Key statistics from first Bahrain test for F1 2026

Formula 1 held its first official pre-season test for the 2026 campaign in Bahrain this week, offering a glimpse into the wholesale regulation changes which'll debut this year.

All 11 teams were present and there were several talking points from the action, such as debates over who the benchmark is to Max Verstappen expressing his anger over the new rules.

So here are the key stats from the test.

Antonelli fastest but completes fewest amount of laps

Mercedes dominated the top of the timesheets, setting the only times under 1m34s in Bahrain with Italian teen Andrea Kimi Antonelli taking the fastest lap across the three days.

The 19-year-old, now in his sophomore year, claimed a 1m33.669s on Friday which was 0.249s quicker than team-mate George Russell, who was second fastest during that final day.

But lap times should be taken with a pinch of salt in testing, as mileage is what's most important. That is an area Antonelli actually fell short on, as he completed the fewest laps overall due to various technical problems for the W17.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team, Alexander Albon, Williams, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images

On the other end of the scale, seven drivers reached, or even exceeded, 200 laps: Charles Leclerc, Oscar Piastri, Carlos Sainz, Alex Albon, Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton, and Oliver Bearman.

P DRIVER TEAM Laps Time (day) Tires 1 Antonelli Mercedes 94 1'33"669 (J3) C3 2 Russell Mercedes 188 1'33"918 (J3) C3 3 Hamilton Ferrari 202 1'34"209 (D3) C3 4 Leclerc Ferrari 219 1'34"273 (D2) C3 5 Piastri McLaren 215 1'34"549 (D3) C3 6 Norris McLaren 207 1'34"669 (D1) C2 7 Verstappen Red Bull 197 1'34"798 (D1) C3 8 Bearman Haas 200 1'35"394 (D2) C3 9 Hadjar Red Bull 146 1'35"561 (D2) C3 10 Ocon Haas 190 1'35"578 (D1) C3 11 Colapinto Alpine 172 1'35"806 (D3) C3 12 Hülkenberg Audi 178 1'36"291 (J3) C3 13 Bortoleto Audi 176 1'36"670 (Day 2) C3 14 Gasly Alpine 146 1'36"723 (D2) C3 15 Albon Williams 208 1'36"793 (D3) C3 16 Lawson Racing Bulls 169 1'36"808 (D3) C3 17 Bottas Cadillac 153 1'36"824 (D2) C3 18 Sainz Williams 214 1'37"186 (J3) C2 19 Pérez Cadillac 167 1'37"365 (J3) C3 20 Lindblad Racing Bulls 158 1'37"470 (D2) C3 21 Stroll Aston Martin 108 1'38"165 (D3) C3 22 Alonso Aston Martin 98 1'38"248 (D2) C3

McLaren and Williams with most mileage

Four teams exceeded 2,000 km with McLaren and Williams topping that table on 2,284km. This is particularly good news for the James Vowles-led outfit, as it was absent from the Barcelona shakedown.

Mercedes, meanwhile, which significantly impressed in Catalonia, actually completed the second fewest amount of laps in Bahrain as it endured various technical difficulties. The most notable was the morning of day two when Antonelli completed just three laps thanks to a power unit problem.

But behind Mercedes was Aston Martin, whose delays and various technical issues limited it to just over 1,000km.

Team Engine Laps

s (Bahrain 1) KM

(Bahrain 1) Total KM

(Bahrain 1 + Barcelona) McLaren Mercedes 422 2284 3639 Williams Mercedes 422 2284 2284 Ferrari Ferrari 421 2279 4328 Haas Ferrari 390 2111 3932 Audi Audi 354 1916 3010 Red Bull Red Bull Ford 343 1856 3267 Racing Bulls Red Bull Ford 327 1770 3255 Cadillac Ferrari 320 1732 2496 Alpine Mercedes 318 1721 3346 Mercedes Mercedes 282 1526 3864 Aston Honda 206 1115 1422

Honda lagging behind other power unit manufacturers

On the engine side, unsurprisingly, Mercedes racked up the most mileage with over 13,000km thanks to that power unit being the most popular on the grid with four teams.

But in terms of average kilometres per squad, Ferrari performed better with each team powered by the Italian marque averaging over 2,000km in Bahrain.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Audi, which has only its factory squad, is just below the Mercedes average but above Red Bull, which is rather impressive given the German marque is making its F1 debut this year.

Honda, however, which powers Aston Martin, is struggling having completed the least mileage of the five power unit manufacturers in F1.

Engine manufacturer Laps KM (Bahrain 1) Average KM per team (Bahrain 1) Total KM

(Bahrain 1 + Barcelona) Mercedes 1,444 7815 1954 13,133 Ferrari 1131 6121 2040 10,736 Red Bull Ford 670 3,626 1,813 6,523 Audi 354 1916 1916 3010 Honda 206 1115 1115 1422

Red flags at the Bahrain tests 1

Car Driver Day Time Reason Alpine Colapinto Wednesday 9:37am Unknown Audi Hülkenberg Wednesday 2:32pm Unknown Cadillac Pérez Thursday 8:10am Unknown - - Thursday 11:52am FIA test - - Thursday 2:35 pm Debris Alpine Gasly Thursday 2:53 pm Unknown - - Thursday 4:53 pm FIA test - - Thursday 5:00 pm FIA Test Cadillac Bottas Friday 8:50am Cooling Ferrari Hamilton Friday 4:49 pm Running out of gas - - Friday 4:55 pm FIA test