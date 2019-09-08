Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
81 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Italian GP / Race report

Italian GP: Leclerc fends off Mercedes duo to win

shares
comments
Italian GP: Leclerc fends off Mercedes duo to win
By:
Sep 8, 2019, 2:36 PM

Charles Leclerc resisted an intense attack from Lewis Hamilton and a late charge from Valtteri Bottas to win the Italian Grand Prix and earn back-to-back Formula 1 wins.

Leclerc fought single-handedly for victory at Ferrari's home race after team-mate Sebastian Vettel had a spin early on while running fourth.

Hamilton gave chase for more than 20 laps in the middle of the grand prix before Bottas took over Mercedes' attack at the end, but Leclerc kept both at bay to win again just seven days after claiming his maiden grand prix victory.

Leclerc kept Hamilton at arm's length through the first stint but came under attack after stopping one lap later than his pursuer – and taking hard tyres to the Mercedes driver's mediums.

Hamilton's earlier stop brought him out within striking distance of Leclerc straight away and two engaged in an ultra-intense cat-and-mouse chase for more than 20 laps.

During that time, Hamilton got close enough to launch two serious attacks.

First, on lap 23, Hamilton used a minor delay as Leclerc passed Nico Hulkenberg's Renault at Parabolica to force the youngster to defend into the first chicane.

Leclerc defended again into the chicane chicane but moved back across to the right, made light contact with Hamilton and forced his rival onto the run-off.

Leclerc was given a black-and-white flag warning for that move, and was perhaps fortunate to get away with what Hamilton described as "dangerous" driving on lap 36.

A small lock-up from Leclerc sent him over the run-off at the first chicane and gave Hamilton a run out of the corner.

As Hamilton looked to the outside through Curva Grande, Leclerc jinked to the left to block his path – leaving Hamilton vexed.

Over the next few laps Hamilton remained in close proximity but failed to launch another attack before locking his front left into the first chicane at the start of lap 42.

Hamilton took to the escape road, allowing Bottas through into second after the Finn had crept up to the lead two with his long first stint giving him an eight-lap offset on fresh tyres.

Bottas picked up the chase, three seconds adrift of Leclerc, and almost got within DRS range with six laps to go before losing a bit of time in the final sector.

His best chance came three laps from the end when he got to just half a second behind Leclerc, but Bottas ran deep into the first corner and dropped back.

Bottas got within DRS range again on the final lap, but made a small mistake at the second chicane and Leclerc won by 0.8s.

Hamilton finished a distant third after pitting for fresh tyres to set the fastest lap and score a bonus point, meaning his championship advantage over Bottas stands at 63 points.

While Leclerc held on to win his first Italian GP as a Ferrari driver, Vettel had a miserable race and finished outside of the points in 13th.

He ran fourth early on but spun after striking the kerb on the entrance to the Ascari chicane on lap six.

Vettel then rejoined the track while cars were flash past and clipped the Racing Point of Lance Stroll, who was seventh, into a spin.

Stroll got going again but rejoined as Pierre Gasly was exiting Ascari, which forced the Toro Rosso driver through the gravel.

Vettel received a 10-second stop-go penalty for his unsafe return to the track, the harshest possible penalty short of disqualification, while Stroll's was deemed slightly less severe and he was hit with a drive-through.

In the absence of Vettel – and also Max Verstappen, who started at the back following an engine change and had his race compromised by a first lap clash – Daniel Ricciardo clinched Renault's best result of the season in fourth.

Ricciardo had fallen behind teammate Hulkenberg in the early laps but quickly repassed his teammate and assumed fourth when Vettel spun.

He held a commanding advantage over Hulkenberg until the end of the race, while Hulkenberg held onto fifth ahead of Red Bull's Alex Albon to give Renault a massive haul of points.

Behind Albon, Sergio Perez benefitted from a well-timed virtual safety car around his pitstop window to finish seventh, despite starting 18th.

Verstappen made it back to eighth after stopping on lap one for a new front wing, having broken his when the field bunched up at the first corner.

Antonio Giovinazzi scored points in his home race in ninth, while Lando Norris completed the top 10 having started 16th.

Three drivers retired from the grand prix, two shortly after making their pitstops.

Carlos Sainz lost a likely strong points finish when his McLaren's front right wheel was not attached properly at his pitstop.

Daniil Kvyat, also running well inside the top 10, pulled his smokey Toro Rosso to a halt exiting the first chicane after his own stop.

Kevin Magnussen was the final retiree. He had already dropped out of the points when he locked up at Turn 1 and took to the run-off.

Cla Driver Chassis Time
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari  
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 0.835
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 35.199
4 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault 45.515
5 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Renault 58.165
6 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull 59.315
7 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point 1'13.802
8 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'14.492
9 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1 lap
10 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1 lap
11 France Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 1 lap
12 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point 1 lap
13 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1 lap
14 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 1 lap
15 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1 lap
16 France Romain Grosjean Haas 1 lap
17 Poland Robert Kubica Williams 2 laps
  Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas  
  Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso  
  Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren  
View full results
Next article
The Italian Grand Prix as it happened

Previous article

The Italian Grand Prix as it happened

Next article

Ferrari president hails Leclerc for "best gift" Monza win

Ferrari president hails Leclerc for "best gift" Monza win
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Italian GP
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Italian GP

Italian GP

5 Sep - 8 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 6 Sep
11:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 6 Sep
15:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 7 Sep
12:00
12:00
QU Sat 7 Sep
15:00
15:00
Race Sun 8 Sep
15:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Monza penalty leaves Vettel three points from race ban

30m
2
Formula 1

Italian GP: Leclerc fends off Mercedes duo to win

1h
3
Formula 1

Verstappen's Rosberg comments made Hamilton "crack up"

4
Formula 1

Ferrari president hails Leclerc for "best gift" Monza win

49m
5
Formula 1

Monza result made F1 feel like "a different sport" for Renault

Latest videos

The most important motorsport company you've never heard of (part 1) 14:05
Formula 1

The most important motorsport company you've never heard of (part 1)

Starting Grid for the Italian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Italian GP

Colombo on Enzo Ferrari 04:09
Formula 1

Colombo on Enzo Ferrari

Piola's Top Cars: Ferrari 640 02:36
Formula 1

Piola's Top Cars: Ferrari 640

Belgian GP tech updates 02:13
Formula 1

Belgian GP tech updates

Latest news

McLaren fined for Sainz's unsafe release at Monza
F1

McLaren fined for Sainz's unsafe release at Monza

Monza penalty leaves Vettel three points from race ban
F1

Monza penalty leaves Vettel three points from race ban

Ferrari president hails Leclerc for "best gift" Monza win
F1

Ferrari president hails Leclerc for "best gift" Monza win

Italian GP: Leclerc fends off Mercedes duo to win
F1

Italian GP: Leclerc fends off Mercedes duo to win

The Italian Grand Prix as it happened
F1

The Italian Grand Prix as it happened

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.