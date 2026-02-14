Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

WRC Sweden: Elfyn Evans heads Toyota 1-2-3-4 into final day

WRC
WRC
Rally Sweden
WRC Sweden: Elfyn Evans heads Toyota 1-2-3-4 into final day

Key statistics from first Bahrain test for F1 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Key statistics from first Bahrain test for F1 2026

Formula E Jeddah: Antonio Felix da Costa ends victory drought as Porsche struggles

Formula E
Formula E
Jeddah ePrix II
Formula E Jeddah: Antonio Felix da Costa ends victory drought as Porsche struggles

NASCAR moves up start time of Daytona 500 due to incoming storms

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
NASCAR moves up start time of Daytona 500 due to incoming storms

Why the 2027 Daytona 500 is the end of a road for Jimmie Johnson

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Why the 2027 Daytona 500 is the end of a road for Jimmie Johnson

Ducati will continue racing its unbeatable 2024 engine until end of 1000cc era

MotoGP
MotoGP
Ducati will continue racing its unbeatable 2024 engine until end of 1000cc era

Red Bull: Can't make Verstappen happier about 2026 F1 cars, but can build him a winning one

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Red Bull: Can't make Verstappen happier about 2026 F1 cars, but can build him a winning one

Can Johann Zarco match factory Honda duo Joan Mir and Luca Marini in MotoGP 2026?

MotoGP
MotoGP
MotoGP Launch
Can Johann Zarco match factory Honda duo Joan Mir and Luca Marini in MotoGP 2026?
Statistics
Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing

Key statistics from first Bahrain test for F1 2026

All the stats you need from this week's Bahrain pre-season test for F1 2026

Fabien Gaillard
Edited:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Day 3, in photos
59

Formula 1 held its first official pre-season test for the 2026 campaign in Bahrain this week, offering a glimpse into the wholesale regulation changes which'll debut this year. 

All 11 teams were present and there were several talking points from the action, such as debates over who the benchmark is to Max Verstappen expressing his anger over the new rules. 

So here are the key stats from the test. 

Antonelli fastest but completes fewest amount of laps

Mercedes dominated the top of the timesheets, setting the only times under 1m34s in Bahrain with Italian teen Andrea Kimi Antonelli taking the fastest lap across the three days.

The 19-year-old, now in his sophomore year, claimed a 1m33.669s on Friday which was 0.249s quicker than team-mate George Russell, who was second fastest during that final day. 

But lap times should be taken with a pinch of salt in testing, as mileage is what's most important. That is an area Antonelli actually fell short on, as he completed the fewest laps overall due to various technical problems for the W17.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team, Alexander Albon, Williams, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team, Alexander Albon, Williams, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images

On the other end of the scale, seven drivers reached, or even exceeded, 200 laps: Charles Leclerc, Oscar Piastri, Carlos Sainz, Alex Albon, Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton, and Oliver Bearman.

P DRIVER TEAM Laps Time (day) Tires
1 Antonelli Mercedes 94 1'33"669 (J3) C3
2 Russell Mercedes 188 1'33"918 (J3) C3
3 Hamilton Ferrari 202 1'34"209 (D3) C3
4 Leclerc Ferrari 219 1'34"273 (D2) C3
5 Piastri McLaren 215 1'34"549 (D3) C3
6 Norris McLaren 207 1'34"669 (D1) C2
7 Verstappen Red Bull 197 1'34"798 (D1) C3
8 Bearman Haas 200 1'35"394 (D2) C3
9 Hadjar Red Bull 146 1'35"561 (D2) C3
10 Ocon Haas 190 1'35"578 (D1) C3
11 Colapinto Alpine 172 1'35"806 (D3) C3
12 Hülkenberg Audi 178 1'36"291 (J3) C3
13 Bortoleto Audi 176 1'36"670 (Day 2) C3
14 Gasly Alpine 146 1'36"723 (D2) C3
15 Albon Williams 208 1'36"793 (D3) C3
16 Lawson Racing Bulls 169 1'36"808 (D3) C3
17 Bottas Cadillac 153 1'36"824 (D2) C3
18 Sainz Williams 214 1'37"186 (J3) C2
19 Pérez Cadillac 167 1'37"365 (J3) C3
20 Lindblad Racing Bulls 158 1'37"470 (D2) C3
21 Stroll Aston Martin 108 1'38"165 (D3) C3
22 Alonso Aston Martin 98 1'38"248 (D2) C3

McLaren and Williams with most mileage

Four teams exceeded 2,000 km with McLaren and Williams topping that table on 2,284km. This is particularly good news for the James Vowles-led outfit, as it was absent from the Barcelona shakedown.

