Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Race in
21 Hours
:
36 Minutes
:
24 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
82 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Italian GP / Breaking news

Italian GP qualifying "mess" under investigation

shares
comments
Italian GP qualifying "mess" under investigation
By:
Sep 7, 2019, 2:32 PM

Formula 1's top qualifiers are under investigation for bizarre tactics in the final runs of Q3 as qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix descended in to a farce.

With drivers eager to get a slipstream for the final run of qualifying, the leaders all jostled for position in a train of cars as they went through the first chicane.

Nico Hulkenberg went across the run-off area at the first chicane, and the following car of Lance Stroll then backed off to ensure he did not overtake the Renault. Behind him everyone else backed off to try to not move to the front of the train.

As the drivers all tried to hold back, in the end they got their timing wrong as the time counted down – meaning only Carlos Sainz as the car that had moved to the front and the following car of Charles Leclerc made it across the line before time ran out.

After the session that FIA - which had warned drivers about the possibility of penalties for qualifying tactics - announced that the last lap was under investigation.

Pole position man Leclerc said: “I am happy with the pole but a shame at the end there was a big mess.”

Stroll described it as a 'comedy show', while Lewis Hamilton, who ended up on the front row, echoed his comments from Spa last weekend when he suggested drivers slowing down to get a tow was not safe.

“It is crazy with the system we have,” Hamilton said. “With everyone backing up and trying to get a position, they timed us out. It is interesting – get pole position in the first run and time us out.

“On the out lap it is dangerous for all of us – with people slowing down and you don’t know who is alongside you. It is a risky business out there.”

On Friday, the F3 qualifying session was red-flagged for drivers messing around with slipstreams, with 17 of the 30 drivers penalised for their behaviour.

Next article
Italian GP: Leclerc grabs pole in qualifying farce

Previous article

Italian GP: Leclerc grabs pole in qualifying farce
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Italian GP
Sub-event QU
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Italian GP

Italian GP

5 Sep - 8 Sep
Race Starts in
21 Hours
:
36 Minutes
:
24 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 6 Sep
10:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 6 Sep
14:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 7 Sep
11:00
12:00
QU Sat 7 Sep
14:00
15:00
Race Sun 8 Sep
14:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Rosberg 'bigger killer' than Hamilton - Villeneuve

Latest videos

Colombo on Enzo Ferrari 04:09
Formula 1

Colombo on Enzo Ferrari

Piola's Top Cars: Ferrari 640 02:36
Formula 1

Piola's Top Cars: Ferrari 640

Belgian GP tech updates 02:13
Formula 1

Belgian GP tech updates

Jenson Button's start in karting 03:16
Formula 1

Jenson Button's start in karting

How a rule change swung the 2003 F1 title fight - Chain Bear explains 10:21
Formula 1

How a rule change swung the 2003 F1 title fight - Chain Bear explains

Latest news

Italian GP qualifying "mess" under investigation
F1

Italian GP qualifying "mess" under investigation

Italian GP: Leclerc grabs pole in qualifying farce
F1

Italian GP: Leclerc grabs pole in qualifying farce

Italian GP: Vettel leads Verstappen in ultra-close FP3
F1

Italian GP: Vettel leads Verstappen in ultra-close FP3

F1 drivers warned over qualifying tactics amid F3 penalty deluge
F1

F1 drivers warned over qualifying tactics amid F3 penalty deluge

Monza sausage kerb removed after huge F3 crash
F1

Monza sausage kerb removed after huge F3 crash

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.