand the car a bit quicker than others. But of course, the other drivers are not stupid and they're pretty good, so I think they will figure it out very quickly as well.”