Mercedes, meanwhile, which significantly impressed in Catalonia, actually completed the second fewest amount of laps in Bahrain as it endured various technical difficulties. The most notable was the morning of day two when Antonelli completed just three laps thanks to a power unit problem.

But behind Mercedes was Aston Martin, whose delays and various technical issues limited it to just over 1,000km.

Team Engine Laps
s (Bahrain 1)		 KM
(Bahrain 1)

Total KM
(Bahrain 1 + Barcelona)
McLaren Mercedes 422 2284 3639
Williams Mercedes 422 2284 2284
Ferrari Ferrari 421 2279 4328
Haas Ferrari 390 2111 3932
Audi Audi 354 1916 3010
Red Bull Red Bull Ford 343 1856 3267
Racing Bulls Red Bull Ford 327 1770 3255
Cadillac Ferrari 320 1732 2496
Alpine Mercedes 318 1721 3346
Mercedes Mercedes 282 1526 3864
Aston Honda 206 1115 1422

Honda lagging behind other power unit manufacturers

On the engine side, unsurprisingly, Mercedes racked up the most mileage with over 13,000km thanks to that power unit being the most popular on the grid with four teams.

But in terms of average kilometres per squad, Ferrari performed better with each team powered by the Italian marque averaging over 2,000km in Bahrain. 

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Audi, which has only its factory squad, is just below the Mercedes average but above Red Bull, which is rather impressive given the German marque is making its F1 debut this year. 

Honda, however, which powers Aston Martin, is struggling having completed the least mileage of the five power unit manufacturers in F1.

Engine manufacturer Laps

KM

(Bahrain 1)

 Average KM per team (Bahrain 1) Total KM
(Bahrain 1 + Barcelona)
Mercedes 1,444 7815 1954 13,133
Ferrari 1131 6121 2040 10,736
Red Bull Ford 670 3,626 1,813 6,523
Audi 354 1916 1916 3010
Honda 206 1115 1115 1422

Red flags at the Bahrain tests 1

Car Driver Day Time Reason
Alpine Colapinto Wednesday 9:37am Unknown
Audi Hülkenberg Wednesday 2:32pm Unknown
Cadillac Pérez Thursday 8:10am Unknown

-

 - Thursday 11:52am FIA test
- - Thursday 2:35 pm Debris
Alpine Gasly Thursday 2:53 pm Unknown
- - Thursday 4:53 pm FIA test
- - Thursday 5:00 pm FIA Test
Cadillac Bottas Friday 8:50am Cooling
 Ferrari Hamilton Friday 4:49 pm Running out of gas
 - - Friday 4:55 pm FIA test

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Red Bull: Can't make Verstappen happier about 2026 F1 cars, but can build him a winning one

Top Comments

More from
Fabien Gaillard

All the important statistics from day three of the 2026 F1 Bahrain test

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
All the important statistics from day three of the 2026 F1 Bahrain test

All important statistics from day two of 2026 F1 Bahrain test

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
All important statistics from day two of 2026 F1 Bahrain test

All the important statistics from day one of the 2026 F1 Bahrain test

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
All the important statistics from day one of the 2026 F1 Bahrain test

Latest news

WRC Sweden: Elfyn Evans heads Toyota 1-2-3-4 into final day

WRC
WRC WRC
Rally Sweden
WRC Sweden: Elfyn Evans heads Toyota 1-2-3-4 into final day

Key statistics from first Bahrain test for F1 2026

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Key statistics from first Bahrain test for F1 2026

Formula E Jeddah: Antonio Felix da Costa ends victory drought as Porsche struggles

Formula E
FE Formula E
Jeddah ePrix II
Formula E Jeddah: Antonio Felix da Costa ends victory drought as Porsche struggles

NASCAR moves up start time of Daytona 500 due to incoming storms

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
NASCAR moves up start time of Daytona 500 due to incoming storms