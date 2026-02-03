Williams lands major deal with British bank as Santander drops off team partner list

Williams has announced a new partnership with Barclays ahead of the 2026 Formula 1 season, marking the British bank's first-ever F1 collaboration.

Barclays will become the official banking partner of the Grove outfit and its branding will appear on the FW48, which is set to be unveiled later today (3 February), as well as on the helmets of both Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz, team clothing and throughout the garages and team's hospitality units.

Williams team principal James Vowles said about the new partnership: “We are delighted to welcome Barclays into the sport as Official Banking Partner to Atlassian Williams F1 Team. As we prepare for one of the most significant regulatory changes in Formula 1 history, we’re preparing to seize the opportunities of the new era together with Barclays as we continue investing for long-term success.”

Barclays Bank PLC president Stephen Dainton added: “Our partnership with Atlassian Williams F1 Team will deepen our client engagement and elevate our brand across our key markets as we grow our investment banking and private banking and wealth management relationships. Working with one of the most storied teams in Formula 1 brings unparalleled global visibility.

“Barclays has long been one of sport’s most committed corporate partners — from the Premier League and the Women’s Super League to Lord’s, Wimbledon, NBA Brooklyn Nets and WNBA Liberty — and we pair those world stage platforms with major investment in community and grassroots sport. It’s this combination of elite performance and local impact that defines our approach.”

Williams has introduced a string of new partnerships ahead of 2026, including Anthropic, BNY, Sparco and Wilkinson Sword.

Interestingly, Spanish bank Santander has been removed from Williams' list of partners. It had partnered with the team when Spanish driver Carlos Sainz joined from Ferrari in 2025.